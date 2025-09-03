‘Big Brother 27’ Week 8 Recap: Who is Punching Their Ticket to Jury?

Week 7 in the ‘Big Brother’ house saw a pretty straightforward eviction come to fruition. After Kelley saved herself, Katherine was voted out in a 7-1 vote over Ava on Thursday night. The week also confirmed that we will be getting a seven-person jury once again for the third straight season.

With the jury phase on the line, the remaining houseguests vied to secure their spot. Keanu got power and won his first Head of Household, officially becoming the first houseguest to at least make the jury. With his win, it was presumed that Kelley and Lauren would also end up in the jury, as they both have been perceived to be on Keanu’s side of the house. That prediction came true as neither is on the block. Before the Power of Veto once again changed the week’s plan, Keanu nominated Mickey, Morgan, and Vince for eviction. Find out what’s been going on in the house with this week’s biggest moments, as well as the player ratings!

Keanu takes the reigns

Keanu has five total competition wins, the most in the house. (Credit: CBS)

Despite the odds stacked against him, Keanu secured safety for himself and his allies. An “ally” that was seemingly going to be in jeopardy was Rachel. The frenemies alliance looked to be over after Keanu tried to get her backdoored last week. In a happy turn of events, that was not the case as Keanu vowed not to target Rachel and, more so, decided not to initially nominate Ashley as she is Rachel’s closest friend in the house. Keanu’s HOH was direct, and I personally enjoyed the way he spoke to Vince about why he was nominating him. He didn’t sugarcoat it. I agreed with his three nominees in Mickey, Morgan, and Vince, too. However, in Kenau fashion, the early week version of Keanu didn’t last, falling back into his old, frustrating ways.

Keanu just GAGGED Vince, Vince said the worst case scenario keeps happening, Keanu says Vince going home isn't his worst case scenario, says Vinny isnt even his ally 😂 #bb27 pic.twitter.com/niFILzewOS — #BB27 Feeds Fairy (@BBFeedsFairy) August 29, 2025

Rachel makes the jury

Rachel Reilly now joins Nicole Franzel and Dani Briones, as the only houseguests to have played in more than two seasons and made it to at least jury, each of those times. #bb27 pic.twitter.com/xWrzB3pHNN — bb spoiler fan (@bbspoilerfan) September 2, 2025

Rachel’s mist has worked yet again. She avoided the block and eviction once more, and has now gone 3/3 in making at least the jury stage of ‘Big Brother.’ In this season, she not only makes it to the jury, but she enters this jury phase with zero times on the block. 8 HOH’s down, and nobody has yet to nominate the ‘Big Brother 13’ winner. It’s an impressive feat for a legend of the game.

Morgan gets power

Morgan was one of two people left in the house that has not won a competition. She and Will were batting zero. Well, Morgan changed that as she got her first win of the season. It came at a crucial time as Morgan was Keanu’s number one target coming into the week.

Even though she was a nominee, she heavily contemplated using the Power of Veto on her number one ally…and “flirtmance” in Vince. Keanu was on board, and Vince pushed for it. Thankfully, she came to her senses, but man, would that have been awful. Even the idea of not using the Power of Veto on yourself irks me, and truly makes me question her gameplay and where her priorities lie. She needs to set herself up better, and as her and Vince’s relationship continues to gain exposure throughout the house, the road for Morgan to end up in those final two chairs is becoming more difficult.

Drama with the renom

This is the first time Ashley has been nominated since Week 1. (Credit: CBS)

The week was pretty calm until Morgan won the Power of Veto. With an open seat on the eviction couch, Keanu had to name a replacement. Ashley was Keanu’s gut instinct, as they both haven’t seen eye-to-eye, and have gotten into their fair share of arguments during the season.

However, because Keanu is…well, Keanu, he had other ideas. He felt bad about Vince possibly going home, so he wanted to put someone up who would be evicted over Vince. Ava became a potential replacement, being pushed by Rachel and company, as well as Lauren. Instead, he pondered in the early morning to blindside Rachel and put her on the block. The plan was aborted, and Keanu went with the safe bet in putting Ashley up. The fireworks didn’t stop there, as Ashley and Keanu apparently got into it during the veto ceremony. We should be in for a juicy episode on Wednesday when the Power of Veto and its ceremony are covered.

Who will be evicted?

If Mickey doesn’t win the BB Blockbuster, her game is probably over, definitely against Ashley. If Mickey and Vince end up being the final two nominees, I could see a world where a flip occurs and Vince is evicted. As of now, Vince will go home over Ashley in a 4-3 vote between the two. Ava is the main houseguest to look out for. She’s the flip vote, and up until eviction night, you’re going to see both sides of the house fight to get her vote. Right now, Ashley, Rachel, and Will are winning in that battle by far. Keep a slight eye on Vince potentially outing ‘The Judges’ alliance in a desperate attempt.

Week 8 player ratings

Will has remained steady in the house, with no one targeting him. (Credit: CBS)

Rachel – High 6

Vince going home would be MASSIVE for her game.

Will – High 6

He’s no one’s target, but he needs to be more active to gain win equity.

Ashley – High 4

There’s still a chance she’s evicted, but unlikely. Her reads are continuously good.

Ava – High 4

She seems to always be the swing vote. She remains not a threat.

Lauren – High 4

She’s planning out an endgame for her to win, which I like. Still way too passive.

Morgan – High 3

Last week, she was at the top. This week, look where we are. Didn’t like her game.

Keanu – Low 2

Drama surrounding Keanu is always a given. His nominations made sense at least.

Kelley – Low 2

I don’t see her making it too far, but she played calmly. Way better than Winegate.

Mickey – Low 2

Most likely person to be evicted, but she didn’t do anything bad game-wise.

Vince – Low 2

There is a very real possibility that he will go. His bad decision-making has finally caught up to him.

What to watch

Whose time in the ‘Big Brother’ house will come to an end? Mickey’s story arc has run out of steam, so even though Vince can be irritating, his relationship with Morgan and his…let’s say, style of gameplay, still has legs to be entertaining. But like we always know, anything can happen in this house. The easiest decisions are the hardest for this crew.

For updates on live feeds, check out Joker’s Updates! Also, visit Rob Has a Podcast to see Big Brother superfan Taran Armstrong and more unpack the season with live feed updates in the morning, as well as their player ratings with the stockwatch every Monday night. Tomorrow’s POV episode and Thursday’s eviction episode air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Don’t miss it!