‘All Up in the Biz’ Review: A Documentary That’s Got What You Need

Sacha Jenkins’s documentary, “All Up in the Biz: The Life and Rhymes of Biz Markie,” paints an intimate and vibrant portrait of the late hip-hop legend. The film delves into Markie’s unconventional rise to fame and his profound impact on the music industry and culture. Born into challenging circumstances, Markie’s journey from a housing project to becoming a beloved rapper is a testament to his determination and love for hip-hop.

Jenkins, a seasoned director known for his thought-provoking explorations of Black experiences, spent two years immersing himself in Markie’s world. The documentary is a labor of love that captures the essence of the Clown Prince of Hip-Hop, showcasing not only his chart-topping hits but also his wider influence and life beyond the microphone.

Markie’s joyous artistry is reflected in his music, often marked by humorous lyrics and quirky beats. His hit song “Just a Friend” serves as a touchstone for the film, but Jenkins goes beyond the surface to explore Markie’s beatboxing prowess and his role in shaping hip-hop’s foundational elements.

The documentary features interviews with those who knew and admired Markie, including his widow Tara Hall, fellow musicians like Doug E Fresh and Darryl McDaniels, as well as cultural figures like Nick Cannon and Tracy Morgan. Through their recollections and insights, the film offers a multidimensional view of Markie’s personality and his impact on those around him.

One of the film’s key themes is Markie’s unshakable belief in the power of hip-hop to transform lives. He embraced the genre as his “Superman cape,” using it to change his destiny and inspire others. His influence extended beyond his music, inspiring renowned artists like Rakim and Big Daddy Kane, who admired Markie’s creative fearlessness and unapologetic style.

Jenkins also sheds light on Markie’s lightheartedness and childlike wonder, evident in his fascination with toys, video games, candy, and cereal. The film creatively incorporates animation and puppetry to capture Markie’s playful spirit, even during his challenging moments, such as his recovery after a stroke.

As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, Markie’s legacy shines brightly as an integral part of the genre’s history. But beyond his musical contributions, it’s Markie’s ability to connect with people on a personal level that remains a standout aspect of his life. Through the documentary, Jenkins ensures that Markie’s impact is celebrated not just for his music, but for the genuine connections he formed and the joy he brought to countless lives.

Markie’s authenticity and relatability endeared him to fans and fellow artists alike. His willingness to embrace his unique style and stay true to himself resonated with a generation of hip-hop enthusiasts who saw in him a beacon of creativity and self-expression.

The film also touches on Markie’s enduring friendship with Rakim, one of hip-hop’s most revered lyricists. Despite their different approaches to music, the two artists shared a deep respect for each other’s artistry. Markie’s ability to capture the spirit of everyday life and turn it into catchy, relatable songs was a hallmark of his career. His music often blended humor, storytelling, and social commentary, creating a diverse and captivating body of work that stood the test of time.

Through interviews and anecdotes, the documentary paints a vivid picture of Markie’s impact on the hip-hop community and his lasting influence on the genre. He was more than just a rapper; he was a cultural icon who helped shape the sound and identity of hip-hop during a critical period of its evolution.

Jenkins’s decision to include Markie’s widow, Tara Hall, in the documentary adds a personal and intimate touch. Hall’s insights provide a glimpse into the man behind the music, showcasing his warmth, humor, and genuine love for his craft. Her presence underscores the depth of Markie’s character and his ability to connect with people on a deeper level.

As the documentary celebrates Markie’s life and contributions, it also reflects on the broader evolution of hip-hop and its enduring relevance in contemporary culture. Markie’s journey from an underprivileged upbringing to becoming a trailblazing hip-hop artist serves as an inspiring narrative of resilience, creativity, and the transformative power of music.

In a world where the music industry often focuses on fleeting trends and commercial success, “All Up in the Biz: The Life and Rhymes of Biz Markie” serves as a reminder of the profound impact that an individual artist can have on shaping an entire genre and leaving a lasting legacy. The film pays tribute to Markie’s artistry, innovation, and unwavering passion for hip-hop, ensuring that his memory lives on in the hearts of fans and artists alike.