‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4, Part 2: Worldwide Release Times

The fourth season of Too Hot to Handle will continue with new episodes this Wednesday, December 14. Netflix split the fourth season into two parts, and the final five episodes will debut this week.

Although the show is splitting its episode count into two batches, the episodes will air simultaneously worldwide. But because of time zones, that time is different for just about every country.

Too Hot to Handle season 4 part 2 release time

The first five episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, December 14 at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. This will be followed by the next five episodes arriving on Wednesday, December 14.

Hawaii: 10:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, December 13

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, December 13

Canada Pacific Time: 12:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, December 14

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT on Wednesday, December 14

Canada Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, December 14

Mountain timezone: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, December 14

Canada Central Time: 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, December 14

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, December 14

Canada Eastern Time: 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 14

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 14

Canada Atlantic Time: 4:00 a.m. AT on Wednesday, December 14

Canada Newfoundland Time: 4:30 a.m. NT on Wednesday, December 14

Brazil: 5:00 a.m. BRT on Wednesday, December 14

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, December 14

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, December 14

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, December 14

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, December 14

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, December 14

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Wednesday, December 14

South Africa: 10:00 a.m. SAST on Wednesday, December 14

Moscow, Russia: 11:00 a.m. MSK on Wednesday, December 14

Dubai, UAE: 12:00 p.m. GST on Wednesday, December 14

India: 1:30 p.m. IST on Wednesday, December 14

South Korea: 5:00 p.m. KST on Wednesday, December 14

Japan: 5:00 p.m. KST on Wednesday, December 14

Sydney, Australia: 6:00 p.m. AEST on Wednesday, December 14