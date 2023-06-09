Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV & Film

14-Year-Old Hired to Animate on ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ After Impressive Shot-for-Shot LEGO Recreation of Film’s Trailer

14-Year-Old Hired to Animate on ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ After Impressive Shot-for-Shot LEGO Recreation of Film’s Trailer
Avatar photo

Published

Spider-Man
©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Preston Mutanga, a 14-year-old from Toronto, Canada, has made waves in the animation industry by landing a role as an animator on the highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Mutanga caught the attention of the film’s producers, Chris Lord and Phil Miller, when he recreated the film’s trailer shot-for-shot using LEGO blocks.

Mutanga’s LEGO remake of the “Across the Spider-Verse” trailer was uploaded to Twitter, where Lord and Miller discovered it. Impressed by the young animator’s talent and the sophistication of his work, the directors reached out to Mutanga. Lord expressed his astonishment, stating, “It blew us all away, including some of the best animators in the world.”

Mutanga’s journey into animation began when his father introduced him to 3D software called Blender. He quickly became hooked on it and taught himself various techniques by watching YouTube videos. Despite his young age, Mutanga displayed remarkable skills and dedication to his craft.

Working remotely from Toronto, Mutanga spent several weeks animating a LEGO sequence for “Across the Spider-Verse.” He had regular video meetings with Miller, who provided feedback and guidance throughout the process. Mutanga expressed how valuable it was to learn about the iterative nature of animation and the significant changes that can occur from the beginning to the final product.

Lord highlighted the significance of Mutanga’s involvement, stating that “The LEGO Movie” was inspired by people making films with LEGO bricks at home, and “Spider-Verse” conveys the idea that a hero can come from anywhere. Mutanga, a young and talented animator inspired by the movies that inspired him, represents this concept perfectly.

While still in high school, Mutanga’s experience on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” brings him one step closer to achieving his dream of becoming a full-time animator. Working with the creators of a film he adored was like a dream come true for Mutanga, and it has propelled him further towards his career aspirations.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is currently playing in theaters and showcases Mutanga’s contribution to the film’s animation. His remarkable journey serves as an inspiration to young aspiring animators worldwide, reminding them that talent and dedication can lead to incredible opportunities.

Preston Mutanga’s success story has captured the attention of aspiring animators and film enthusiasts worldwide. His passion for animation and dedication to honing his skills at such a young age is truly remarkable. Mutanga’s involvement in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” serves as a testament to the power of talent and the opportunities that can arise from showcasing one’s work.

The recognition from Chris Lord and Phil Miller, renowned directors in the animation industry, is a testament to Mutanga’s exceptional abilities. Their decision to reach out to him and involve him in the film speaks volumes about his talent and the impact his LEGO recreation of the trailer had on them. Mutanga’s work not only caught the attention of industry professionals but also impressed some of the best animators in the world.

For Mutanga, the experience of working on “Across the Spider-Verse” was a dream come true. As a fan of the first movie, he was eagerly anticipating the sequel and getting the opportunity to collaborate with the creators of the masterpiece was beyond his wildest dreams. This experience has propelled him one step closer to his goal of becoming a full-time animator, setting a strong foundation for his future career.

The fact that Mutanga is still in high school demonstrates that talent knows no age limits. His achievement serves as an inspiration to young artists around the world, encouraging them to pursue their passions and showcase their work, regardless of their age or background. Mutanga’s story reminds us that with determination, dedication, and the right opportunities, extraordinary accomplishments are within reach.

As “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” continues to captivate audiences in theaters, viewers can appreciate the incredible talent and contributions of Preston Mutanga, a young animator who has made his mark in the industry. His story serves as a reminder that the world of animation is constantly evolving, and it is artists like Mutanga who push boundaries, bring fresh perspectives, and inspire future generations of animators.

As Mutanga’s career unfolds, there is no doubt that he will continue to make waves in the animation industry. His journey showcases the potential for young talent to thrive and make a significant impact in the world of filmmaking. Preston Mutanga’s name may have been relatively unknown before, but now, thanks to his exceptional work and the recognition he has received, he is on a path to becoming a prominent figure in the animation world.

In this article:,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Celebrity

Elle King Chats Officiating Weddings at CMA Fest and Performing Memorable First Dance Songs with Us

Elle King shares insights on officiating weddings at CMA Fest and performing memorable first dance songs.

5 mins ago

TV & Film

How ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 is Breaking Boundaries with Its Unconventional Love Stories

The popular Netflix original series, Selling Sunset has recently premiered it’s sixth season, which is full of fresh faces (and drama).

13 hours ago

TV & Film

Was the HBO ‘Max’ Rebrand a Good Move for Warner Bros?

HBO Max is now Max, and the question on everyone else's minds is why? This article sets out to find the why, and what...

13 hours ago
Pregnancy screening photo Pregnancy screening photo

Health & Wellbeing

Prenatal Exposure to ‘Forever Chemicals’ Could Lead to Childhood Obesity, New Research Suggests

New research suggests a potential link between prenatal exposure to 'forever chemicals' and childhood obesity.

19 hours ago
Mashpee Wampanoag Mashpee Wampanoag

Food & Drink

Mashpee Wampanoag Chef Makes History After Receiving the Prestigious James Beard Award

Sherry Pocknett, a proud member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, received well-deserved recognition from the prestigious James Beard Foundation as the outstanding chef in...

21 hours ago

Science

Incredible Time-Lapse Reveals First-Ever Livestream from Mars

Witness a groundbreaking achievement as a time-lapse reveals the first-ever livestream from Mars.

21 hours ago
A recent study suggests that the unearthing of minuscule organisms may potentially represent the most ancient remnants of the human lineage. A recent study suggests that the unearthing of minuscule organisms may potentially represent the most ancient remnants of the human lineage.

Science

Scientists Unearth ‘Lost World’ in Billion-Year-Old Australian Rock

A recent study suggests that the unearthing of minuscule organisms may potentially represent the most ancient remnants of the human lineage

21 hours ago
A render of the ULA Vulcan taking flight. Image: ULA A render of the ULA Vulcan taking flight. Image: ULA

Science

America’s Oldest Rocket Company Successfully Test Fires New Powerful Rocket

Witness a historic achievement as America's oldest rocket company successfully test fires a new powerful rocket.

21 hours ago
George Winston George Winston

Music

George Winston, Renowned New Age Pianist, Passes Away at 73

The music world mourns the loss of renowned New Age pianist George Winston, who passed away at the age of 73.

22 hours ago
Matt Rife Matt Rife

Celebrity

First Taylor Swift, Now Matt Rife? Ticketmaster Presale Chaos Continues

Taylor Swift's latest collaboration with comedian Matt Rife leaves fans caught in Ticketmaster's chaotic presale system.

22 hours ago

TV & Film

‘The Little Mermaid’ Crashes at Chinese Box Office, After Reported Racist Backlash

Disney's live-action adaptation of "The Little Mermaid" fails to make waves at the Chinese box office, allegedly due to the controversy surrounding Ariel's casting...

22 hours ago
Jay Johnston in Bob's Burgers. Jay Johnston in Bob's Burgers.

Celebrity

Jay Johnston, ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor, Charged in Connection with Capitol Riot

Shocking news as an actor from 'Better Call Saul' and 'Bob's Burgers' is charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

22 hours ago