Banning ‘Barbie’: Kuwait bans film as Lebanon censors film for ‘promoting homosexuality’

Well, folks, hold onto your seats ’cause it seems like the winds of change are sweeping through Lebanon, and they’re not exactly in favor of the global hit movie “Barbie.” Yeah, you heard it right. Lebanon, once hailed as a beacon of tolerance, is making headlines for potentially banning the movie.

So, here’s the scoop: Kuwait, not to be outdone, already slapped a ban on the film due to its supposed promotion of homosexuality. But Lebanon’s Culture Minister, Mohammad Mortada, he ain’t too pleased either. He’s waving the morality flag, claiming that “Barbie” promotes homosexuality and sexual transformation, and even undermines the sacred institution of the family.

Mortada’s got his foot down, and he’s not alone. The country’s Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, is jumping into the ring too. He’s got the General Security’s censorship committee on the case, asking them to weigh in on whether the film should be allowed to hit the screens.

And here’s where it gets interesting. This tale of movie mayhem was supposed to unravel on July 19 in the Middle East, right before the rest of the world got a taste. But the plans went a bit haywire. The release date’s been hopping around like a kangaroo, and now it’s slated for August 31. Why, you ask? Well, rumor has it, local censors weren’t too thrilled about certain LGBTQ-related bits in “Barbie.”

Now, let’s talk about the movie itself. You’ve got Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling headlining this blockbuster, and boy, has it raked in the cash – over a billion bucks globally, to be precise. But it seems like not everyone’s a fan of Barbie’s adventures. Lebanon’s been known for its religious and sexual tolerance, but with political chaos and economic turmoil, the winds of change are gusting.

It’s not just Lebanon, though. Kuwait’s standing its ground, too, aiming to protect “public ethics and social traditions.” Vietnam even threw in its two cents, banning the film for showing a map that allegedly depicted China’s territorial claims.

So, there you have it – a tale of bans, winds of change, and a global hit caught in the crossfire. Barbie’s got more drama than a soap opera, and the real question is, will she triumph in the end?