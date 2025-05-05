Top Albums to Refresh Your Playlist This Spring

With the spring season now in full swing, there’s never been a more perfect time to freshen up your playlists. It’s the season of growth, new beginnings, and positivity, and what better way to embrace this than with 7 albums that fully encapsulate the essence of spring!

Forever is a Feeling, Lucy Dacus (2025)

Forever is a Feeling is the perfect album to kick off this list. With its release only a few weeks after we welcomed spring, it fully embodies everything the season stands for. This is Lucy’s first solo album released since 2021, feeling like quite the rebirth for her as she draws us in with 13 brand new tracks. The songs on this album are mellow and soft, perfectly encapsulating that transition from winter into spring. Forever is a Feeling is perfect for that tender in-betweenness, and gently guides us into the rest of the list.

Glory, Perfume Genius (2025)

Another new release this year is Glory by Perfume Genius. Whilst this album is slightly shorter than others on the list, it is both instrumentally and lyrically rich. The track “Clean Heart” is all about embracing the passing of time and allowing this to become a force for self growth, an inspiring message that really expresses what this season is all about. This album is perfect to listen to while driving on a spring afternoon, when the windows are rolled down and the sun is out, and its 11 songs are sure to get your finger tapping on the steering wheel.

Short n Sweet (Deluxe), Sabrina Carpenter (2025)

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n Sweet took the world by storm with its release in 2024, and, with 5 brand new tracks, Short n Sweet (Deluxe) undoubtedly had the same effect. The pop of this album radiates all the positive energy we want to embody this spring and allows us to brush off those winter blues. The new tracks on this album are fresh and fun, the perfect confidence booster to amplify your mood as we start to welcome the brighter days ahead.

Harry’s House, Harry Styles (2022)

There’s no doubt that the release of Harry Styles’ third solo album couldn’t have been released at better time of year. Harry’s House quickly became the spring soundtrack for 2022 and didn’t stop there. Almost 3 years on, and Harry’s House still never fails to bring the spring vibes and lift the energy of any day. From the hit single “As it was,” to the slightly more mellow “Matilda,” this album has a song for every emotion you could possibly be feeling this spring. This album really has something for everyone.

Flower Boy, Tyler The Creator (2017)

Just a quick glimpse at the cover of this next album gives an insight into the type of vibes it brings, its vibrant colours perfectly mirroring the vibrant sound of Tyler the Creator’s Flower Boy. With a wide range of featured artists, each track on this album is interestingly unique and captures the warmth and community of spring through its collaborative nature. The exciting influences of hip-hop and jazz rap effortlessly create the perfecting uplifting soundtrack for the season’s bright and blossoming days.

Abbey Road, The Beatles (1969)

If there’s one song that’s always going to be synonymous with spring there’s no doubt it’s ‘Here Comes the Sun’ from The Beatles’ Abbey Road. The hopeful lyrics perfectly emulate the feeling of the first few warm days of spring after a long winter. Adding this album to your playlist will certainly fill the season with endless light. A sense of optimism and growth is a prevalent theme in this album, and with so many well known songs within it, it acts as a comforting and timeless invite into spring.

Songs in the Key of Life, Stevie Wonder (1976)

Last, but certainly not least, we see Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life, an album that draws you in like a sunny morning in May. The hit classic “Isn’t She Lovely” is enough to get anyone out of a winter funk and into the fresh start of spring. Songs in the Key of Life is Stevie’s 18th album, and his most successful. The album’s diversity in genre allows for a unique listening experience, with each song taking a different approach to rhythm, style, and instrument use. Despite each song bringing something a little different to the table, the tracks are coherently united by the overarching theme of life experiences, a perfect reminder to see spring as a celebration of life.