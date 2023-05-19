Connect with us

How Taylor Swift Fans Predicted the Release of ‘Speak Now,’ Taylor’s Version

‘Long Live’ the iconic album Speak now! She’s coming back around…

Published

‘Speak Now, (Taylor’s Version) is coming and fans couldn’t be happier! Credits: Shutterstock/ Brian Friedman

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming! After many Twitter debates, dissections of her most recent music videos, and general curiosity, fans anticipated the announcement much before Taylor Swift announced it during her ‘Era’s Tour’ in Nashville last week.

How did the Swifties Know?

Fans were led to believe that ‘Speak Now (TV)’ was next to be rerecorded through various ‘easter eggs’ that Swift had been subtly giving since the release of Midnights.

Taylor Swift is known for leaving these messages and indications in music videos, lyrics, and social media posts. This is what led fans to begin their lookout for clues for which ‘(Taylor’s Version)’ album is next to come out.

In 2019, when Taylor first announced the re-recording of her six albums she made with Big Machine Records, after they sold the rights to her music to music manager, Scooter Braun.

‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ came along in 2021, with their own set of clues for fans to work out. For example, Fearless (TV) was teased with an Instagram post containing a message with ‘random’ capitalised letters spelling out APR NINTH, its release date was.

Where The Conspiracies Began

After the wild success of the rerecorded albums, fans were left to figure out what is coming next. There were many tweets, Tiktok’s and threads about the various possible easter eggs for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

@nadiasversion

what do we think swifties is this another clown moment or not #lavenderhaze #lavenderhazemusicvideo #speaknowtaylorsversion #speaknow

♬ Lavender Haze – Taylor Swift
There were lots of conspiracies, but one of the most popular place for finding clues was in her ‘Bejeweled’ music video, which came out shortly after the release of ‘Midnights’ in October 2022.

There were many clues in this music video, that now looking back on are both glaringly obvious, and subtle at the same time. If Taylor can do anything, we know its making something extremely clear, but also retaining some of it’s mystery at the same time- just listen to All Too Well, or Dear John…

Bejeweled Easter Eggs

One of many easter eggs in the Bejewelled music video. Credits: YouTube/ Taylor Swift

One of the biggest clues was in the music video, where the Laura Dern, who played ‘Stepmommy’ said ‘Speak Not’.

This is the most obvious of all, since the line is so close to ‘Speak Now’. Now this by itself isn’t really enough to hint towards the release of ‘Speak Now’ but, combined with the other hints- it becomes more and more obvious.

Another clue people deciphered, which was slightly less obvious was the elevator scene. There were 13 buttons, each with different colours to represent her albums.

The buttons in the lift signify each album, and by pressing 3, Taylor gave us our first teaser! Credits: YouTube/ Taylor Swift

People were quick to notice that Swift only has twelve albums, which are:

  • Taylor Swift/ Debut
  • Fearless
  • Speak Now
  • Red
  • 1989
  • Lover
  • Reputation
  • Folklore
  • Evermore
  • Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
  • Red (Taylor’s Version)
  • Midnights

The mystery thirteenth button, Swifties presumed, was a hint at which album her next rerecord would be. The button was purple, which is the color of her dress on the cover of ‘Speak Now.’

Swift also pressed floor three in the video, which represents ‘Speak Now’, the original version.

Fans were also quick to jump on the idea that ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’ will be a double release, much like ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’.

When it is coming

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ will be coming out on July 7th, 2023, on multiple streaming platforms.

It has been rumored that ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ will have 22 tracks, including six from the vault- which are unreleased songs.

Compared to the original version, which contains 14 songs, this is an exciting time for old-school Swifties! The excitement for the announcement of ‘Speak Now’ announcement at the Nashville concert has been shown online many times.

@brinkleyrackstraw

BEST BDAY PRESENT EVER I LOVE YOU @Taylor Swift #speaknow #taylorswift #erastour

♬ original sound – brinkley rackstraw

Not only is ‘Speak Now’ an iconic album for OG Swifties, but it also has so much significance towards Taylor Swift’s growth as an artist.

Her matured voice now, singing songs that she wrote as a teenager who had a lot to learn, will be a huge emotional roller coaster for many fans.

For those who grew up with her music, it will not only be a huge throwback to their childhood and teenage years but also a beautiful way to reminisce on how far we have all come since hearing ‘Back To December’ for the first time.

Written By

Hiya, my name is Megan! i am currently studying towards a degree in Journalism in Cardiff. I am in my second year, and my goal is to be a successful writer for a women's magazine one day. I want my brand to be feminine, meaningful and boundary breaking. Some things about me: I love chocolate pretzels, Christmas is my favourite holiday, even though summer is my favourite season and I am the oldest sister, daughter and grandaughter! And my favourite colour is yellow.

