8 Movies To Get You Ready for Spring

I don’t know about you, but it feels like the sun is finally starting to come out. That’s right – it’s getting closer to summer! Plenty of blue skies, long warm nights and picnics in the sun. But one thing that we sometimes take for granted is that before summer, there’s spring. In a way, it’s almost this gateway to get you into summer because everything is just right, especially the nature. The trees are starting to blossom, the brown leaves are turning green. Because summer is vacation time, sometimes we feel so eager for it to come. In this article, I want to show that spring can be just as memorable by recommending 8 great spring related movies.

Notting Hill

Hugh Grant (William) and Julia Roberts (Anna) in Notting Hill. Credit: Universal Pictures.

This movie may seem like an unexpected one, but it still shows some elements of spring. The story is based on an American actress, Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), traveling to the UK. She then has an unexpected romance with a bookseller, William (Hugh Grant). From the vast bookshop to the chilled local shops, this movie represents a suburban Britain. It also added a nice contrast to the hustle and bustle expressed in Los Angeles, allowing strong character development for Anna. It reflects how spring is more than just nature but the in-between vibe. It’s about learning to adjust to not only the new weather but the atmosphere and how the surroundings change with it.

I’d highly recommend this film if you’re a fan of romance and satirical comedy!

Emma

Anya Taylor-Joy as Emma. Credit: Universal Pictures.

As an adaption of the Jane Austen book, this movie is a highlight of spring from the growing flowers to the traditional costumes. It’s definitely likened to Bridgerton for having such a strong setting to work around. Focusing on the movie, Emma is about a matchmaker who wants to discover her own love story. Unlike other movies, it doesn’t necessarily have any forms of breaking the 4th wall or camera focuses and in some sense, it helps the audience stay engaged in the primary situation.

While it may have a historical background, it doesn’t hold back from comedy and has some very funny moments.

The Live Action Alice in Wonderland

Let’s go back to the year 2010. This movie was really something to be excited about and in a way something scary (or maybe it was just me). Everyone knows the story of the little girl whose dreams come true who explores a magical wonderland she never even knew existed.

In contrast to the original film, Alice is a teenager so this adds more depth. It not only helps her to keep her innovation and imagination alive but resonates with us as an audience to do the same. This movie embraces that childish side and has some remarkable effects along the way. In terms of the spring motive, the decorative flowers set the stone for this new land. It’s not even just the Wonderland but even Alice lying on the grass gives a sense of calmness and serenity. Sometimes we take nature for granted – something that really is all around us. Alice in Wonderland is one of the best ways to switch your brain off and appreciate the beauty of the world and your own capabilities.

La La Land

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land. Credit: Lionsgate.

There are literally no words to describe how remarkable and soulful this film is. While the movie takes place around the year, because it’s set in California, it fits the momentum of the sun and good energy. It tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), a struggling actress, who meets Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a passionate musician. It goes on this chaotic yet powerful adventure that leads them to a heartbreaking decision: their love or their careers.

The chemistry is second to none and each song feels like a glimpse of hopeful energy. And who can forget Mia’s yellow dress or the purple moonlight? This movie fits the vibrant colours of spring and brings a great mix of modern and old themes.

Into the Wild

Into the Wild was directed by the well-known actor, Sean Penn. Credit: Paramount.

Now we’re moving onto the whole premise of spring. Nature. Bluebirds, cherry blossoms, wide green meadows. This movie doesn’t go this way but takes a new turn to almost show the reality of spring. Emile Hirsch stars as Chris who abandons his successful life to dedicate himself to nature. It’s not only a great way to show him fully embrace this new lifestyle but in some ways, it does speak to the audience. It’s not just about going into the literal wild but coming out of your comfort zone. This theme adds so much more validity to the whole aspect of spring – something to prepare you for the life ahead. To be able to do these things shows the power and courage to take on a new world.

The Secret Garden

Despite being set in spring, The Secret Garden was actually filmed in the winter. Credit: Warner Bros.

Like Alice in Wonderland, this is a chance to explore your imagination. The Secret Garden is about an orphan, Mary Lennox, who gets transferred from British India to a mansion. She struggles to adjust to the new environment but suddenly her life changes. She meets a boy, Colin Craven, who’s been hidden under her basement for years. Because he hasn’t been outside, he hasn’t even seen daylight so she decides to help him.



It’s a beautiful bond of friendship and mystery. Of course, the spring element comes from the theme of nature but it’s also a great way to enhance discovery. Nature is more than just green trees but almost a synchronous way of bringing all the colours together. What adds more vulnerability is because this is Colin’s first experience of spring, it’s as if he can take this experience with enthusiasm and confidence.

The Sound of Music

Julie Andrews in The Sound of Music. Credit: 20th Century Fox.

When people think about this musical, what comes to mind? Is it Maria singing to the audience about her favourite things? Is it Liesl singing about turning 17? While the music (hence the name) plays a crucial role, this masterpiece goes beyond just being filled with catchy songs. The Sound of Music literally begins when you see the green hills and a carefree Maria with her arms out. It’s not even just about the openness of spring but just the feeling of gratitude and happiness people feel when the sun comes out.

This movie embraces the spring theme from the location. Being filmed in Salzburg, its scenery is remarkable and matches the purpose of the family learning to be a family. While it may not be as recent as the previous movies, it still is a well-known classic, enjoyed by many audiences. It’s lived on to have a legacy even being performed as a musical on-stage!

Why Spring Matters

While I’m a fall kind of person, I have to say spring is an underrated time of the year. It’s not necessarily just about the weather cheering up but in a way it’s about us getting used to this change in atmosphere. These movies are such a great watch because they’re not all the same. They each bring something special for the audience to relate to.