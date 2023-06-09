14-Year-Old Hired to Animate on ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ After Impressive Shot-for-Shot LEGO Recreation of Film’s Trailer

Preston Mutanga, a 14-year-old from Toronto, Canada, has made waves in the animation industry by landing a role as an animator on the highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Mutanga caught the attention of the film’s producers, Chris Lord and Phil Miller, when he recreated the film’s trailer shot-for-shot using LEGO blocks.

Mutanga’s LEGO remake of the “Across the Spider-Verse” trailer was uploaded to Twitter, where Lord and Miller discovered it. Impressed by the young animator’s talent and the sophistication of his work, the directors reached out to Mutanga. Lord expressed his astonishment, stating, “It blew us all away, including some of the best animators in the world.”

Mutanga’s journey into animation began when his father introduced him to 3D software called Blender. He quickly became hooked on it and taught himself various techniques by watching YouTube videos. Despite his young age, Mutanga displayed remarkable skills and dedication to his craft.

Working remotely from Toronto, Mutanga spent several weeks animating a LEGO sequence for “Across the Spider-Verse.” He had regular video meetings with Miller, who provided feedback and guidance throughout the process. Mutanga expressed how valuable it was to learn about the iterative nature of animation and the significant changes that can occur from the beginning to the final product.

Lord highlighted the significance of Mutanga’s involvement, stating that “The LEGO Movie” was inspired by people making films with LEGO bricks at home, and “Spider-Verse” conveys the idea that a hero can come from anywhere. Mutanga, a young and talented animator inspired by the movies that inspired him, represents this concept perfectly.

While still in high school, Mutanga’s experience on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” brings him one step closer to achieving his dream of becoming a full-time animator. Working with the creators of a film he adored was like a dream come true for Mutanga, and it has propelled him further towards his career aspirations.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is currently playing in theaters and showcases Mutanga’s contribution to the film’s animation. His remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to young aspiring animators worldwide, reminding them that talent and dedication can lead to incredible opportunities.

