Ava Spices Up the Game in Week 5 of ‘Big Brother 27’

Week 4 was a historically bad week of gameplay inside the ‘Big Brother’ house. The week ended with the blindside of Jimmy being successful with a 9-2 vote, as he became the fourth houseguest evicted from the game. Coming into this week, it was interesting to see where the houseguests would land after that. Ava landed with safety and a prime opportunity to shake the game up as she became the new Head of Household, the third woman to become HOH this season.

This week’s nominees included Vince and Zach hitting the block for the first time, and Keanu sitting in the nomination chairs for the fourth straight week. A streak of three straight Power of Veto wins ended, as Katherine captured her first win of the season and chose to leave the nominations the same. Read below some of the biggest moments of the week, as well as this week’s player ratings for the cast!

Ava doesn’t play scared

Ava won her first competition of the season by becoming HOH. Credit: YouTube/Big Brother

Ava nominated three strong guys this week. That’s not easy to do, regardless of how strategic those players may be. Vince and Zach had been in the best position for the majority of the game up until Ava’s HOH. Even though she nominated an easy choice in Keanu, it was a smart play as not only are she and Keanu not on the best of terms, but he’s a strong competitor to compete against Vince and Zach in the Power of Veto and BB Blockbuster.

I was a little worried Ava would play it safe and try not to make enemies. And even if she should’ve played it a tad more safe, from an entertainment side, I’m so glad she finally turned the game on its head. If Vince or Zach goes home at the end of the week, this HOH is a major success and by far the best of the season.

Mickey and Morgan continue to fall

What has happened with these two? Similar to Vince and Zach, Mickey and Morgan were at the top of the house, controlling the game. Ever since Mickey’s horrendous HOH run last week, her and Morgan’s game has not just been outed by much of the house, but they have lost trust between each other, culminating in a heated argument this week. Even if they manage to get on the same page eventually, their relationship is too bipolar to trust that it’ll stick. Their overconfidence has rubbed people the wrong way, and the way they speak to people has caused turmoil and annoyance. They quickly went from two of my favorites to two people who need to be put down multiple pegs. Thankfully, they have.

Rachel needs a win

“the fire is not even, come out”



rachel is pissed and morgan is catching it all from her right now 🤭#bb27 pic.twitter.com/KtBWMDN34u — lovelysapphic (@alovelysapphic) August 10, 2025

Not only did Rachel finally win an argument this week, but she may win by getting one of her main threats, Vince or Zach, out of the house. The job isn’t done, though, and she desperately needs one of them out in order to ride this high. Rachel played aggressively this week: she’s building relationships outside her main group, she’s making enemies, all while having a chance to break through with luck from the BB Blockbuster.

Zach doesn’t use power

Zach makes an all-time bad play by not using the power he won on premiere night. Credit: Paramount Press Express

Stupid. Mind-blowing. Unbelievable. I’m not sure what other word can be used to describe Zach not using his 10K bribe power to remove himself from the block. This makes no sense. It’s not a million dollars or even 20 or 15K. If you survive this week, you are still in the game to compete for the $750,000 grand prize. Not using a free pass to get yourself off the block deserves the ultimate outcome of being blindsided on eviction night. In a season filled with head-scratching moves, Zach not using his power ranks as the worst, and because of that, I hope he gets what is coming to him.

Who will be evicted?

Eviction night on Thursday is going to be very interesting. There are a lot of question marks between multiple key players that could swing which way the vote lands. As things stand today, a vote between Keanu and Zach is too close to call, with Keanu slightly in more danger. Zach against Vince would result in Zach being evicted. Meanwhile, Vince will stay over Keanu, most likely.

With the way this house plays, their opinions can change at any given moment. Personally, I would love to see Keanu stay, as he’s grown on me and I think he adds a different layer to the game than Vince. Keanu being evicted would also drastically hurt the games of Ava, Ashley, and especially Rachel. Vince and Zach both staying at the end of this week is the worst-case scenario.

Week 5 player ratings

Will has rebounded nicely after a rough few weeks in the game. (Credit: YouTube/Big Brother)

Ava – Mid 6

If one of her targets leaves this week, she’s safe, but if not, she’s at risk.

Will – Mid 5

He’s socially solid but needs more drive to be a true contender.

Lauren – High 4

She’s protected by bigger targets and remains under the radar.

Rylie – High 4

His showmance and likability are keeping him safe for now.

Ashley – Mid 4

She dodged the block again, but still remains an easy future target.

Rachel – Low 4

She needs Vince or Zach gone or must win HOH to survive.

Katherine – Mid 3

Winning veto didn’t help her game much due to weak strategic connections.

Keanu – Mid 3

He’s still a target, but could blend in and stay if he survives this week.

Kelley – Mid 3

Though she stayed off the block, she didn’t improve her long-term position.

Mickey – Mid 3

She may stink at the game, but she still has some of the house on her side.

Vince – Mid 3

He’s likely safe no matter how the vote swings.

Morgan – Low 2

Her game is tanking fast and needs a major turnaround to recover.

Zach – High 1

He was the highest-rated player last week. Now, he’s at rock bottom.

What to watch

Will Keanu make sure either Vince or Zach goes home this week? Or will Vince and Zach miraculously make it out alive? Make sure to tune into Thursday’s episode to find out which houseguest will be the next one walking out the door. Also, keep an eye out for next week’s HOHs after the eviction, as rumors are swirling that the legendary wall endurance competition will be played out live on the feeds soon after.

To keep up to date with all things live feeds, you can go to Joker's Updates for your daily fix. Also, check out Rob Has a Podcast, where Big Brother superfan Taran Armstrong and more breakdown the season with live feed updates in the morning, as well as their own player ratings with the stockwatch every Monday night. Tonight's POV episode and tomorrow's eviction episode air at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.