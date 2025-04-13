‘Freaky Friday’ is Getting Freakier

It’s been nearly two decades since Freaky Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, was released in theaters. This summer, both actresses are returning to bring fans and moviegoers more family-swap fun in Disney’s Freakier Friday!

In 2023, Disney announced that the 2003 film Freaky Friday would get a sequel. The following year, during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans were given a surprise! Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis took the stage to announce the sequel’s title: Freakier Friday.

The trailer for Freakier Friday just recently dropped, hyping up fans for a summer of freaky family fun! Along with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, several other familiar faces are returning for the film. As we get ready to experience more crazy body swaps, let’s look back at the 2003 masterpiece, Freaky Friday!

What is Freaky Friday?

Freaky Friday is a family film directed by Mark Waters. It follows the life of Anna Coleman (Lindsay Lohan), a teenager grappling with school, bullies, a band, a crush, and a future stepfather. She also has a rough relationship with her mother, Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis), who struggles to understand her. This rocky relationship eventually leads to their chaotic body switch.

Many of Anna’s rebellious acts arise from her difficulty in recovering from her father’s death a few years ago. In addition, she must prepare for her mother’s upcoming marriage to Ryan (Mark Harmon). Anna struggles to accept him into the family because she feels as though she is replacing her father.

Anna is constantly bullied at school by her former friend, Stacey Hinkhouse (Julie Gonzalo), whom her mother mistakenly believes is still the same as before. Her English teacher, Mr. Bates (Stephen Tobolowsky), also bullies her by giving her failing grades and sending her to detention. On top of that, Anna also has a massive crush on Jake, a boy she sees at school and knows her mother will never approve of.

Tess Coleman is a busy psychiatrist who is balancing her professional responsibilities with her hectic family. She constantly breaks up fights between Anna and her younger brother, Harry (Ryan Malgarini), while also preparing for her wedding. Tess must also deal with Anna’s anger and her frequent visits to detention.

Anna and her band, Pink Slip, have the opportunity to perform at the House of Blues on the same night as Tess’s wedding rehearsal. This raises tension between Tess and her daughter, and they engage in a heated argument at a Chinese restaurant. Pei Pei, the manager, and her mother notice the tension, and the elder woman is quick to act. She mysteriously hands Tess and Anna each a fortune cookie. When they read the fortune simultaneously, a tremendous earthquake arises, felt only by them.

The following morning, Tess and her daughter wake up to discover they’ve switched bodies. This unexpected swap forces them to live as one another for a day until they can reverse the fortune cookie’s spell. This movie is funny and heartwarming, and if you haven’t already, be sure to check it out!

A rockin’ soundtrack

One of the things that makes Freaky Friday such a good movie from the early 2000s is its accompanying soundtrack. Featuring artists like Simple Plan and Joey Ramone, the movie soundtrack includes post-grunge and punk rock songs that resonate with Anna and her friends’ musical tastes.

One of the soundtrack’s highlights is Bowling for Soup’s version of “…Baby One More Time,” which plays during one of my favorite scenes: when Jake starts falling for Tess, unaware that she is actually Anna. The soundtrack also features Chad Michael Murray singing a tiny piece of “…Baby One More Time,” as he does in the movie!

Don’t forget Pink Slip! The soundtrack features the catchy tunes “Take Me Away” by Christina Vidal and “Ultimate” by Lindsay Lohan. Don’t forget to check out the album! You’re going to love it!

Get ready for Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday will be released in theaters on August 8, 2025. Directed by Nisha Ganatra, the film stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, who are returning as Tess and Anna Coleman. Check out the exciting new teaser trailer!

Chad Michael Murray (as Jake), Mark Harmon (as Ryan), Christina Vidal Mitchell (as Anna’s friend Maddie), Lucille Soong (as Pei Pei’s mom), Stephen Tobolowsky (as Mr. Bates), and more are reprising their roles from the 2003 film! Along with these familiar actors are newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto.

At the start of the trailer, viewers are instantly captivated by the sight of Lohan and Curtis playing the mother-daughter duo loved by fans. Speaking with a fortune teller (played by Vanessa Bayer), Tess and Anna remember when they swapped bodies years back. Little do they know it’s about to happen again, but freakier.

Like in the 2003 film, we see Anna and her mother tossing and turning in bed, waking up to discover they’ve switched bodies…again! Only this time, they didn’t swap with each other. Anna switches with her daughter, Harper (Julia Butters), while Tess switches with Anna’s future stepdaughter, Lily (Sophia Hammons).

Harper (Butters), Tess (Curtis), and Anna (Lohan) staring at Lily (Hammons) after the switch. Image: YouTube/@Disney

Prepare yourself to experience another chaotic adventure with this family! We’ll see Anna and Tess move through life as two teenage girls and vice versa. This trailer gives us a glimpse into their swapped lives and the characters they will encounter. We quickly spot Mr. Bates in a classroom and Pei Pei’s mom grooving behind a DJ stand. And you won’t want to miss the “grand entrance” at the end!

Final thoughts

Freaky Friday has always been one of my favorite movies! Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan deliver incredible performances and make the film worth watching! The heartwarming story is very well-written and perfect for watching with family or friends. The good acting, plot, and comedy make this a great comfort movie!

When the teaser trailer for Freakier Friday came out in March, I was pretty curious and a bit unsure about what to expect! Freaky Friday holds a special place in my heart, so I couldn’t help but feel a little nervous about the new trailer. But I’m glad to say that I was not disappointed!

After watching the teaser trailer for Freakier Friday, I feel excited about what this movie will give fans. I can’t wait to see Curtis and Lohan together again and catch the references to the 2003 movie! Also, I’m hoping for new music from Pink Slip! Have you seen the new trailer? What do you think about it?