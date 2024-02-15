The Tortured Poets Department: Everything to Know About Taylor’s Album

Despite fans preparing for the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift announced her eleventh studio album at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday 4th February.

Nominated for 6 awards at the award show, she took home Best Vocal Pop Album and Album Of The Year for Midnights. Making it her 13th Grammy win, a number reflective of the artist.

She then finished the evening by announcing her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department which will release on April 19.

Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, sold 100K vinyl pre-orders in its first hour. pic.twitter.com/CpemnkOByk — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 9, 2024

Fans were expecting Reputation (Taylor’s Version) to release as this was next in order for her rereleased albums after 1989 (Taylor’s Version) released in October 2023.

Taylor changed her profile picture on Instagram before The Grammy’s to black and white which had fans assuming that she would announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the Grammy’s. This left them shocked when instead she announced her eleventh studio album.

TAYLOR SWIFT CHANGED HER PFP TO BLACK N WHITE FILTER?



REPUTATION STANS ARISE OUR TIME HAS COME!🐍#reputationtaylorsversion pic.twitter.com/UiEH0t0zAI — Dhanush (@reputanush13) February 4, 2024

In her acceptance speech she said: “Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,”

“I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

Taylor reportedly was supposed to announce her album at the upcoming Japan dates of the Era’s Tour. Instead, she decided to announce it if she won a Grammy that night.

During her later Tokyo concert she said to fans: “I had this plan in my head and I told my friends, I told Jack, but I hadn’t really told many other people,” she said. “I thought, ‘OK, so if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just going to do it. I’m just going to announce my new album.'”

Although it was a last-minute decision to announce the album, she continued in true Taylor Swift style by leaving clues.

Before the Grammy’s, her website crashed leaving a screen saying ‘hneriergrd’ which translates to red herring and next to this read ‘DPT:123’ spelling backwards ‘Tortured Poets Department’.

Additionally, others have pointed out that there is a potential pattern in her releases.

Having released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021 followed by brand new album Midnights in 2022.

She then released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in 2023 so it would follow a pattern for a new album to be released this year.

It could also mean that the re-release of Reputation may not happen until next year.

More On The Tortured Poets Department

The tracklist includes:

Side A:

Fortnight (Featuring Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys

Down Bad

Side B:

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out The Slammer

Florida !!! (FT. Florence + The Machine)

Side C:

Guilty As Sin?

Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

LOML

Side D:

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

The Manuscript (Bonus Track)

The album features two new collaborations for Taylor, these being Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Post Malone described working with Taylor for their track ‘Fortnight’.

He said: “She’s so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah.'”

The colour for this album appears to be white, due to the white heart emoji Taylor keeps using in conjunction with the album. The cover also features lots of white in the imagery she’s shared.

This would also make sense as it is yet to be used with her previous discography and each era is connected strongly with a colour.

Possible Influences

This will be Taylor’s first album release since her break-up with longtime partner Joe Alwyn.

The two were together for six years keeping most of their relationship private.

According to Daily Mail UK, Joe Alwyn and his team will feel it’s “shady” of Taylor Swift if she reveals details of her 6-year relationship with the “actor” on her new album:



“Regardless of what she does, he still won’t respond because he walked away from her narrative and he’s… pic.twitter.com/3WpesmpoNK — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) February 7, 2024

The news followed shortly after her release of Midnights in 2022 so it is likely this album will touch heavily on the breakup.

Tracks such as ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ and ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ suggest that the album will definitely touch on this.

Additionally, this is her first release since starting the Eras Tour so depending on when this was written it may also touch on this too.

Taylor has also since started a relationship with Travis Kelce, American Football player. So again, depending on when the writing took place for this album it may also be influenced by this new relationship.

The relationship has become highly publicised due to the two both being in the public eye.