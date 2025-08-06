The Big Brother 27 Cast’s Historically Awful Gameplay in Week 4

After Adrian became the third houseguest evicted this season, week 4 kicked off with Rylie becoming the new Head of Household…or so he thought. With powers in play, Mickey ended up with the key and initially nominated easy targets Keanu and Kelley, alongside Rylie, on the block.

The week didn’t end there, though, as everything leading up to the veto ceremony and beyond has translated to this week being a headache to watch transpire on the live feeds. The strategic gameplay is at a historic low in the ‘Big Brother 27’ house, regardless of how entertaining it may be.

Disaster HOH for Mickey

Mickey used her “HOH Interrogation” power to dethrone Rylie as outgoing HOH. Photo courtesy of YouTube/Big Brother

When Rylie first became Head of Household, many of us expected Mickey to use her “HOH Interrogation” power to overthrow Rylie’s reign. As predicted, she did just that, but unfortunately, we are somehow left with a deflating feeling at the end of her reign of terror. Mickey has misfired completely. She made not just the worst move of the season by blindsiding Jimmy and nominating him as a replacement, but it’s one of the worst moves that we’ve seen in a long time. Her reign has been dictated by outside noise, and she got manipulated by people such as Morgan, Zach, Vince, and even Keanu of all people. Entering this week, Mickey was in a good position, and she was a popular winner pick. Now, she has drastically affected not just the future of her game, but the future of the season. A truly horrific HOH this was.

Keanu saves himself AGAIN

Keanu won his third consecutive Power of Veto. Photo courtesy of YouTube/Big Brother

Keanu’s been on the block for the past three weeks, and each time, he has claimed the Power of Veto one way or another. Whether it’s by ‘Big Brother 20’ winner Kaycee or himself capturing the win, he has taken himself off the block time after time. With all the chaos that has happened this week, Keanu may be hiding in the shadows slightly, but still, due to his obviously strong competitive skills, it’s difficult not to see him always being a target. Likewise, it’s difficult to see him losing these comps as well.

Rachel wants to quit?

Rachel avoided the block once again. Photo courtesy of Paramount Press Express

One of the biggest topic points of the week came when Rachel approached Mickey with a plan to backdoor Ava. This seemed strange as not only are Ava and Rachel aligned in a final two alliance, but it also just came out of nowhere. Fans eventually pieced together that Rachel was referring to herself as being nominated. All of this stems from Rachel finding out that people in the house just want to keep her until jury, and then she can get tossed aside. She doesn’t like that as she misses her family and wouldn’t like to spend an entire time alone in the secluded jury house. Thankfully, after a diary room session and time to dwell on it, she backtracked on her idea, and Mickey completely understood where the former ‘Big Brother’ winner was coming from.

Ashley vs. The House

Ashley has emerged as the house target for next week. Photo courtesy of YouTube/Big Brother

With Mickey and Morgan salivating over nominating Jimmy, Ashley has emerged as the main target for the house next week. Almost everyone will nominate her for eviction, and her tiff with Mickey didn’t help her cause. Ashley plays hard, and while everything she’s saying to Mickey and Morgan is correct, the two of them are losing faith in their so-called ally. Late last night, she began to gain a little bit of wiggle room between them, but it still looks like an uphill battle for the attorney.

Who will be evicted?

#BB27 Week 4 Status🔑

Rylie won HOH, but Mickey took over after he failed to guess she used the Interrogation power. She nominated Rylie, Keanu, and Kelley, targeting Keanu — but he won his third straight Veto. Jimmy went up as the replacement. #BigBrother #BigBrotherBuzz pic.twitter.com/uLkSCdW8Sc — Big Brother Buzz #BB27 (@BBigBrotherBuzz) August 4, 2025

It’s pretty simple this week. If Jimmy doesn’t win the BB Blockbuster, his game is over. He’ll prob get a vote or two from Ashley or Rachel, but it won’t be enough despite initial optimism that a flip vote could happen. In the scenario that Jimmy does win the Blockbuster, Kelley will 100% be evicted. Not only does she not have many allies, but Rylie is liked far more than her, and there hasn’t even been a whisper of him potentially going. No one wants to see him evicted, much to the chagrin of a lot of fans.

Week 4 player ratings

Vince holds the top spot in this week’s player ratings. Photo courtesy of YouTube/Big Brother

Vince – Mid 6

Playing a similar game to Zach, but needs to have better commitment.

Zach – Mid 6

I don’t see a world where he isn’t in the end game.

Lauren – Mid 5

She does nothing but float into alliances.

Ava – Low 5

Being on board with Jimmy going and turning on Ashley is not good for her game.

Rylie – Mid 4

For some reason, he’s well-liked in the house. No chance of going home this week.

Will – Low 4

Worried he’ll be a piggybacker for Mickey and Morgan’s bad gameplay.

Morgan – Low 3

Awful week with now poor winner potential. Should be protected, though, for a bit.

Mickey – High 2

An all-time terrible move for Mickey. Once the winner pick, now she is on a boat with no paddle.

Rachel – High 2

She desperately needs her or Ashley to win HOH. Still like her odds to make it to jury.

Katherine – Mid 2

Between her and Rylie, she’s the first to go. Nonexistent gameplay and makes enemies easily.

Keanu – Mid 2

I have no clue where he lies next week. He’ll prob end up as an easy nominee, but who knows with this cast.

Ashley – Mid 2

If she or Rachel doesn’t win HOH, she will be on the block as the near-unanimous house target.

Jimmy – Low 2

His HOH week had long-term effects. It’s Blockbuster or die on Thursday.

Kelley – Mid 1

Volunteered to go on the block once again and will continue being put up in the future. Has no chance to win the game.

What to watch

Be sure to tune in on Thursday to find out who will be the fourth houseguest sent packing. Can Jimmy survive? Will Kelley rack up another Blockbuster win to her name? It’s the most anticipated Blockbuster competition thus far, and I’m nervous just thinking about it.

To keep up to date with all things live feeds, you can go to Joker’s Updates for your daily fix. Also, check out Rob Has a Podcast, where Big Brother superfan Taran Armstrong and more breakdown the season with live feed updates in the morning as well as their own player ratings with the stockwatch every Monday night. Tonight’s POV episode and tomorrow’s eviction episode air at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS.