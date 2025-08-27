‘Big Brother 27’ Week 7 Recap: Vince Aborts Plan to Backdoor Rachel

What a rollercoaster of a ride Week 6 was inside the ‘Big Brother’ house. Rachel’s HOH run ended in a 5-4 vote on eviction night that saw controversial houseguest, Rylie, sent home over Morgan. Good riddance! Rachel’s backup plan worked, and she ended the week with a brand new alliance called “The Judges,” consisting of herself, Ashley, Morgan, Vince, and Will.

Now, entering week 7, the house is more divided than ever, with safety crucial for everyone’s sake. The iconic wall competition was the setting for the Head of Household competition, in which Vince was the last one standing to capture the endurance win. With nominations looming, Vince put Ava, Kelley, and Mickey on the block, with Mickey as his preferred target. However, with the Power of Veto up for grabs, other ideas began to surface, leading to another must-see veto ceremony. Find out some of the biggest moments of the week, as well as this week’s player ratings!

Vince draws the line

Vince became the first houseguest to win two HOHs this season. (Credit: CBS)

He drew a line in the house by being one of the flip votes on Rylie. Now, he rose to power for the second time. He may not have needed to win HOH, as even if he was vulnerable, only Katherine would’ve nominated him. Coming out of the wall competition, all eyes were on Vince as to whether he would stick with the newly formed “Judges” alliance. With his initial nominees, he tried to play both sides by putting the consensus house target, Mickey, on the block, and Ava (who volunteered as a pawn). Kelley was an easy nominee as he had betrayed her twice.

Mickey saves herself again

With Mickey’s win, a woman has won the veto for three straight weeks. (Credit: CBS)

After gagging us all in the BB Blockbuster last Thursday, Mickey saved her game once more by winning the Power of Veto. Without that, she probably would’ve needed the Blockbuster to survive again. In her pre-season interview, Mickey said that she was going to create a new word in the ‘Big Brother’ dictionary, a combination of a hero and villain. A herovillian. She’s living up to that stature, as even after some fiery words beyond closed doors and a massive ego after HOH run, you have to give credit where credit’s due. She’s playing hard, even if her reads are poor, and she’s battling out of these do-or-die situations. I think she’s making this season entertaining through it all, so I’m glad to see her stick around for the time being.

“The Judges” remain intact

https://twitter.com/kelechi_xo/status/1958795219815583881

“The Judges” alliance mainly consisted of the people I like in the game. However, I would be just another “Rachel Stan” if I didn’t admit that Vince made the wrong decision in not putting Rachel on the block after Mickey won the veto. It might’ve been too early to make that move, but I don’t think Vince would’ve received an outrageous amount of backlash, and he still would’ve had some allies. Plus, Rachel already knows Vince’s game, and knowing her, she will always have him in the back of her mind.

https://twitter.com/aly_shahhh/status/1960060027823411561

Since I am a big Rachel fan, though, I’m glad to see Katherine hit the nomination chairs. All praise goes to Ashley and Morgan for getting to Vince and not letting a Rachel backdoor happen. Morgan has played tremendously this week. She has buddy upped strongly with Vince and was relentless in her attempt to get Katherine on the block. Her reads are on tap, and she couldn’t afford Rachel going this soon. The same thing applies to Ashley. Her attorney side is finally coming out. She was firm in her stance to keep Rachel safe, and I loved the conversation she had with Rachel, where she called Rachel out on her gameplay. She did it in such a caring and real way. She’s on the rise, and I would love to see her as HOH soon.

https://twitter.com/madelinekiyoko/status/1959856637469995039

Rachel vs. Keanu and Kelley

https://twitter.com/madelinekiyoko/status/1959846311315816664

Things are definitely getting spicy in the house. The ‘Frenemies’ alliance was born between Rachel and Keanu, and by the end of this week, the alliance had a nail in its coffin, with no turning back. Rachel made a big mistake by ratting out something Vince said to Keanu, which Keanu reported back to Vince. She found out Keanu betrayed her and has since given him the cold shoulder, as well as passive-aggressive comments. Not to mention, Rachel and Kelley have also been going at it after Kelley claimed Rachel was hogging the wine, amongst other things. Typical Rachel Reilly drama. Kelley has also talked about Rachel’s kids behind her back. The tension in the house is heating up, and Rachel is not afraid to fight. This is the old school Big Brother we love to see!

Who will be evicted?

This week’s vote is simple, way more than last week’s chaotic eviction. If Kelley doesn’t win the BB Blockbuster, she’s going home. If Kelley wins the Blockbuster, then Katherine goes. There’s no world, at least right now, where Ava is evicted. We may see people contemplate evicting Katherine over Kelley up until eviction night, but I don’t see it happening.

Week 7 player ratings

Morgan has jumped from a ‘Mid 2’ rating to the top of the rankings this week. (Credit: CBS)

Morgan – High 7

What a turnaround. She’s fully resituated in the game and firmly committed to “The Judges” alliance.

Ashley – Low 7

Fighting for Rachel paid off, and we’re seeing her strategic side emerge.

Rachel – Mid 6

The legend survives again, and still, the only houseguest never nominated.

Vince – Mid 6

Annoying and possibly misguided, but he still has more allies than most.

Will – Mid 6

Socially strong, but he needs to be more active strategically and build win equity.

Ava – Mid 5

Her game has slid since HOH. Passive play and volunteering for the block aren’t helping.

Lauren – Mid 3

Not the immediate target, but a bad Veto or Blockbuster outcome could end her run. Her trust in Vince is deservedly shaky.

Mickey – High 2

Slight regroup, but still a huge target. Needs to continue rebuilding ties with Morgan.

Katherine – Low 2

After losing Rylie, her game has stalled rather than flourished.

Keanu – Mid 1

Turned away an ally, awful reads, and constant self-sabotage.

Kelley – Low 1

Isolated and likely next out. This is all her doing, and being on Rachel’s bad side doesn’t help.

What to watch

It’s time for Kelley to go, but I’m skeptical, as she has already won two BB Blockbuster competitions before. Since last season, eviction nights have been great and tension-filled due to this twist, so I have no doubts this week’s episode should be any different, regardless of the vote being more clear-cut.

