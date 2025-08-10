Do We Really Need Another Season of Ted Lasso?

It’s official. Season 4 of Apple TV’s Ted Lasso has begun filming in Kansas City.

From its heartwarming messages and strong cast of memorable characters there’s something for everyone to enjoy. But no matter how loved the show is, the question still remains: do we really need another season?

Here’s what we know so far

The beloved show follows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) as he goes from coaching American football to a premier league soccer team. With 13 Emmy wins under its belt, Ted Lasso has become a critically acclaimed fan favorite.

The end of season three saw Ted leaving his AFC Richmond family and flying back to Kansas to be closer to his son Henry. In a bittersweet ending, characters and fans alike said goodbye to their favorite mustached football coach. The send off felt complete and final. And yet, nearly a year after the finale, Apple TV announced a fourth season.

Here’s the new synopsis for the upcoming continuation of Lasso’s story.

“Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.” Apple Tv

New city, new characters, new team. The new season has cast Tanya Reynolds, Abbie Hern, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Jude Mack, Aisling Sharkey, and Grant Feely. Plenty of exciting updates that will see Lasso back in action taking on a new adventure. But what about the old team?

Fan favorites Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) will all be back as season regulars.

However, other beloved characters like Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), Trent Crimm (James Lance), and the rest of the AFC Richmond team will not be making a comeback.

With this shake-up in casting, setting, and plot, it will be interesting to see if this new season can live up to its predecessors.

Can the new season compare?

What made the first three seasons so cherished was the impeccable, complicated, and endearing characters. It was a journey watching the whole team grow to trust one another. By the end of season three it almost felt like you were watching a family sitcom.

The writers took time to develop relationships between characters, like Roy and Jamie or Ted and Rebecca. Each person felt fully fleshed out and all were imperfect in their own redeemable way.

Despite the show’s sometimes overly cheery tone, they didn’t shy away from hard moments and difficult topics. The show portrayed struggles with mental health, divorce, learning to accept yourself, and self love.

Ted Lasso is one of the very few shows that is able to make fans laugh and cry in the same episode. This dichotomy is what makes it so special. The writing and cast of characters help create a special atmosphere, which fans latched onto.

With lots of notable favorites missing, audiences will likely feel a gap in the show. That’s not to say the new cast won’t resonate with the audience, but it will be a contrast that may take some getting used to, especially since the previous team was so well loved.

Roy (Goldstein), Ted (Sudeikis), and Beard (Hunt) coaching. (Image: IMDb)

New relationships will replace some of the classic duos like Jamie and Roy or Ted and Trent. While it’s certainly possible the writers will be able to execute this in their typical heartwarming style, will it detract from the momentum of the new season? It very well might.

Do we need this season?

Now the time has come to answer the question: is another season really necessary? The answer: who knows.

Season four has a very exciting premise, focusing on a women’s team. It will highlight a very overlooked section of the sports world, one that deserves its time in the spotlight. The incredible writing team will no doubt develop this new world with a lot of care and charm.

The season’s new filming location in Kansas City is not something to be overlooked either.

According to Rachel Kephart, director of Kansas City’s Film Office, the city has been working towards developing its presence in the film industry.

“This is exactly the type of high-profile, quality production that demonstrates Kansas City’s appeal as a premier filming destination.” Rachel Kephart

But its position as a “premier filming destination” isn’t the only appeal the city has to offer. With a new tax program combined with state tax credit, Missouri now has the highest incentive percentage in the country. Productions are now able to claim up to 52% back in rebates. With these new programs encouraging film production, the city has seen an economic boost.

Mayor Quinton Lucas’s office reported that recent productions have brought nearly $20 million into the region. This influx has supported local businesses and increased the job market.

It’s exciting to see such a critically acclaimed show like Ted Lasso take advantage of new and emerging locations in the film industry. It just goes to show how much more accessible the film industry can become when big companies like Apple TV utilize tools industry professionals have worked so hard to put in place.

So yes, in terms of storytelling and filmmaking, season four doesn’t sound like such a bad idea. Just like Lasso himself, the production is focused on uplifting the “underdogs.” If the previous three seasons are a testament, they will do so with grace.

However, time and time again movies and tv shows have tainted their legacy with incessant sequels and continuations. Shows like Game of Thrones or The Walking Dead, for example, received criticism and tanked reviews when fan favorites left. It’s true that some shows just don’t know when enough is enough.

The first three seasons were near perfection. Excellent writing, excellent character development, truly an excellent show. The finale even led fans to believe that Lasso’s journey was coming to a symbolic end. So why open up the can of worms again?

Well, there are still always new stories to tell. Lasso’s optimism was a needed respite during the past few years. This was especially true with so little positivity tuning into our TVs at home. Despite having a new team, this cheeriness will bleed into the next season. It will bring smiles to fans just like before.

Ted’s (Sudeikis) encouraging the team. (Image: IMDb)

Still, with such a different setting and cast this season, Ted’s journey with the women’s team might have been handled better as a spinoff rather than a direct continuation. While it may not technically meet the parameters of a spinoff with the main character staying the same, putting some distance between this storyline and the past ones may ease the transition.

Whether fans know everything or very little about the plot when they sit down to enjoy season four, it will obviously feel very different. Unfortunately, when the media strays too far away from their beloved formula, it’s not always met with the best reactions.

No matter how season four is perceived by the audience, one thing will remain true. Jason Sudeikis will still be playing the same old hopeful and charming coach. But as for how this new season will be received, only time will tell.