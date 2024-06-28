Sabrina Carpenter – the IT Girl of the Summer

Sabrina Carpenter’s fame has dramatically risen in the summer of 2024 just as her newly released songs, Expresso and Please Please Please, have also done on the music charts. The popularity of her music, as well as her unique style and her friendships and relationships with other celebrities, have all culminated in Sabrina Carpenter being labelled as ‘the IT Girl of the Summer’.

I can guarantee that you have heard of Sabrina Carpenter. Her songs Expresso and Please Please Please have millions of views and listens, and retrospectively have maintained their place at the top of the charts ahead of her upcoming album release. Despite her acting career starting in 2011 and her music career beginning in 2014, her fame has peaked this summer, and her songs are now trending on social media, especially TikTok.

Therefore, her summer fame can be narrowed down to the newly released singles, her recent style change and her relationships, which all link together to make her the ‘IT Girl of the Summer’.

Background

Young Sabrina Carpenter (left) in ‘Girl Meets World’. Credit: Getty Images/

Mitch Haaseth

Starting her career as a Disney Channel actress, Sabrina Carpenter can be recognised for her roles in Girl Meets World (2014-2017), where she plays Maya Hart, and Adventures in Babysitting (2016), where she plays Jenny Parker. However, she has been cast in many other movies and TV shows, such as voicing a girl in two episodes of Phineas and Ferb, appearing in The Hate U Give, and even playing Cady in the 2020 Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls.

In an interview with Barry Pierce in March of 2023, Sabrina commented on her move from Hollywood Records (where she sang pre-written songs until 2019) to Island Records. It seems that Island Records has allowed her to express herself more creatively and personally, using Hollywood as a springboard into her career, by using her own lyrics. As a result of her authentic creativity, Sabrina’s fame has skyrocketed.

Fame in Summer 2024

Sabrina Carpenter performing in Times Square Credit: Shutterstock/Lev Radin

Sabrina Carpenter’s fame in the summer of 2024 can be attributed to these three combined factors:

1. Her new summer songs

Summer 2024 has seen the release of her top-charting songs Expresso and Please Please Please. These upbeat songs have taken over social media, especially TikTok, and are the epitome of summery fun. Her two retrospective music videos link together in a narrative, with Expresso (directed by Dave Meyers) ending with Sabrina being arrested on a beach, and Please Please Please (directed by Bardia Zeinali) beginning with a prison setting, where she gets released but meets a guy played by her actual boyfriend (Barry Keoghan). These two music videos compliment the songs and the summer season.

2. Her unique style and makeup

Her new aesthetic and style has also contributed to her rise in fame, with many videos trying to teach viewers how to replicate her haircut and her makeup. This summer, in particular, Sabrina has been seen wearing fun dresses on stage and casual baggy tops and jeans in her spare time. Her casual clothes give her a down-to-earth, relatable vibe, whilst her fancier outfits aluminate her celebrity status and her fun summer songs. Sabrina Carpenter’s 90s-inspired voluminous blonde hair is recognisable to her, as well as her dewy blush-focused makeup. This clear and distinctive appearance and style have assisted in her rise to fame this summer.

3. Her friendships and relationships with other celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter’s friendships and relationships with other celebrities have also given her more recognition this summer. Recently she opened for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and also sang alongside Chris Martin (the lead singer of Coldplay). Additionally, Sabrina’s new relationship with Saltburn actor, Barry Keoghan, has been the focus of much recent media attention, with photos of his appearance at her concerts being circulated on social media.

What is she Doing Now, and What is Coming Next?

Sabrina Carpenter performing her song Expresso at Coachella. Credit: AFP/Valerie Macon

At the moment, Sabrina Carpenter is busy promoting her two new releases from her upcoming album. She recently played at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Stockwood Park in Luton and Capital’s Summertime Ball in Wembley Stadium, where she played some of her most popular songs and collaborated with other artists.

Additionally, Sabrina made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week wearing a red and white Old Hollywood-style striped outfit, alongside other celebrities such as Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid. Sabrina has also been busy promoting her song Expresso by working in a cafe as a barista and giving her fans coffee.

Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album, Short n’ Sweet is set to be released on 23rd August 2024 and is her sixth studio album. Subsequently, her new US album tour will commence on the 23rd of September in Columbus, Ohio and will finish in Inglewood, California on the 18th of November.

Consequently, we can expect more interviews and live performances from Sabrina Carpenter this summer, as well as many chart-topping new songs from her upcoming album.

Conclusion

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan in the music video “Please Please Please”. Credit: Youtube/@sabrinacarpenter

There is no doubt that Sabrina Carpenter can be given the title the ‘IT Girl of the Summer’ due to the fame that she is experiencing at the moment from her new releases and her upcoming album. Her makeup and style have also been popular on social media, as well as her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan as well as her friendship with other artists such as Taylor Swift.

Sabrina has been very busy this spring and summer, with many different performances at Coachella and Captial Summer Ball, as well as interviews and music videos. However, no doubt, she will continue to be busy with her upcoming summer album.