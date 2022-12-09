‘Too Hot to Handle’ Flavia Laos Age, Instagram, TikTok, Job, and More

Flavia Laos is the new arrival on Too Hot To Handle season 4, and Lana enlists her to shake the thing a bit in the Caribbean villa. She appeared in the 5th episode of the show and shook the villa as soon as she entered the reality show.

Flavia, The gorgeous 25-year-old Peruvian, is a well-known actress, singer, and model and already has quite a following. Her Instagram account has more than 4 million followers before debuting. She posts modeling geeks and influential posts on her IG handle. You can check out her account at @flavhalaosu.

Laos was born on August 1, 1997, in Lima, Peru. She stands 5 feet and 2 inches with beautiful hazel eyes and pretty brown locks. For the astrology geeks, she’s a Leo explains enough for her bombshell personality.

She was already famous and had quite an audience, with more than 4 million followers on Instagram. In addition to being a model and actress, she is also a singer. She has released a single named “Ahora me llamas.”

Flavia flaunts the same number of followers on her tik to account, where she posts her getting ready video and other tik tok trends.

She has worked on projects like Princess, The Christ Child, Los Vilchez, Te Volveré an Encontrar, and more. Now she is a contestant in Netflix’s show Too Hot To Handle season 4.

