‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Week 7: Brian Tells All

It’s officially been two weeks since the cast stepped onto the beach, and the couples are all locked in, even the friendship duos like Lea and Jonathon and Goldens Kathy and Keith. But the weirdest part of every episode lately? The intro montage. For reasons known only to production, everyone has suddenly turned into tropical birds, lizards, and bugs this week. And Kat is literally a cat.

We get a few wholesome moments, like Alexe and Andrew’s champagne picnic, Parisa and Brian’s couples’ workout, and Kim and Faith bonding over Kim’s recent health scare. But make no mistake: this episode belongs to Jeremy and Bailey. Or rather, Jeremy and his not-so-secret infatuation with Susie.

Secret Rendezvous

Jesse introduces this week’s relationship test, a game called “Secret Rendezvous”. The setup: contestants stand in a circle, each hidden behind a door, wearing headphones. Jesse reads out questions, and everyone writes their answers on a chalkboard, hoping their answers will match their partner’s.

Jesse hosts Secret Rendezvous. Credit: Disney

The twist? If you match with someone who’s not your partner, your booth turns red, the doors open, and you meet in the middle. Later, you’ll have the option to go on a private “secret rendezvous” to explore this unexpected compatibility.

The man from the winning couple (most matches) is automatically safe for next week. Everyone else? Not so lucky. The group will vote, using majority rules, on which man won’t get a rose at the upcoming ceremony, sending him and his partner home.

And the game begins…

Jesse wastes no time going from flirty to scandalous. “Favorite role-playing scenario in bed?” Answers range from teacher/student to nurse/patient, secretary/boss, and Parisa and Brian match with cops/robbers. “Best time of day for intimacy?” For Kim, it’s anytime. “How do you recharge after a long day?” Alexe and Andrew both answer “rot in bed.” They’re so real for that.

And the winners are… drum roll… Lea and Jonathon! Of course, the friendship couple ends up most “compatible.” Maybe this will make Jonathon rethink the whole platonic thing. Probably not. Either way, this means the two will not be going home this week.

Time to reveal the other matches: Allyshia with Andrew (he immediately declines the rendezvous), Parisa with Dale, Kim with Kathy (she cannot stand him), Alexe with Jeremy, and so on. Nobody’s biting on the secret date option. Everyone’s too locked in with their partners.

Bailey and Brian match. Credit: Disney

Until… Bailey matches with Brian.

I just want to talk

Brian sees this as his moment, not to flirt, but to tell Bailey the truth about Jeremy’s lingering obsession with Susie. Despite being in his own stable couple with Parisa, he writes Bailey a note: “I just want to talk.” Bailey’s confused and concerned, assuming he’s trying to make a move.

Producers setting up Bailey and Brian bc they literally cannot handle Jeremy’s lying ass anymore #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/oIiH4DNytK — bach in the suites (@bachinthesuites) August 12, 2025

She runs to wake up Jeremy, warning him that Brian is inviting her on a secret date. Meanwhile, Brian is sitting by the fire, champagne in hand, ready to spill Jeremy’s tea to the world. Mauh ha ha.

Bailey declines the rendezvous, so Brian’s bombshell has to come out in the open, for anyone to see or overhear.

Brian doesn’t hold back

The next day, Brian pulls Bailey aside and spills the details: Jeremy expected Susie to snag someone else’s rose in Week 2, begged her to come back, said he wanted to propose to her on the spot, and planned to hit her up after the show.

We knew most of this. What’s shocking is how many others apparently knew, too. Turns out, it wasn’t just Dale and Brian. Alexe, Andrew, Spencer, Jess… basically, half of Paradise has been sitting on this information. Crazy, right?!

Honestly these girls are not girls girls if they let Bailey get this far without knowing #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/GFDPqkITs8 — jeff probst's mom (@jeffprobstsmom) August 12, 2025

Bailey breaks down in tears, wondering how Jeremy could blindside her like this. She wakes him up (again, lmao) and this time eyes almost pop out of his head.

Two seconds before “did you call Susie” #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/5zFszkZMGp — bach in the suites (@bachinthesuites) August 12, 2025

Bailey tells him she’s considering going home. She’s not here to be someone’s second choice. Alexe comforts her that night, which is sweet, but also awkward considering she kept this from her friend.

Jeremy and Bailey talk on the beach the next morning. Instead of a heated back and forth, we get… a hug and instant makeup. Personally, I’d be demanding answers and having him beg for me to stay with him.

To me, Jeremy is more focused on finding out who told her than actually repairing things. He hones in on Brian, but Bailey lies, claiming the note was just Brian asking her advice about Parisa.

“Bro Code”

Word spreads that someone spilled the Susie tea to Bailey. Dale initially insists Brian’s “integrity is too high” for him to have done that. Um, excuse me? Integrity would’ve been telling Bailey the moment it happened, not letting her spend half the summer being duped!

Brian plays coy, throwing the suspicion toward the women. He even does damage control with Jeremy, rewriting the narrative to protect himself from getting voted out. Jeremy’s not buying it, though.

Andrew and Spencer start mumbling about “bro code” being broken, which Welles (the voice of reason) immediately calls out for what it is: “douchebag code.” Welles says it perfectly— Jeremy’s fixation on Susie is a giant red flag, and Brian’s so-called betrayal is really just him telling the truth.

“Everyone is saying bro code but it’s giving douchebag code” YES WELLS #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/L1Uzgx7yaD — Hales🌹 (@haleyharmon98) August 12, 2025

Is Brian really the bad guy?

Brian’s motives are twofold. On one hand, he genuinely cares about Bailey. On the other hand, Jeremy tried to vote him and Parisa out last week, so stirring the pot might get Jeremy sent packing. Plus, with Bailey and Jeremy’s relationship built on her being “plan B,” Brian’s not wrong to want it exposed.

And honestly? Once you see that literally everyone knew about this and said nothing, it’s hard to paint Brian as the villain.

Voting begins

It’s now time to vote. It would be easy to target Brian or Jeremy. But Paradise is never that straightforward. Kim votes for Keith (he and Kathy are just friends), the guys mostly target Brian, but the women sway things toward Kim instead.

Jeremy, Kim, and Sean await their turn to give out a rose. Credit: Disney

In the end, Captain Kim and Faith are sent home, hand in hand. So long, Goldens!

Still, the men’s tension is far from resolved. And with Paradise, that means there’s more drama to come. Tune in Next Monday.