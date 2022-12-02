Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Late Late Toy Show and It’s Importance to Irish People

An article showing the importance of the Irish annual Late Late Show which displays the joy of the children and also raises funds for important children’s hospitals

Published

Late late show/YouTube

The Late Late Toy Show is an annual show that happens before Christmas in Ireland. It is a night of guaranteed festivities, laughs, and an all-around good time for all.

This yearly show has become a tradition in most households in Ireland over the years. Families with young children watch the show to get them excited for Santa, families with older children watch it for nostalgia, and college students watch it with a different version of family, and friends. It has a long, deep history in Ireland which will be affecting generations for years down the line.

The Show

The Late Late Toy Show has been infecting the population of Ireland with its charm and Christmas cheer since 1974. It has been presented by some very well-known Irish faces including Gay Byrne from 1974-1998 and Pat Kenny from 1999 to 2008. Nowadays, Ryan Tubridy hosts the show which he has done since 2009. Usually, the show happens about a month or three weeks before Christmas. It is a special edition of the Late Late Show which is a Chat Show for the remaining days of the year. Irish actors like Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have been interviewed on the show. Jacksepticeye, an Irish YouTuber living in England has also made the journey across the ocean to be interviewed by Ryan Tubridy. The Late Late Toy Show transforms the usual chat show into three hours of chaos.

youtube.com/The Late Late Show

The Tradition

Watching the Late Late Toy Show every year has become a staple in most Irish households. No matter if you watch it with your family or your friends, it is a must-watch for this time of year. For the past three years, the live studio audience has not been at full capacity. Also, everyone has been wearing masks due to the worldwide pandemic. But that made the show this year even more magical.

Every year, there is a theme. This year the theme was ‘No Place Like Home’ which celebrates the end of the severity of Covid19 and the end of lockdown! There was a joyful feel to this show. The show included many excited children, plenty of performances from talented musicians, and loads of laughs at Tubridy’s expense. One of the simple joys of this show for me is being able to see the pure joy on each kid’s face as they explain and play with the toys on set.

youtube.com/The Late Late Show

Even though it is mostly all about having a good time and especially making sure the children have the best time, it is also a fundraiser. Every year there is a Toy Show Appeal. This raises money for Templemore, The Jack and Jill Foundation, and many more important Irish children’s hospitals. On the night of the show, two million euros was raised for an extremely important cause. The lines for this fund are still open and will remain open for the next week or two. So, on top of bringing joy to kids and families all around the world, this show raises funds for a crucial cause.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jim Carrey Jim Carrey

Celebrity

Jim Carrey Leaves Twitter with a Confusing Tweet

Jim Carrey leaves Twitter with a confusing animation.

21 hours ago
long distance relationship Illustration of two hands holding iPhones each displaying half a heart long distance relationship Illustration of two hands holding iPhones each displaying half a heart

College

How to Support Your Long-Distance Relationship at University

Long distance can be daunting, but it’s doesn’t mean the end. Here are tips from successful long distance couples on how they make it...

22 hours ago

Entertainment

Watch the Incredible New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer

There are plenty of easter eggs to catch sight of.

1 day ago

Life

Self-Undiagnosing: A Deep Dive Into Mental Health on TikTok

With young people sharing their mental health issues with strangers on TikTok, how has this impacted online disability support communities?

2 days ago
The Watcher Netflix The Watcher Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Renewed For Season 2, But Who is The Real Watcher?

This new mystery thriller is based on a true story.

4 days ago
college graduation college graduation

College

6 Things I Wish I Knew About Life After College When I Was 21

Feeling lost, and stressed after graduating with no idea what to do? You're not alone. Read on if you want to feel comforted with...

4 days ago

Life

Why is Chinatown Always Hiring?

Every restaurant, grocery shop, bubble tea place or café in the lanes of Chinatown seems to be hiring. Why is that so?

4 days ago

College

Finals Season: A 5-Step Guide to Survive Exam Storms

During The Season, we’re students drinking coffee, studying like crazy, and running around like lost puppies.

4 days ago

Life

BookTok’s Newest Discovery is Taking Over TikTok

There are a few dotted across the globe.

5 days ago
10 dabloons with a cat 10 dabloons with a cat

Life

Has This TikTok Meme Created a New Economy?

Why is a black cat taking peoples' doubloons?

7 days ago
BTS at the 2018 billboard music awards. BTS at the 2018 billboard music awards.

Entertainment

How BTS Re-Invented Fandom Culture

The K-pop superstars have dominated charts and media for years gaining new successes by the pocketful, but with all of their achievements, BTS has...

7 days ago
Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana star in Cameron's 2022 sequel. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana star in Cameron's 2022 sequel.

Entertainment

Everything You Need to Know About James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water”

The three hour movie might be the most expensive movie of all time.

11/25/2022