Confirmed: Kim Cattrall to Reprise Iconic Role as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

Hold onto your Manolo Blahniks because we’ve got some spicy news from the world of “Sex and the City.”

Kim Cattrall, the fabulous actress who brought Samantha Jones to life, has reportedly filmed a scene for the continuation series “And Just Like That…”. Can you believe it? A spokesperson from HBO/Max confirmed this juicy tidbit to none other than CNN. The New York Post was quick to break the news, too. It’s all happening, folks!

Now, this is quite the plot twist, considering that Cattrall didn’t grace us with her presence in the first season of the reboot. We all missed her sex-positive, powerhouse character, Samantha, didn’t we? It just wasn’t the same without her. But here’s the kicker: Cattrall herself had some mixed feelings about Samantha’s absence. She said, and I quote, “It’s odd, isn’t it? I don’t know how to feel about it. It’s so finite for me, so it doesn’t continue. This feels like an echo of the past.” Well, Kim, we can’t help but feel the excitement building up inside us!

CNN reached out to Cattrall’s representative for some official word on her decision to make a cameo in the series’ second season. We’re eagerly awaiting their response. This is big, people!

According to reports, Cattrall’s secret cameo was filmed back in March. It was all hush-hush, with her name not even showing up on the call sheet for the shoot. Sneaky, right? She supposedly filmed the scene in a town car inside a parking garage in Queens. That’s where they film the interiors for the series. Can you imagine the thrill of keeping it under wraps? It must have been quite the adventure.

Now, let’s talk about “And Just Like That…” It’s the continuation of the iconic “Sex and the City” series that we all fell head over heels for. The show revolves around the fabulous foursome: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda, Kristin Davis as Charlotte, and of course, the marvelous Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

The first season of “And Just Like That…” premiered in December 2021 and, sadly, Samantha was noticeably absent. But fear not, my friends, because it seems like things are about to get spicy. Kim Cattrall’s unexpected return has us all buzzing with excitement. It’s like a breath of fresh air!

Last year, Cattrall spoke with Variety and revealed her decision not to participate in the reboot. She explained that there’s great wisdom in knowing when enough is enough. She didn’t want to compromise what the show meant to her, and she felt a protective urge towards Samantha. It’s clear that she holds her character close to her heart.

But here we are, witnessing this surprising turn of events. Kim Cattrall, the woman who played and loved Samantha, has decided to grace us with her presence once again. It’s a clean break from her previous decision, and we’re all eagerly awaiting the second season to see how it unfolds.

So, buckle up, my friends. The world of “Sex and the City” is about to get even more exciting. The echoes of the past are coming back to life, and we can’t wait to see what surprises await us. Stay tuned for more glamorous adventures with our beloved ladies of Manhattan!