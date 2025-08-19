‘Big Brother 27’ Week 6 Recap: Rachel Takes Control, but at What Cost?

Week 5 inside the ‘Big Brother’ house resulted in Zach’s unfathomable eviction after not using his power earlier in the week. With that, the women have an 8-to-4 advantage over the men. Heading into this week, the question remained if that trend would continue. It may not continue this week, but what did continue is the women dominating the HOH competitions, as Rachel Reilly became the 4th woman in a row to win Head of Household, the first time in ‘Big Brother’ history that has happened.

Rachel’s back was against the wall, but ultimately, the queen of ‘Big Brother’ claimed safety and initially nominated Mickey, Morgan, and Vince. However, that is not where things stand heading into Thursday’s eviction, as the tables have been turned and a potential blindside is looming. Find out some of the biggest moments of the week, as well as this week’s player ratings for the cast!

Rachel sits at her throne

Brings a smile to my face seeing Rachel Reilly win HOH in 2025. #BB27 pic.twitter.com/GrrNqqovdT — The BB President (@TheBBPresident) August 18, 2025

The ‘Big Brother’ legend herself captured her 7th HOH win of her illustrious ‘Big Brother’ career, including her first competition win of this season. It’s truly an awesome moment, witnessing Rachel once again secure another Head of Household reign where she desperately needed it. Without it, there’s a good chance she is the one evicted this week.

Now… with all that said, her hard-hitting moves may cost her. Nominating the trio of Mickey, Morgan, and Vince was gutsy; it’s not surprising Rachel did it. However, before the Power of Veto, two of them were guaranteed to stay, and after the POV, all three of them may end up staying. I think Rachel missed the mark in reconfiguring relationships; she’s riding too hard for Keanu and Kelley, and she really should’ve had more of a conversation with her allies about the decision she was going to make.

Lauren saves Vince

Lauren becomes the first houseguest to win an HOH and POV this season. (Credit: CBS)

Lauren captured her second victory of the season, and it may have been a devastating blow for Rachel and her HOH reign. Lauren was shaping up to be Rachel’s prime replacement nominee had things turned out that way. She instead maintained her safety and used the Power of Veto to take her number one ally, Vince, off the block.

While she created an enemy in Rachel, I ultimately think she made the right decision in saving Vince. Even though Vince has alliances with everyone, Vince wouldn’t target Lauren, and I think there’s a strong chance his relationship with Lauren is the one he cares about the most. Lauren’s decision took a long time to figure out, as she reluctantly told Rachel her plans after Katherine pleaded with her not to use it. Lauren’s biggest issue in this game is her fortitude to be strong in her decision-making and say what she means. She needs to clean that up quickly, regardless of whether she made the right moves this week.

Rylie blindsided

This is the second time Rylie has been nominated so far. (Credit: CBS)

With Vince off the block, an empty seat remained on the block. Rachel teased Lauren that if she used the veto, an ally of hers might go up. Plenty of people thought Kelley might be the nominee, but after heavy hinting, Rylie was nominated. While fans are very happy, Rylie may be evicted due to his problematic behavior.

🚨 #BigBrother fans are calling for the removal of a contestant, with some expressing that they're "scared for other contestants' safety." Have you been watching Big Brother this season and do you think Rylie should be removed? Let us know ↘️ pic.twitter.com/LER5eGYNys — TMZ (@TMZ) August 18, 2025

However, putting up Rylie instead of Kelley does create more enemies for Rachel, now including the showmance of Katherine and Rylie. Kelley was the safest move, although the downside was that if Kelley lost the BB Blockbuster competition, she would’ve been evicted over Mickey and Morgan. The showmance was already beginning to be targeted, so maybe she should’ve held off, but Rachel is known for playing hard, and at this point, if she’s going to go out, she wants to go out with a banger of a week as HOH. In that approach, I can 100% respect that and echo her points on why Rylie is a threat in the house, as he’s (for some reason) liked by pretty much everyone.

A new alliance is born?

Ashley/Morgan/Rachel/Vince/Will form "The Judges"



Morgan joked that they could name themselves "The Jury" since there was so much drama around "picking jury" which then led to them coming up with "The Judges, we decide who goes home" #BB27 pic.twitter.com/Z2Ne1D7mtz — RealityBBQ #BB27 (@rbbq) August 19, 2025

Today, a new alliance might have just been formed between Ashley, Morgan, Rachel, Vince, and Will. While this may seem exciting, I don’t buy it quite yet, and I still think they could all easily turn on each other. If it does hold, though, this might give Rachel a little bit of wiggle room. Selfishly, I would love for this alliance to work.

Who will be evicted?

Things are up in the air this week. As of now, Mickey is more than likely going home regardless of who she’s next to. If the voting is between Morgan and Rylie, things are dangerously close, with Rylie probably slightly more likely to be blindsided, but even then, it’s too close to call. Knowing this house, things can change on a dime. I want Rylie to go, but I think he stands the best chance at winning the BB Blockbuster. I ultimately see Mickey’s fall from grace end in a pre-jury eviction.

Week 6 player ratings

Vince – Low 6

People oddly trust him, and he’s skating by for now by playing the middle.

Ava – High 5

Her rocky relationship with Ashley is a concern, but she’s not a priority target.

Will – Mid 5

Laid-back and likable, but doesn’t seem to have much winner equity. Just a pawn.

Lauren – Mid 4

She’s in a solid spot and could go deep, but needs thicker skin to earn respect.

Ashley – Low 4

Always on people’s minds. If the wrong folks win HOH or POV, her time may be up.

Katherine – High 3

Rylie leaving could unlock her game. She has potential and solid reads.

Rylie – Mid 3

Insufferable, but not guaranteed to go. He still has allies fighting for him.

Rachel – Low 3

Her HOH was iconic, but she’s now a top target. She needs a miracle next week.

Keanu – Mid 2

Every time he could improve his spot, he tanks it with awful gameplay. Not to mention, he’s still viewed as a threat.

Morgan – Mid 2

If she survives this week, she could slide back into the main structure of the house.

Kelley – High 1

Her gameplay is a mess. No allies, no trust, and she’d rather be on the block than Rylie. Maddening.

Mickey – High 1

Likely going home this week, and it’s her own doing. “Mickey’s Clubhouse” is collapsing.

What to watch

Will the M&M alliance be broken up? Or will Rylie leave the ‘Big Brother’ house in a ball of rage? Make sure to tune into Thursday’s episode to find out which houseguest will be the next one walking out the door. The season is beginning to pick back up, and even though it was speculated last week, the wall endurance competition should be next up for the houseguests after the eviction.

To stay updated with live feeds, you can visit Joker’s Updates. Also, check out Rob Has a Podcast, where Big Brother superfan Taran Armstrong and more breakdown the season with live feed updates in the morning, as well as their player ratings with the stockwatch every Monday night. Tomorrow’s POV episode and Thursday’s eviction episode air at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on CBS.