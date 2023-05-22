Connect with us

Taylor Swift Battles ‘Full-On Deluge’ of Rain During Outdoor Gillette Stadium Performance

Taylor Swift’s Joyful Performance in Rainstorm in Massachusetts with an amazing look.
Published

Taylor Swift
Image Source: New York, NY, USA - December 13, 2019: Taylor Swift performs at the 2019 Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden. (Brian Friedman @ Shutterstock)

Man, it was raining cats and dogs, but Taylor Swift wasn’t about to let Mother Nature ruin her Saturday night on May 20.

The queen of pop and her Swifties braved the rain as they danced their hearts out during her epic outdoor performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. And let me tell you, she’s got the receipts to prove it, sharing it all on social media.

Just take a look at those snaps from the pit, and you’ll see that the weather couldn’t put a damper on the spirits of those die-hard fans.

In her own words, Taylor wrote, “Last night, we all busted some moves together under the pouring rain for the ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in Foxborough, MA!! Can you believe it?” I mean, talk about dedication!

Now, Taylor knows a thing or two about rain shows at Gillette Stadium, but this time it was a full-on deluge that just wouldn’t quit. Yet, she couldn’t help but express her gratitude to the iconic crowd, saying, “Love you so much you have no idea.”

The show started at 8 pm sharp, and let me tell you, she didn’t hold back. Taylor delivered a killer 45-song set that included fan favorites like “Blank Space,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Bad Blood,” and to top it off, she even blessed us with “Midnight Rain” towards the end. How fitting!

We all know Taylor is a force of nature herself, but on this Eras Tour, she and her crew have had to weather some seriously nasty storms. Just take her May 7 concert in Nashville, for example. The show was delayed for hours due to the unpredictable weather, and our girl didn’t finish rocking the stage until well past 1 am. Talk about dedication!

But hey, good news for all you Swifties out there. You won’t have to wait long for new tunes. Taylor is dropping Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7, a reimagined version of her third album that will have us all singing along and reminiscing about the good ol’ days.

So, keep those rain boots ready and get ready to dance in the storm with Taylor Swift. She’s unstoppable, rain or shine!

