8 Unmissable Movie Sequels Arriving in 2024

With each new year comes new movies. Some of these movies are follow-ups to classic films that fans just can’t get enough of.

In 2024, fans of franchises are in for a big surprise as sequels to some of the most well-known films are coming to theaters. Here are some movies you can expect to see in 2024.

1. Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2. Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

In 2015, Inside Out first premiered and introduced fans to adolescent Riley’s emotions: fear, joy, sadness, anger, and disgust. While we can expect to see these emotions in the upcoming sequel, as Riley begins her teenage years, we are also being introduced to a new character, Anxiety.

Voiced by Maya Hawke, Anxiety is set to play a major part in Riley’s journey, as well as the other emotions who have to adjust to her arrival. Though both Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling chose not to continue their role in the series after contract disputes, Tony Hale and Liza Lapir have been hired to fill their roles as Fear and Disgust.

Release Date: June 14, 2024

2. Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4. Credit: Universal

Fans of the Despicable Me series haven’t seen a new addition to the series since 2017, when Despicable Me 3 released. Alas, after 7 years, the wait is over. Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) and Lucy (Kirsten Wiig) are back with Margo, Edith, Agnus, and of course, the minions. The film is a continuation of the life of the married couple, their adopted children, and their work with the Anti-Villain League.

Release Date: July 3, 2024

3. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider Verse

Miles Morales, one of the many Spider-Mans. Credit: Sony

While the exact release date is still in the process due to the writer’s strike, fans of the Spider-Man franchise can expect to see Miles Morales back on the big screen soon enough. The film follows the release of the 2023 movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The film received rave reviews and left audiences on a major cliffhanger, so the pending release is one you will not want to miss! It will be the last of the trilogy exploring the multi-verse of the many Spider-Men.

Release Date: 2024-2025

4. Beetlejuice 2

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder in the Beetlejuice. Credit: Warner Bros.

Decades after the first film’s release in 1988, Tim Burton’s back to work on a new addition to the classic movie Beetlejuice. Though the exact plot is still unknown, many famous faces from the original film will be reprising their roles in the movie. Winona Ryder will be playing Lydia, and Michael Keaton is back again to play Beetlejuice. Young actress Jenna Ortega, who is also the lead in Tim Burton’s series Wednesday, will also be joining the cast as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid.

Release Date: September 6, 2024

5. Smile 2

Caitlin Stasey in Smile. Credit: Paramount Pictures

Horror movie fans will be happy to hear that Smile (2022) was not the end for the horror series. After doing extremely well in the box office, a second movie was announced in April of 2023. However, it is unknown whether or not the movie will follow the same plot and cast. While most of the details for the sequel have been kept under wraps, actress Naomi Scott is said to have a big role in the film.

Release Date: October 18, 2024

6. Twisters

Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in the original movie, Twister. Credit: Warner Bros.

Over two decades after the release of the original film Twister (1996), a new sequel to the iconic action movie is coming to theaters in 2024. Though none of the original cast is set to be in the film, stars Glen Powell and Daisy-Edgar Jones will be stepping into the film as storm chasers. In one interview, Powell confirmed that the film is not going to be a reboot but rather follow its own original plotline.

Release Date: July 19, 2024

7. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. Credit: Altitude Film Distribution

In 2023, audiences were horrified to see childhood favorites Winnie the Pooh and Piglet as murderous villains in the slasher film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023). Despite the characters originally being the property of The Walt Disney Company, after Winnie-the-Pooh became public domain, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield took the opportunity to turn the light-hearted show into a nightmare. Now, despite low reviews the first time around, Winnie and Piglet are back once again to try to take down Christopher Robin for good.

Release Date: February 14, 2024

8. The Karate Kid

Ralph Macchio as the original Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid. Credit: Columbia Pictures

A sequel to the iconic 1984 film, Ralph Macchio is back in 2024 to fill his role as Daniel LaRusso. He will be joined by Jackie Chan, who played Mr. Han in the 2010 adaption of the film. This time around, the movie will take place on the east coast, focusing on the martial arts training of a Chinese teenager under the guidance of his wise sansei.