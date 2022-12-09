‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 4: Which Couples End up Together? (Spoilers)

The steamy reality show Too Hot to Handle is currently streaming on Netflix. The streamer has released the show’s first five episodes happening in the serene Caribbean villa.

Ten new singles competing to find love and compatibility didn’t take much to break the rules, but some genuine connections are forming.

Most of the ten contestants introduced in Season 4 were tied in the first few episodes, but then Lana took a big twist by introducing two sexy newcomers, Flavia and Ethan, who turned everything upside down.

At least two couples can get grumpy after a newcomer comes in and shakes things up for those interested in teams still together at the midpoint of the season.

After many ups and downs and different challenges, these couples stick to each other and are on the right track.

Dominique and Nigel

Seb and Kayla

Jawahir and Nick

But some are hitting rocks; Brittan is frustrated by James’ lack of physical attention, and she feels he is too fixated on his winnings. By the end of episode 5 of season 4, Brittan decided to try his luck with newcomer Ethan, leaving James on his own.

While Creed is blown away by the newly arrived Flavia and quickly lets Sophie go when he learns he has a romantic chance with Flavia. Understandably, Sophie is upset and left alone at the end of Episode 5 of Season 4.

We’ll have to see the final batch of episodes that aired recently to find out who is with whom or if they are together after the show.

