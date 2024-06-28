Your Perfect Summer Road Trip Soundtrack

Summer road trips need three things: a working AC, good company, and good music.

Music is a crucial part of the road trip experience. You don’t want to get any side eyes when it’s your turn for the aux, so here are a few songs you can put on that no one will complain about. I have also included scenarios for when it’s best to play them.

“Yeah!” – Usher ft. Lil Jon, Ludacris

Shutterstock/Adam McCullough

Usher’s popularity has recently had a resurgence with his viral song “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” and his Super Bowl performance. There is no better time to reintroduce him back into your playlists. “Yeah!” was a club classic when it was first released, and it’s bound to stir some nostalgia with its iconic synth. This has to be the first song played. The first song sets the tone for the entire trip. “Yeah!” is the perfect opener. It is iconic enough that most people know it, and the song brings the energy needed to drive long stretches. Plus, who wouldn’t want to get in a car playing “Yeah!”?

“In Da Club” – 50 Cent

YouTube/50 Cent

Here we have yet another throwback but stay with me. “In Da Club” can be a way to introduce a more chill vibe, while not putting everyone in the car to sleep. 50 Cent has a confident and magnetic flow and the chorus of the song is incredibly catchy. This is the song to play while everyone in the car is looking for a good place to eat. Maybe you guys find one of those roadside diners that only seem to exist in movies.

“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

YouTube/Glass Animals

“Heat Waves” was everywhere a couple of years ago. There is not another song that captures the lethargic summer vibes that a heat wave brings. The song is easy to listen to with pleasing vocals and a simple beat. It is no surprise radios played “Heat Waves” all the time. Your road trip will have some lulls in between adventures. For those not-so-exciting movie montage moments, “Heat Waves” can help fill the space.

“Runaway Baby” – Bruno Mars

Shutterstock/Brian Friedman

You can’t go wrong with Bruno Mars. This energetic bop is perfect for when the car ride gets a little too boring. The chorus is fun and easy to sing along to, and the song can make anyone want to dance in their seat. This is the song to play as the car is driving away from a gas station, and you realize that the person who had been sleeping in the backseat is missing. They are still at the gas station. I understand this would be hard to coordinate, but I believe in you and movie magic.

“The Chain” – Fleetwood Mac

Shutterstock/Blueee77

“The Chain” comes from one of the most drama-fueled albums, Rumours. Plagued with divorces and a breakup, it is a miracle the album got written. On the song are beautiful guitar and bass riffs which work in tandem to create a gorgeous and haunting masterpiece about betrayal. Due to the nature of the song, I feel it would be best appreciated as your car breaks down on the side of a desolate road. Welcome in the feeling of betrayal as you wait for the tow truck.

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Shutterstock/Christian Bertrand

Born from the most iconic rap beef of the decade, “Not Like Us” is the most popular song to come out of it. With a traditional west coast beat, the song is a very catchy way to call someone a pedophile. This was the last of Lamar’s diss tracks, and it feels an awful lot like dancing on Drake’s grave. This may be too on the nose, but this is the song to fight to. Everyone knows about the cliche fight friends get into during their first big trip together, and there is no better song to have playing in the background.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” – Whitney Houston

YouTube/Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston has sung countless hits. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is arguably her most famous one. It is a fun song about wanting to shed your loneliness in favor of dancing with somebody. Houston’s songs are by no means easy to sing, but it sure is fun to try. This is the song to play when you want to make up with your friends after fighting. Who can resist singing along to this 80s hit?

“BOA” – Megan Thee Stallion

YouTube/Megan Thee Stallion

Can a summer road trip playlist be complete without the creator of Hot Girl Summer? With a beat sampled from a Gwen Stefani song, “BOA” is perfect for a fun playlist like this. Hotties got a taste of what her new album would be like with this song, and the excitement for her album has only grown. This song would be good to play while getting ready in a motel for a night out.

“Rolling in the Deep” – Adele

YouTube/Adele

“Rolling in the Deep” is easily one of Adele’s most popular songs. Most people know the words to the song without knowing exactly how they know them. This makes it perfect for road trips. It is a powerful ballad about betrayal that invokes a bitter feeling from the listener. I believe this song should be played while you’re having an inevitable heart-to-heart with your friends. Being near people for that long will lead to everyone opening up more, so why not put Adele on in the background?

Pick Your Own Adventure!

How does your road trip end?

“HOT TO GO!” – Chappell Roan

YouTube/Chappell Roan

This 80s-inspired hit made by the Midwest princess is a must for a road trip playlist. The chorus is lively and easy to sing. The entire car can get into it regardless of whether they know the song or not. This is the song for when you arrive to your destination and are going to stay there forever. Whether that be planned or not, is up to you.

“Fire Burning” – Sean Kingston

YouTube/seankingston

I’m sure you haven’t seen the name Sean Kingston in a long time, but hear me out. Revisit the songs played at your elementary school dances, you will not be disappointed. This blast from the past is sure to stir some feelings of nostalgia with the synths alone. Upon hearing the opening words, you know the song is meant for a party. This is the song to play on the way back home. It will keep everyone in the car energetic and happy. Just because the trip is coming to an end soon, doesn’t mean the fun has to end.

Happy traveling!