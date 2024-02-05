Taylor Swift Shocks Fans With 11th Studio Album Announcement

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards was certainly quite the event, especially for the notable Taylor Swift.

While fans were theorizing a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release announcement, Swift had other ideas up her black glove sleeves. When she donned the stage in her strapless white Schiaparelli dress for best pop vocal album, she shocked all with the announcement of her new album.

Not much is known about this mysterious drop, but here’s what we know so far:

The album is titled The Tortured Poets Department with a set release date of April 19.

Swift teased lyrics on her Instagram post solidifying the announcement, including the tagline “All’s fair in love and poetry.”

With the post she incorporated black and white photos for the cover with swift clad in shorts and a black tank laying on a bed.

According to her speech, Swift wrote this album two years ago, pre Joe Alwyn breakup, her fan-beloved boyfriend of six years.

The album name may in fact be a nod to her ex, as Alwyn has stated previously that he is in a group chat with Paul Mescal aptly named ‘The Tortured Man Club.’

The album will feature 16 new songs with a bonus track titled “The Manuscript.”

With each era symbolized by a different color, this album seems to done a white-cream color, emphasized by her website which now only features merchandise for the new album.

Merchandise for the new album includes a vinyl, cassette, CD and digital album each featuring additional items such as a 24-page book bound jacket with handwritten lyrics and never-before-seen photos.

Taylor Swift has always been quite mysterious in her album releases over the years and this surprise announcement was no different.

When Taylor Swift’s official merchandise site appeared to have a glitch on Feb. 4, Swifties were sent spiraling.

Theories of the much awaited Reputation (TV) release occurring at the 2024 Grammys took the fandom by storm, with numerous videos across social media platforms commenting on the potential release.

For once, the Swifties believed they weren’t “clowning,” as the fandom is well known for spreading theories over the years that often end up incorrect.

A few fans well versed in code were able to see that this supposed website “glitch” was by no accident.

And while it wasn’t for Reputation (TV), Taylor Swift still blessed us all with the announcement of her 11th album titled The Tortured Poets Department.

While some fans were disappointed that this was yet again another bait toward the release of Reputation (TV), a fan favorite album on its own, this album will certainly be quite formidable in Swift’s career.

One can only hope this will be a nod and a connection to her melancholy days of Folklore and Evermore, two critically acclaimed albums with surprise releases during the pandemic.