Grammy Snubs: Here Are 13 Icons Who’ve Been Snubbed By The Grammys

In the music industry, winning a Grammy is equivalent to winning an Oscar, an NBA championship ring, and a FIFA World Cup trophy. Moreover, most music artists’ status and commercial value depend on a Grammy, making it no surprise that most artists take it to heart when they’ve been snubbed. The most surprising fact about the Grammys is that it isn’t solely based on fan bases, album sales, streams, or talent. To win a Grammy, music artists, including their music, must be well-liked by their industry peers who are a part of the Grammy’s voting committee.

Everyone isn’t an extrovert. Most people are introverts. Unfortunately, introverted music artists aren’t often favored by their peers in the music industry. However, music artists are entertainers. Therefore in this context, personality matters. This is where being a socialite plays a fundamental role in music artists’ careers. If a music artist isn’t the most talented or doesn’t receive the most sales and streams, and lacks a massive fan base, it prevents them from winning other prestigious awards, including fan-voted awards, such as the ‘People’s Choice Awards.’

By utilizing their social skills to become recognized and favored by their peers, music artists have the opportunity to develop friendships with influential media moguls and celebrities. This ultimately allows them to attend or host music industry events, which in turn gives them a greater chance to win a Grammy. Furthermore, even though it’s not considered a Grammy, every music artist has the opportunity to receive a ‘Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award’ long after they’ve retired from music.

Despite not receiving the most prestigious award in the music industry, the music artists below have outstanding achievements and accolades, making them iconic.

1. Katy Perry

13x Grammy Nominee

Katy Perry has nine No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

In 2017, She became the first music artist to receive three certified-diamond songs from the RIAA.

In 2011, Perry became the first female music artist and the second artist to send five songs to No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with “Teenage Dream.” Micheal Jackson was the first artist to achieve this milestone, making it no surprise why he has won 13 Grammys throughout his career.

2. 2Pac

6x Grammy Nominee

2Pac achieved five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

He’s the first rapper to have two No.1 albums in the same year (1996).

In 2010, his hit single ‘Dear Mama’ became the third hip-hop recording to be added to the National Recording Registry.

3. Nicki Minaj

10x Grammy Nominee

Since 2020, Nicki Minaj has scored three No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

In 2021, her hit single “Super Bass” was certified-diamond by the RIAA.

In 2022, Minaj became the first female rapper to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with “Super Freaky Girl” since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

4.Queen

4x Grammy Nominee

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (2018).

In 2001, Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The group has two No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

5. Aaliyah

5x Grammy Nominee

Aaliyah has one No.1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart (Try Again) and one No.1 album on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart (Aaliyah).

She won the ‘Top R&B Single of the Year’ for a female award at the Billboard Music Awards with her hot single “One In A Million” (1996).

In 2000, she won two VMA Awards for ‘Best Female Video’ (Try Again) and ‘Best Video From A Film’ (Try Again).

6. Jimi Hendrix

1 Grammy Nomination

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (1992).

Jimi Hendrix has one No.1 album (Electric Ladyland) on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

7. Snoop Dogg

16x Grammy Nominee

Snoop Dogg has three No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

He has sold 37 million albums worldwide, including 13.5 million sold in the U.S.

In 2022, he joined Jay-Z and Mariah Carey as the only artists to earn top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for four decades.

8. Brian Mcknight

17x Grammy Nominee

Brian Mcknight has two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

His self-titled album “Brian Mcknight” sold over 1 million copies (1992).

Throughout his career, Mcknight has sold 25 million records worldwide.

9. Travis Scott

9x Grammy Nominee

Travis Scott has four No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

In 2020, his viral single “Sicko Mode” was certified-diamond by the RIAA.

In 2020, Scott won his first Latin Grammy with “TKN” for ‘Best Short Form Music Video.”

10. Run D.M.C

1 Grammy Nomination

In 2009, Run D.M.C was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

In 2016, they became the first rap group to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Their most successful album, “Raising Hell,” sold more than three million copies worldwide the year it was released (1986).

11. Jennifer Lopez

2x Grammy Nominee

Jennifer Lopez has four No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Lopez has achieved five platinum albums throughout her career.

Since 1999, she has sold over 24 million records worldwide.

12. Diana Ross

12x Grammy Nominee

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (2012).

After becoming a solo artist, Diana Ross garnered six No.1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

In 1981, Ross’s eleventh studio album and first solo album, “Diana,” was certified platinum by the RIAA.

13. Notorious B.I.G

4x Grammy Nominee

The Notorious B.I.G has scored two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

His best-selling album “Life After Death” sold over 6 million copies worldwide.

His two hit singles, “Hypnotize” and “Mo Money Mo Problems,” made him the first rapper to earn two posthumous No.1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

