6 Artists Dropping New Albums This Spring

Calling all music lovers! These next few months are packed with exciting new album releases. Keep your eyes and ears open, because one of your faves might be dropping some big hits (Swifties, I’m looking at you).

1. Conan Gray

Album title: Found Heaven

You best believe I’m stoked for this one.

In March of 2017, Conan Gray self-released his debut single “Idle Town.” Now, seven years later, he’s ready to release his third studio album, entitled Found Heaven, through Republic Records.That’s what I call growth.

Gray is known for his heartbreak anthems and odes to angst (just listen to his sophomore album Superache), and Found Heaven is no exception. He has stated in several interviews that his third album primarily concerns the grief of his first real break-up.

“Everything in my life was opening up and blossoming and it was just unbelievable happiness. And then, of course, I went and got my heart absolutely destroyed and then spent the next six months writing the album, the most depressed I’ve ever been in my entire life.” Conan Gray – NYLON interview

However, Found Heaven takes on a completely new sound than Gray’s previous work. Largely 80s-inspired, the songs feature fun synth and electronic beats, plus a showcase of Gray’s lower vocal register.

Gray has also announced Found Heaven On Tour, spanning over the fall of 2024. See you there?

Release date: April 5

2. Vampire Weekend

Album title: Only God Was Above Us

It’s true, I discovered Vampire Weekend through Emma Chamberlain, back when she was just gaining traction on YouTube. I know some of you can relate.

You may know them for their 2008 debut album, titled simply Vampire Weekend. The album contains popular hits such as “A-Punk,” “Oxford Comma,” and “Campus.”

The band has been a leading act in indie music since the early 2000s (they won two GRAMMYs, if that tells you anything). The members have been alluding to new music since 2021, and the day has finally come.

Only God Was Above Us will feature 10 tracks, 4 of which have already been released as singles. As described by Rolling Stone, the album is “a harsh beautiful record for a harsh beautiful world.”

Release date: April 5

3. Lizzy McAlpine

Album title: Older

Much like Conan Gray, Lizzy McAlpine started out by posting covers and original songs on YouTube. She released her now critically acclaimed debut album Give Me A Minute in 2020, and it was all uphill from there.

A little bit indie-pop and a little bit folk, McAlpine is loved for her heartfelt lyrics and musical vulnerability. Her sophomore album, Five Seconds Flat, charted No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100.

One of the songs from Five Seconds Flat, “ceilings,” went viral on TikTok. The trend typically included wearing a fancy dress of some kind and running through an atmospheric landscape.

Clearly her music succeeds at making people feel something.

What really draws listeners to McAlpine, though, is her raw approach to the exploration of relationships, emotions, and nostalgia. She uses music as a means of self-discovery and we love to grow with her by tuning in.

Release date: April 5

4. Maggie Rogers

Album title: Don’t Forget Me

While she was a student in New York, Maggie Rogers played her original song “Alaska” for Pharrell Williams, and she’s been a rising star ever since.

She’s best known for her debut album Heard It In A Past Life, which features popular songs such as “Alaska,” “Light On,” and “On + Off.” Fun fact: Conan Gray has been recommending Maggie Rogers since his YouTube days. She has his stamp of approval.

Back in February, Rogers released her lead single “Don’t Forget Me” alongside the announcement of her upcoming album by the same name. Don’t Forget Me will be her third studio album.

Don’t Forget Me — April 12.

Title track out now.https://t.co/J4BXqnfh3N pic.twitter.com/tn11UXEBVO — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) February 8, 2024

Spotify has labeled Rogers’ music as “indie pop, dance rock, and sunshine folk.” Her style has evolved over the years, proving that she has quite the range. Whether you feel like grooving to a fun beat or crying your heart out, Maggie Rogers has you covered.

Release date: April 12

5. Taylor Swift

Album title: The Tortured Poets Department

I know y’all have been waiting for this one.

Two months ago, the world’s lyrical darling announced her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department. Not long after, she dropped the track list, too (geez, Taylor, let us breathe!). The album features 16 songs and 2 bonus tracks.

At this point, Taylor Swift is a global phenomenon, so I won’t bother with the details. All you need to know is that we’re all about to be in our feels. Swift doesn’t miss.

Theories were circulating within hours of the track list release. Everybody knows Taylor Swift is fond of clues and symbolism. Many believe track #5, “So Long, London” is about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In fact, there’s speculation that the whole album is addressed to Alwyn.

The important thing, though, is that the album is sure to showcase more vivid lyricism and stories we can relate to. One thing about Taylor Swift: she sure can write.

Release date: April 19, 2024

6. Dua Lipa

Album title: Radical Optimism

I’ll close with our dance pop icon, Dua Lipa herself.

Dua Lipa has been releasing popular anthems since 2017. Her debut album contained early favorites like “IDGAF” and “New Rules.” In 2018, her collab with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss,” was the best-selling song of the year. Then her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, brought us the 2020 theme song “Don’t Start Now.”

I know you remember the TikTok dance.

Radical Optimism draws inspo from ’90s Britpop and “1970s style psychedelia.” There will be 11 songs and we expect her to top some charts.

Fun fact: both of Dua Lipa’s current albums are the most-streamed albums on Spotify! A win for the girls.

Release date: May 3, 2024