10 Horror Movies Set To Scare Up 2024

From sequels, prequels, and reboots to new properties, 2024 has a large line-up of thrilling flicks for new and old fans of the genre to get excited about. We count down some of the most anticipated horror movies releasing in 2024.

Madelaine Petsch as ‘Maya’ in ‘The Strangers Chapter 1’. Credit: Lionsgate Films

‘The Strangers Chapter One’

Set into three chapters, ‘The Strangers Chapter One’ will remake the original 2008 movie. Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch will frontline the three movies as our protagonist. Set to face off against the familiar masked killers from the original 2007 and 2017 sequel, as they invade her secluded Airbnb stay.

The trilogy will reportedly release back-to-back. While chapter one’s theatrical release date is set, the other two haven’t. Director, Renny Harlin whose prior work includes A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 and Exorcist: The Beginning, said in a Screen Rant interview, “we go exploring things that was not answered in the original, such as who are The Strangers and why is this happening.”

Release Date: May 17, 2024

Mia Goth as ‘Maxine’ in ‘X’. Credit: A24

‘MaXXXine’

Continuing from ‘X’ and ‘Pearl’, Ti West is set to conclude his genre-bending A24 trilogy with ‘MaXXXine’. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, we follow Mia Goths Maxine. The sole survivor of ‘X’, as she continues her bloody journey towards stardom. While an official release date hasn’t been confirmed, cast member Michelle Monaghan states in a Salon interview, “it might be a summer release”.

While Goth co-wrote ‘Pearl’ alongside director Ti West, it seems only West will be writing this time around. The cast also includes horror veteran Kevin Bacon, Artist Halsey, Lilly Collins, and Bobby Cannavale.

Release Date: 2024

Kyle Gallner as ‘Joel’ in ‘Smile’. Credit: Paramount Pictures

‘Smile 2’

Following the 2022 film, ‘Smile 2’ follows on from the events from the first film with surviving detective Joel (Kyle Gallner) alongside new main character Quinn (Naomi Scott). Described as “a miserable musician on tour and recovering from substance addiction.” The entity has supposedly latched onto Quinn after disposing of her drug dealer.

The director, Parker Finn returns for the sequel which will arrive two years after the original, with a planned theatrical release. In an interview with Dexerto, Finn mentioned his vision for the film, “as a filmmaker, I never want to just do a retread of anything. I’d want to make sure that it was very surprising and not what people might expect.”

Release Date: October 18, 2024

‘Alien’. Credit: 20th Century Studios

‘Alien: Romulus’

Known for his work on Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe (2016); Fede Alverez has taken a hiatus from Horror recently. However, this year he’s back with a requel-esque Alien film only known as Romulus. Set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), Romulus serves as the ninth film in the franchise.

Only a short synopsis has been revealed so far. Set to follow ‘a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.’ While originally planned for a Hulu release, the film has since been picked up for theatrical release.

Release Date: August 16, 2024

David Howard Thornton as ‘Art the Clown’ in ‘Terrifier’. Credit: Epic Pictures Group

‘Terrifier 3’

Damien Leone returns with his third ‘Terrifier’ film. Gory, gruesome, and grislily, ‘Terrifier 2’ made headlines last year for audience members passing out. Leone promises to raise the stakes even further. In a Variety interview he said, “If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown and Lauren LaVera as final girl Sienna Shaw will return alongside Elliot Fullam and Samantha Scaffidi. The film will release in the Halloween season with a wider theatrical release, unlike the prior two films.

Release Date: October, 2024

‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’. Credit: Into Frame Productions

‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’

Continuing with the trend of turning beloved Disney characters into horrifying serial killers. ‘Mickey’s Mouse Trap’ will use Mickey’s 1928 steamboat Willie persona, which is now public domain. Director, Jamie Bailey will helm the film which is supposedly following a group of friends in an amusement park who become the target of a serial killer dressed as Mickey Mouse.

The tone will take the form of a comedy slasher parody, it is currently unknown if it will release theatrically.

Release Date: March 1, 2024

‘Silent Hill’. Credit: Columbia Pictures

‘Return to Silent Hill’

French director, Christoph Gans will return to the widely popular survival horror franchise, Silent Hill, after his 2004 cult video game to movie adaptation hit ‘Silent Hill’. Which adapted the story of the 1999 Japanese psychological horror game of the same name. The film will follow the story of the game, ‘Silent Hill 2’ as a man searches the titular foggy town in search of his lost wife as he confronts his demons.

Jeremy Irvine will star as James Sunderland with Hannah Emily Anderson as Mary (James’s wife). Fans of the series will be happy to know franchise icon Pyramid Head will again feature in the film. While Gans originally said he intended to release the movie in 2023, it is currently still filming, but we can expect to see the film land sometime in 2024.

Release date: 2024

John Krasinski as ‘Lee Abbott’ in ‘A Quiet Place’. Credit: Paramount Pictures

‘A Quiet Place Day One’

‘A Quiet Place’ franchise is returning with its third entry after the successful part two sequel last year. This entry will serve as a prequel to both prior movies set to show the first day of the alien invasion with a new set of characters. Namely ‘Us’ star Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolf (‘Hereditary’) and Joseph Quinn from ‘Stranger Things’.

Fans who saw part two will have already gotten a taste of the apocalyptic beginning with its intense flashback scene. It seems the prequel will amp up the action as cast member Alex Wolf said in a Discussing Film interview, “It’s not a horror movie, it’s more of a drama.”

Release Date: June 28, 2024

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’. Credit: Altitude Film Distribution

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’

Becoming known as ‘Mascot Horror’, ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ continues the trend started in the original movie released last year. Which saw the titular characters Pooh and Piglet hunt down Christopher Robin and a group of young friends. The new film directed by returning Rhys Frake-Waterfield will bring back the three characters alongside new additions, Tigger, and Owl.

In a Variety interview, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said, “Last time I did a count there was over 30 deaths, which is quite substantial compared to most movies.”

Release Date: February 14, 2024