‘From Scratch Season 2’: Will There Be Another Season On Netflix?

A new Netflix series will be coming out, and it will be sure to tug on your heartstrings. From Scratch stars, Zoe Saldaña, who you may remember from her 2022 movie hit The Adam Project.

Based on the memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home by Tembi Locke (who co-created and executive produced the series), Saldaña stars as Amy Wheeler, an American student who takes her studies abroad to Italy. There, she meets Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a chef who soon becomes the love of her life. Together, they have a daughter and create their own family.

Amy and Lino have a complicated relationship because of their different backgrounds and Lino’s unexpected health struggles. This story will hit you right in the feels, as those who have read From Scratch know all too well.

Following the first eight episodes, will there be another season of From Scratch on Netflix? Here’s what fans should expect after watching the new drama series.

Will there be a From Scratch season 2?

From Scratch isn’t coming back for a second season. If you loved the 8-episode series and were hoping for From Scratch season 2, your wish won’t come true. Netflix designated it as a limited series.

The limited series is based on Locke’s memoir, so the story it tells is finite. Of course, there’s always room for more stories after someone’s life and experience are concluded. However, this limited series was meant to be a one-off event. As we’ve learned, most good limited series are usually better off that way.