The Great Gatsby the Musical: A Look Into the Glitzy, Glamourous Life in the ‘Roaring Twenties’

A new musical starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada based on the famous Great Gatsby novel by F Scott Fitzgerald opened on Broadway in late April.

The Great Gatsby is a very well-known novel written by F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1926. This book has been featured on school reading lists worldwide for years now. I can vividly remember highlighting quotes in the book to remember for my final exam in secondary school. The reason it has stayed on school reading lists for so long (and will probably remain there for good) is Fitzgerald’s descriptive comparison of the differences between the wealthy and the poverty-stricken during the Roaring Twenties. Also, themes of obsession, longing, betrayal, and greed are abundant in this novel

The plot centers around Jay Gatsby, a member of the nouveau rich who tends to show off and splash his opulent wealth around by throwing extravagant parties day in and day out. However, we learn, through the eyes of Nick Carraway, the narrator, that Gatsby does all this and gains this wealth in the hopes of regaining the love of one Daisy Buchanan, whom he was lovers with before. However, due to his financial situation, he could not stay with her and left to make his fortune. Once he came back, however, she was married to someone else: Tom Buchanan. Tom Buchanan is everything one would not want in a husband. He treats Daisy as a trophy wife and is misogynistic, condescending, racist, and unfaithful.

He has strayed from his wife numerous times throughout their marriage but his latest mistress is Myrtle Wilson. Through their affair, Fitzgerald aptly highlights the differences between the upper and lower classes during this period. Myrtle is not treated well by Tom in the slightest. However, she stays as his mistress because he showers her with material goods. She would never be able to afford anything like that in her lifetime with her husband, Mr. Wilson who is a mechanic.

Both Gatsby’s and Myrtle’s lives end in similar ways despite their polar opposite lives. This implies that money does not get you everything. Indeed it does not as Daisy, even upon learning of Tom’s unfaithfulness, chooses to stay with her husband and not go with Gatsby, which pushes him over the edge. But it is at George Wilson’s hand that he meets his demise. Wilson blames him for his wife’s death even though it was Daisy who was at the wheel when they hit Myrtle. But Gatsby accepts full blame for the accident out of love for Daisy, which ends in his death.

Film Adaptations

As expected, there are multiple film adaptations of this famous novel. All bearing the same name as the book, there was a version made in 1926, 1949, 1974, 2000, and 2013. The first adaptation in 1926 was a silent film starring Warner Baxter, Lois Wilson, and Neil Hamilton. The film does not stick exactly to the plot of the novel in several key moments. For instance, Daisy and Tom depart to New York before Gatsby’s death, and therefore, Daisy never learns of it. The ending shot of the film is of the couple on their front porch in their new home with a fresh start. The film, unfortunately, is now lost. Paramount Pictures had the rights in the 1940s after having made the first adaptation, and so plans for a new version were announced in 1946.

It was released in 1949. This adaptation is described as a historical drama romance film starring Alan Ladd, Betty Field, and Macdonald Carrey, among others. It was directed by Elliott Nugent and produced by Robert Maibaum. Due to production issues and disagreements about the screenplay because of its perceived immorality, deviations from the original had to be made, which was criticized in reviews of the film.

The 1974 adaptation was directed by Jack Clayton and produced by David Merrick. It stars Robert Redford, Mia Farrow, and Sam Waterstone. The film grossed over $26 million against a $7 million budget. This adaptation is perhaps the best novel-to-screen adaptation of this particular novel when it comes to not deviating from the original. The 2000 adaptation was only for television and aired on the BBC in the United Kingdom and A&E in the United States.

The reviews of this adaptation are overwhelmingly negative due to a hastily made movie and low production costs. It holds a meager 27% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was directed by Robert Markowitz and stars Toby Stephens, Mira Sorvino, and Paul Rudd.

The 2013 adaptation is probably the most well-known film version of The Great Gatsby. It stars well-known actors in the title roles: Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby and Tobey Maguire as Nick Carraway. Baz Luhrmann directs it, and it remains his highest-grossing film with $353 million worldwide. The adaptation won Oscars for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design at the 86th Academy Awards. There were five very notable changes to the plot in this adaptation. For example, in this movie, Gatsby makes a grand entrance. However, in the novel, he and Nick are talking for some time before Nick realizes who he is.

The Great Gatsby the Musical: 2024

You heard it here folks! The Great Gatsby has been turned into a musical! It premiered off-Broadway in the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in 2023. It opened on Broadway on the 25th of April 2024. Starring Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan. Both musical theatre actors have experience in being the first to play a role in a musical. For example, Jordan played Jack in Newsies and Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde. Noblezada played the part of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway.

It is directed by Marc Bruni, and the set design is by Paul Tote dePoo III. The book was written by Kait Kerrigan. The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland. It is nominated for Best Costume Design in a Show at this year’s Tony Awards. It is up for Outstanding Scenic Design, Outstanding New Broadway Musical, Outstanding Video/Projections, and Outstanding Costume Design at the Outer Critic Circle Awards 2024.

The ‘Roaring Twenties’ Reception

The anticipation was high for this new musical; however, the reception has been low thus far. One of the many reviews says:

F Scott Fitzgerald’s novel makes an underwhelming transfer to the stage in a bombastic yet misfiring new production The Guardian/Gloria Oladipo

Much of the other reviews follow a similar vein, saying that the musical focuses on the sensual side of the Roaring Twenties. It takes the focus away from the themes of the American dream and the class divide and instead focuses on the tumultuous love story between Gatsby and Daisy. Audience members and critics alike feel as though this takes away from the point of the original plot and makes it a less fulfilling adaptation of the novel.

Variety Magazine stated that the production “traded the novel’s soul for flashy visuals.” The musical also omits important information about key characters, such as the removal of any of Gatsby’s backstory, the removal of Daisy’s more selfish characteristics, and making Nick and Jordan heterosexual when a key part in nearly all the adaptations is the questioning of these two characters sexuality.

The Good Things about Gatsby

I have only talked about the negatives about this musical so far which is odd for me because I simply adore musicals. But no need to fear! There are some positives. All the reviews highly praised the cast, especially Jordan and Noblezada, for their performance. I did not doubt in my mind that the performances would be nothing short of spectacular.

The reviews also highly praised the costume design, which was very tastefully done and suited the period. Costume design was overseen by Linda Cho, who has worked on costumes for Anastasia and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, for which she has received multiple awards. They also praised the set and visual effects. The songs also appear to have gone down well. Most of the songs that were in the Off-Broadway version have made it to the Broadway version with only a few cuts, such as ‘Valley of the Ashes’ (Reprise).’

So although the musical adaptation is lacking in substance, it at least can somewhat make up for in sets, costumes, stunning vocals, and visual effects. But it’s early days yet! Might as well go back in time to the Roaring Twenties while you can!