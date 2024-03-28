10 Female Artists You Need to Listen to Right Now

It is undeniable that women have been dominating the music industry recently. From Taylor Swift to Beyonce, women have constantly been breaking records and making headlines in the past year. In honor of Women’s History Month, these are 10 up-and-coming female artists that I am predicting will impact the music industry this year and you need to add to your playlists immediately.

1. renforshort

Lauren Isenberg, known by fans as renforshort, is a 21-year-old singer and songwriter. Isenberg has been singing her entire life but first released music in 2019 independently. She quickly signed with a label after the release of her debut single, “Waves.” She has since released 2 EPs and her debut album, dear amelia.

Her alternative pop sound blended with her honest songwriting has captured the hearts of so many. The artist spent time opening for The Band Camino and going on her own headlining tour. As she matures, her music continues to as well. The release of the 2 lead singles, “serpentine” and “hurt like it should” from her recently announced EP, clean hands dirty water, have proved she is ready to solidify herself as a strong female artist in the music industry this year.

2. Maisie Peters

Maisie Peters is an artist who has mastered telling meaningful stories through songwriting. The 23-year-old pop artist has been releasing music since 2017, experimenting with many different styles. She has become well-established since opening for Ed Sheeran and writing with the talented JP Saxe and Julia Michaels. She is also set to go on tour with Conan Gray and Noah Kahan.

The influence of her favorite artist, Taylor Swift, shines through in her impressive lyricism. Since the release of her sophomore album, The Good Witch, Peters has received recognition with multiple tracks going viral on TikTok. “History of Man” has been a standout track. With new music on the horizon, Peters is an artist you need to keep an eye on.

3. Dasha

Dasha is an independent artist who has been reaching new heights in her career since the release of her viral song “Austin”. The song is her first to reach the Billboard Hot 100 since she began releasing music in 2020. The 24-year-old artist transitioned to a pop-country sound with her recent releases, highlighting the influence Kacey Musgraves has had on her career.

She has attracted many loyal listeners who have shown endless support as she garners more and more attention with each move she makes. Her dazzling personality and sound have recently been showcased through her live performances as well. She is currently teasing the deluxe version of her recent album, What Happens Now? which is expected to solidify her place in the music industry.

4. Sydney Rose

Sydney Rose has become a TikTok sensation since she began posting her music on TikTok. The raw videos of her singing her freshly written songs accompanied by nothing more than her guitar allow the spotlight to shine on her vulnerable lyrics. Her impressive vocals and songwriting skills have been proven to be all she needs to succeed.

Her debut album, One Sided, was released in November of 2023 and has proven the potential of the young artist. It is undeniable that she is going to be a prominent member of the next generation of singer-songwriters who will help continue to shape the genre. Check out her TikTok along with her music to watch her growth and be able to say you knew her when!

5. Laci Kaye Booth

Laci Kaye Booth is a 28-year-old country artist. Her gorgeous vocals have caught the attention of many including the iconic country star, Kenny Chesney. Taking notice of the undeniable talent she possesses, Chesney invited Booth to sing backup vocals on his song, “Thinkin’ Bout”.

Her breathtaking voice paired with emotional lyrics makes her a force to be reckoned with. Booth’s newest single, “True Love” showcases this brilliantly. Her debut album is predicted to come out this year and has the potential to make her one of country music’s newest female stars.

6. Tamera

Tamera is an artist with a unique sound that cannot be easily replicated. As a 28-year-old R&B singer with a strong and easily identifiable voice, Tamera has the qualities needed to be a star. Tamera competed on The X Factor in 2013, placing fifth.

10 years later, Tamera is demanding the world give her the recognition she deserves with her newest music. Her recent EP, L.I.T (Lost in Translation), showcases her talent and beautiful sound heavily influenced by Missy Elliot and Mariah Carey. Her sultry song, “Wickedest,” is a standout track that highlights her talent.

7. Cate

Cate Canning, known as Cate on streaming platforms embraces the art of pop music with an energy that is not easily found in many artists. Her songs “Groupie” and “Stupid” are brutally honest tunes accompanied by catchy beats that are almost impossible not to dance to. This quality is found in many of her songs, but she has also shown that she can strip back her sound and showcase her vulnerability in her unique way.

Her recent single, “rocket science,” has gained traction on TikTok leading up to its release after she teased the lyrics to it which fans found to be incredibly relatable. The single has fans more excited than ever for her debut album which has yet to be announced but is surely on its way, ready to skyrocket her career in pop music.

8. Jensen McRae

Jensen McRae is an amazing vocalist but her songwriting skills make her stand out above most artists in her genre. Her complex lyrics explore a variety of important issues in unique ways that make her admired by many. One of her admirers is the folk sensation, Noah Kahan. Kahan has recently announced McRae as one of his openers for his upcoming tour.

Mcrae’s debut album, Are You Happy Now?, has earned an unbelievable amount of praise from critics and fans. Knowing she will only continue to grow during this next phase of her career, now is the perfect time to claim your spot as a fan before she becomes one of the biggest singer-songwriters in the industry.

9. Taylor Bickett

Taylor Bickett is a pop artist who excels at writing incredibly specific yet relatable songs for her audience. She is known for sharing snippets of her writing on TikTok and being begged by fans to release the full songs immediately. She often fulfils their wishes, releasing songs that surpass their expectations greatly.

Her viral song, “QUARTER LIFE CRISIS,” perfectly encapsulates the feeling of being a woman in her twenties. Her most recent release, “I Like Mondays,” makes perfectionists trying to break their harmful tendencies feel incredibly understood. The 24-year-old artist has yet to release her debut album but continues to tease songs on her social media platforms that assure us it will be incredible.

10. Stevie Bill

Stevie Bill is a 23-year-old musician who blurs the lines between pop and other genres. Favoring hyperpop in her recent releases, she has a unique and experimental sound that makes her stand out. She is strongly influenced by Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, and Destiny’s Child which all show in her music.

Bill’ released’s most recent single, “Hahaha,” gained a ton of attention on social media and has fans waiting for her next move. Her debut album is highly anticipated as fans are excited to have new music with her fresh sound. Until then, you can catch her on tour with Aidan Bissett and see her amazing and refreshing songs performed live.