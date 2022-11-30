‘That ’90s Show’ Release Date, Cast, Where to Watch, Trailer, and Much More

Hey Folks, we have good news for you! The streamer is back with the laid-back sitcom “That ’90s Show“. It is a spin-off series of That ’70s Show. Netflix shared a teaser and some photos for the audience to hint at what this new rollercoaster of a series will bring.

The teen show is produced by Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner, Gregg Mettler Lindsay Turner. The show will follow Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, as she spends the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Point Place. Leia quickly bonds with and befriends the kids in Point Place. Viewers will follow Leia as she spends her summer with her new friends while also getting into mischief. How will Red and Kitty handle their adolescent granddaughter?

The cast of the show will include:

Kurtwood Smith

Callie Haverda

Debra Jo Rupp

Ashley Aufderheide

Maxwell Acerle Donovan

Mace Coronel

Reyn Doi

Sam Morelos

With some guest appearances from the native show That ’70s Show casts, such as Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong, Topher Grace, and Laura Prepon.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “In the summer of 1995, Leia Forman makes friends with a new generation of Point Place kids while visiting her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Wisconsin.”

The comedy-drama will drop on Netflix on Thursday, 19 January 2023, at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 AM ET.

