Flops or Not? What to Expect for These 3 February Movie Releases

As we’re in the height of winter, the dreary and cold snowy weather can leave us feeling down a little bit bored since there aren’t too many activities or events taking place during this time of year.

That’s why it’s the perfect chance to catch a new movie or two! Staying inside, with a small snack and having your friends by your side as you immerse yourself into a whole other world through the big screen is an excellent way to beat the winter blues.

Stay alert for the next batch of upcoming movie releases next month, because February has a great amount of thrilling movies lined up for the cinema. Don’t worry if one or two movies coming out soon aren’t for your personal taste, because there are multiple upcoming movies varying drastically in genres. You’re bound to find a movie you’ll definitely enjoy.

So, you’re probably wondering, “What are some of these movies which are about to be released?” Well, I got your back, here’s a list of three upcoming movies expected to be coming to the big screen in February 2024.

Madame Web

Poster of Dakota Johnson for Madame Web. Credit: Instagram/@dakotajohnson

The first film on the list is Madame Web. To all the people who are in a relationship and struggling to think of the perfect Valentine’s Day date, think no further! If you and your partner are fans of action and science-fiction flicks, you could catch a viewing of Madame Web on its premiere date which is set to be February 14.

Madame Web will be a Spider-Man spin-off. In this version, it follows a young woman, (love the female empowerment) Cassandra Webb who is a Marvel comics character. Set in New York in the early 2000s, Cassandra Webb (played by actress Dakota Johnson) is a regular paramedic who begins to receive supernatural powers and slowly starts showing signs of these abnormal abilities.

Webb continually finds herself in the presence of three other young women named Julia Cornwall (played by Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). In a nutshell, Webb ends up needing to protect these three women from an enemy who is out to kill them by using her supernatural abilities.

Personally, I do not know much about Marvel, but the storyline for Madame Web seems really appealing to me as a non-Marvel fan so I know any big Marvel fans out there are going to want to see this.

With this movie being set in New York in the early 2000s, it gives off feelings of nostalgia. It has a similar vibe to the original Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire. If Madame Webb turns out to be anything like Spider-Man, it will totally be worth the watch.

Bob Marley: One Love

A Bob Marley: One Love poster. Credit: Shutterstock/Chingyunsong.

Switching gears to a movie with an entirely different genre, Bob Marley: One Love is coming to theatres on February 14 as well. This is a musical/drama dedicated to celebrating the life of Jamaican singer/songwriter and most famous reggae musician ever, Bob Marley.

If you’re like me and have any Jamaican background at all or are just a huge music geek, you know that Bob Marley is a pretty big deal. Also, you’re probably extremely familiar with a lot of his music. To put it out there, Marley’s track ‘Three Little Birds’ with the Wailers is one of my favourites of his.

Marley was known for making Jamaican reggae music popular and he was the reason this type of music became known through wider areas around the world. He played a big part in promoting Jamaican culture and identity throughout his career and became an icon for the country.

The movie will be a biographical film that tells the story of Bob Marley’s life. You will see the journey of his career as well as learn a bit about his personal life. Overall, the main takeaway from Bob Marley: One Love is to celebrate Bob Marley’s life and continue his legacy and message of spreading peace, love, and unity by playing and appreciating his music.

So, to all the Bob Marley fans and people who are just curious to see the film alike, definitely check it out in a couple of weeks. It will show the inspiring story of a musician who overcame challenges in his life and changed reggae music forever.

Marmalade

Joe Keery as Baron in Marmalade. Credit: YouTube.

Last, but for sure not least on this movie list is Marmalade. Marmalade is a romantic thriller. This is a good movie to see if you’re into aesthetically pleasing crime related movies with a splash of romance.

Baron, a man who has recently been incarcerated bonds with his cellmate, Otis and a friendship begins to form. Otis is quite knowledgeable on the topic of prison breaks so he and Baron start to create an escape plan for themselves. All while they plan this escape route together, Baron reminisces about the time he met the girl of his dreams: Marmalade.

He recalls the time when the two of them tried to rob a bank together with the goal of obtaining enough money to care for Baron’s sick mother and finally live the life together that they’ve always dreamed of.

A few notable actors starring in this film include Joe Keery who is most well-known for his role as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things. Alongside Keery, a few other actors you’ll see in the film are Camila Morrone as Marmalade and Aldis Hodge as Otis.

Closing Thoughts

To wrap it up, whether you’re into action-packed films or a laid back true story following the story of a musician’s life, there’s certainly a February movie release to see for everyone! Even if you’re not the biggest movie lover, just getting out of the house for a relaxing time in front of the big screen can be a great way to chill during the wintertime when there’s not much else to do.