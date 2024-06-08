Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

The Commodification Of Music In TikTok

Exploring how TikTok has commodified music.

Published

Universal logo projected in an iPhone screen infront of a TikTok logo
Credits: Shutterstock / Muhammad Alimaki

When Leah Kate released ’10 Things I Hate About You’ in 2022, there was much skepticism about her sudden rise to fame. She had started to garner a lot of views on her TikTok, and her music video for the song had even raked in 1.8 million views. They dubbed her to be an industry plant for the amount of popularity she was gaining.

However, much of the attention she had gained was more because of the people who were hate watching or listening to her content. If you take a look at the music video for “Twinkle Twinkle,” it is riddled with unnecessary hate comments. One comment tells her to delete it while another asks her to keep her talent hidden. 

Admittedly, the song is not that great. It copies much of Olivia Rodrigo’s sound with a similar teenage angst she portrays in some of her songs. And because Leah Kate is 31, this angsty attitude doesn’t ring genuine. Furthermore, the sudden shift from her earlier works, making summer house music to then making early 2000’s pop rock felt jarring.

Leah Kate leaning against her bedroom frame
Credits: Leah Kate / YouTube

The TikTok Sound

Much like Kate, GAYLE is another artist to have received the same backlash when she released her song “abcdefu” since they pull from the same influences and have also seen a sudden shift from their previous works. People have then come to call their sound as being the TikTok sound.

The TikTok sound they speak of can be classified as songs that sound tame and too cookie-cutter from the sound they are trying to borrow from, paired with simplistic and sometimes corny lyrics. There is a reason as to why the aforementioned songs are cookie-cutter, it is to appease as many listeners as possible. 

They would take inspiration from contemporary pop music, and put their spin to it. This is a way for them to gain new listeners from the artists they take inspiration from. By creating songs that have similar sounds, they aren’t straying away from the already familiar.

Olivia Rodrigo in the middle on a grocery aisle with both hands on pressed against the bottom side lens of camera
Credits: Olivia Rodrigo / YouTube

It’s a way for listeners to satisfy themselves if they are looking for a specific sound the artists they frequently listen to, only create in some of their songs. For example, Olivia Rodrigo only has a few songs that take inspiration from the 2000’s pop-rock genre like “good 4 u” or “brutal.” If her listeners are looking for songs like that, artists like Leah Kate will have something similar to offer.

However, this poses the question if they are commodifying music; seeing it as a product that is supposed to appease as many people as possible, sold and used by the masses.

The Commodification of Music

The commodification of music has always been a thing and not unique to TikTok at all. Different artists have voiced the dissonance of their creative direction between them, the artist, and the company. 

For instance, when Charli XCX wanted to change her sound to hyperpop, her company incessantly wanted her to go in a different direction. They wanted to capitalize on the radio hit songs she was writing for and the popularity she was gaining from songs like “Boom Clap” and “Fancy.” 

Landscape portrait of Charli XCX in a red carpet
Credits: Fred Duval / Shutterstock

Artists like Charli XCX, who have record labels trying to push them in a different direction, then become bereft of any artistic individuality, pushing for marketability to make as much profit as possible. It forces these artists to sacrifice their sound to stay signed in their record label who, more or less, help them. 

By producing a product that their record labels want, their songs will get more promoted. Staying will also allow them to have more connections with different people in the industry.

How TikTok Commodifies Music

If it happened to Charli XCX, it probably could be happening to these TikTok artists. They will also be pushed in a different direction or be forced to make a song that the artists themselves don’t even like. However, the way they advertise and promote their music is more overt, and somewhat offensive.

They’ll be handed a song their label wants them to do, then they’ll ask them to promote it all over their TikTok account. The song will, most of the time, sound stale and similar to other artists thus creating the TikTok sound all over again.

Despite being indistinguishable from other songs that have already become popular, these people will promote their song by sitting in the driver seat of their car, or in their room, while boldly claiming that their song will be the song of the summer (or any season the song is being released at). 

@jillianxrossi

IS THIS THE SONG OF THE SUMMER?!😱 #summer #songofthesummer #originalsong #foryou

♬ original sound – Jillian Rossi

Moreover, despite these songs sounding stale, they also have been manufactured for people on TikTok to use. The chorus will usually have a part that can either be loud or contain relatable lyrics, enough time for people to use as a sound for their videos.

And because TikTok gives revenue to artists whose songs get used for each video, the need to make music that appeases TikTok users becomes a demand. The demand is usually just to make their videos cinematic.

@emlyn_music

SHOULD I PUT IT OUTTTT 😭😭😭 #original #artist #viral #singing

♬ B.O.M.B OUT NOW – emlyn

Artists Who Have Found Fame Through TikTok

Although TikTok is a part of the reason why music is being commodified, it also rewards different artists they deem interesting. For instance, Hemlocke Springs and PinkPantheress, artists who blew up on TikTok from their songs “girlfriend” and “just for me” respectively.

@pinkpantheress

please 😵😵 I’m wearing a bonnet made of tights #fyp #justforme #CruelSummerConfessions

♬ Just for Me – PinkPantheress

Hemlocke Springs gave her own twist to bedroom pop by infusing it ’80s synth pop, with a voice that sounds similar to Santigold’s. Meanwhile, PinkPantheress is able to create songs that incorporates 2-step and jungle with pop, something that was not that popular at the time in contemporary pop.

@hemlockesprings

every time I listen to this song, I wonder was I truly sober..girlfriend comes out this Wednesday, november 2nd! Presave link in bio! Thank you so much evryone! #hemlockesprings #presavemysingle #newindiemusic2022 #newindie #newmusic #music #fyp #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ girlfriend – hemlocke springs

Both artists had a different perspective and offered something different for people to listen to, which some artists on TikTok and record labels fail to remember. By copying a sound or aesthetic that already exists, they are forgetting what made the artists they are taking inspiration from popular in the first place. They offered something different or had a different perspective on the genre they are doing.

Creativity Creates Longevity

Creating songs that sound familiar to other songs won’t give longevity. Like the snippet that people use on their videos from their songs, it will only be brief.

They must have something different to offer since their songs will just be buried by hundreds of other ones that also sound similar.

Record labels should become more supportive of the direction their artists want to take and to encourage them to innovate. They should not be forcing their artists artistic integrity by making them create something for the general public.

By doing so, it will make music become a product rather than a medium for artists to express themselves.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Credit: Youtube/Warner Bros Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Credit: Youtube/Warner Bros

Entertainment

Furiosa: A Towering Disappointment

Furiosa is taking the world by sandstorm, but this writer thinks it's a soulless cash grab. Why? I'll tell you.

17 hours ago
The front of a bookstore from inside. The front of a bookstore from inside.

Culture

Independent Bookstores and Gen Z: An Impactful Relationship

In a time where everything is going digital, make sure to keep your books physical.

2 days ago

Entertainment

Everything We Know about the Minecraft 1.21 Update

You may have been a fan of Minecraft for years, like me, or you may be a newer player that started because they found...

3 days ago

Entertainment

Kendrick and Drake Beef Timeline

Why are Drake and Kendrick Lamar arguing through their music, and why are fans excited about this feud and music?

3 days ago

Copyright © 2022 Trill! Mag