Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

The Tortured Poets Department: Everything to Know About Taylor’s Album

Taylor Swift announced that the album will release on April 19 at at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Published

Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammy's / Recording Academy - The Grammy's

Despite fans preparing for the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift announced her eleventh studio album at the 66th Grammy Awards on Sunday 4th February.

Nominated for 6 awards at the award show, she took home Best Vocal Pop Album and Album Of The Year for Midnights. Making it her 13th Grammy win, a number reflective of the artist.

She then finished the evening by announcing her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department which will release on April 19.

Fans were expecting Reputation (Taylor’s Version) to release as this was next in order for her rereleased albums after 1989 (Taylor’s Version) released in October 2023.

Taylor changed her profile picture on Instagram before The Grammy’s to black and white which had fans assuming that she would announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the Grammy’s. This left them shocked when instead she announced her eleventh studio album.

In her acceptance speech she said: “Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,”

“I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!”

Taylor reportedly was supposed to announce her album at the upcoming Japan dates of the Era’s Tour. Instead, she decided to announce it if she won a Grammy that night.

During her later Tokyo concert she said to fans: “I had this plan in my head and I told my friends, I told Jack, but I hadn’t really told many other people,” she said. “I thought, ‘OK, so if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just going to do it. I’m just going to announce my new album.'”

Although it was a last-minute decision to announce the album, she continued in true Taylor Swift style by leaving clues.

Before the Grammy’s, her website crashed leaving a screen saying ‘hneriergrd’ which translates to red herring and next to this read ‘DPT:123’ spelling backwards ‘Tortured Poets Department’.

Additionally, others have pointed out that there is a potential pattern in her releases.

Having released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021 followed by brand new album Midnights in 2022.

She then released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) in 2023 so it would follow a pattern for a new album to be released this year.

It could also mean that the re-release of Reputation may not happen until next year.

More On The Tortured Poets Department

The tracklist includes:

Side A:

  • Fortnight (Featuring Post Malone)
  • The Tortured Poets Department
  • My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys
  • Down Bad

Side B:

  • So Long, London
  • But Daddy I Love Him
  • Fresh Out The Slammer
  • Florida !!! (FT. Florence + The Machine)

Side C:

  • Guilty As Sin?
  • Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?
  • I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
  • LOML

Side D:

  • I Can Do It With A Broken Heart
  • The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  • The Alchemy
  • Clara Bow
  • The Manuscript (Bonus Track)

The album features two new collaborations for Taylor, these being Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Post Malone described working with Taylor for their track ‘Fortnight’.

He said: “She’s so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah.'”

The colour for this album appears to be white, due to the white heart emoji Taylor keeps using in conjunction with the album. The cover also features lots of white in the imagery she’s shared.

This would also make sense as it is yet to be used with her previous discography and each era is connected strongly with a colour.

Possible Influences

This will be Taylor’s first album release since her break-up with longtime partner Joe Alwyn.

The two were together for six years keeping most of their relationship private.

The news followed shortly after her release of Midnights in 2022 so it is likely this album will touch heavily on the breakup.

Tracks such as ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ and ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ suggest that the album will definitely touch on this.

Additionally, this is her first release since starting the Eras Tour so depending on when this was written it may also touch on this too.

Taylor has also since started a relationship with Travis Kelce, American Football player. So again, depending on when the writing took place for this album it may also be influenced by this new relationship.

The relationship has become highly publicised due to the two both being in the public eye.

Although so much has happened in the gap between Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department’s release, I’m sure this will form part of her following album.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Queueing for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merch Queueing for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merch

Music

Your Ultimate Guide to Getting Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merch in 2024

As fans queue for hours and hike up resale prices, we tell you all you need to know about securing Eras Tour merch on...

22 hours ago
Grammys highlight: Taylor Swift accepts award for Best Pop Vocal Album before announcing her new album, The Tortured Poets Department Grammys highlight: Taylor Swift accepts award for Best Pop Vocal Album before announcing her new album, The Tortured Poets Department

Celebrity

Grammys 2024 Recap: Music’s Biggest Night Celebrates Women

After a year of women dominating the music industry, they continued to let their impact be known by dominating the 2024 Grammys as well.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift singing a song on stage with a mike in hand. Taylor Swift singing a song on stage with a mike in hand.

Music

Taylor Swift is Releasing a New and Improved Eras Tour Movie

The swifts are screaming because there is a new Eras Tour movie coming soon.

4 days ago
The image is of Taylor Swift and Celine Dion at the Grammys The image is of Taylor Swift and Celine Dion at the Grammys

Music

Taylor Swift Slammed for Allegedly Ignoring Celine Dion During Grammys

At the Grammys, Taylor Swift allegedly ignored Celine Dion after receiving her award for Album of the Year.

February 6, 2024

Copyright © 2022 Trill! Mag