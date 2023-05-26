Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Simply The Best: The Life and Times of Tina Turner

The iconic Tina Turner has passed away aged 83. She is remembered by all as a legend of the stage, the charts, and of pop, rock and soul.

Published

Tina Turner
Credit: Shutterstock/Blueee77

In the annals of music history, there are a select few artists whose impact transcends generations and genres, leaving an indelible mark on the world. Among them, Tina Turner stands tall as a true icon, an electrifying performer, and a symbol of resilience. Her life and career are a testament to the power of determination, talent, and an unwavering spirit. Let’s take a captivating journey through the remarkable story of the late, great, Tina Turner.

Early Life and Career

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee, Tina Turner faced numerous challenges in her early life. Raised in a modest household, her parents’ separation at a young age, and the subsequent relocation to St. Louis, Missouri, marked the beginning of her tumultuous journey. However, destiny had something extraordinary in store for the young Anna Mae.

Her life took a transformative turn in 1956 when she crossed paths with Ike Turner, a prominent musician at the time. Ike recognized her raw talent and invited her to join his band, the Kings of Rhythm, as a backup singer. Impressed by her charisma and vocal prowess, he eventually changed her name to Tina Turner, and the duo became known as Ike & Tina Turner.

Tina Turner and Ike.
Ike and Tina Turner’s ‘Working Together Album Cover
Credit: Liberty

Tina’s dynamic stage presence and powerful voice quickly captured the attention of audiences and critics alike. Their energetic performances and unique blend of rhythm and blues, soul, and rock and roll became their signature sound. The couple’s chart-topping hits like “A Fool in Love,” “River Deep – Mountain High,” and the timeless anthem “Proud Mary” established them as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Turner’s stage presence was unmatched

However, behind the scenes, Tina endured a tumultuous and abusive relationship with Ike, which led to their divorce in 1978. Despite the personal struggles she faced, Tina Turner refused to let adversity define her. She embarked on a solo career, determined to reclaim her life and soar to even greater heights.

Her solo debut album, “Private Dancer,” released in 1984, catapulted Tina Turner into the stratosphere of success. The album spawned multiple hit singles, including the Grammy-winning “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Private Dancer.” With her powerful voice, dynamic stage presence, and undeniable talent, Tina captivated audiences around the world, becoming a global phenomenon.

Tina Turner album.
‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ stayed at Number 1 on the charts for three weeks.
Credit: Parlophone

Tina’s success continued to flourish throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Her albums, “Break Every Rule,” “Foreign Affair,” and “Wildest Dreams,” delivered chart-topping hits and cemented her status as one of the greatest performers of her time. Her live performances were legendary, with high-energy dance routines and soul-stirring vocals that left audiences in awe.

Awards and Achievements

Aside from 12 Grammys, 7 Billboard Awards, 3 AMA’s and countless chart-dominating songs and albums, Tina Turner was been bestowed some awards that are reserved for only a select few:

‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ – Hall of Fame Song

‘Proud Mary’ – Hall of Fame Song

‘River Deep – Mountain Hight’ – Hall of Fame Song

Tina Turner – Lifetime Achievement Award

Turner’s legend lives on through her music and recordings such as this one

Guinness Records:

Tina Turner – Top 100 Artists of All Time

Tina Turner – Top 100 Most Successful Acts Of All Time

Tina Turner – The first recording artist in UK chart history to score top 40 hits in the

1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020’s

IFPI Platinum Music Awards:

Recognition of 1 million album retail sales across Europe

Wildest Dreams (2x)

Twenty-Four Seven (1x)

All the Best (1x)

Hollywood Walk of Fame:

1986 Recipient

Tina Turner on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Tina Turner was immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1986. Credit: Shutterstock/Novikov Aleskey

Beyond her musical achievements, Tina Turner’s influence extended beyond the realms of music. Her strong, independent persona and resilience in the face of adversity inspired millions of people worldwide. Her autobiography, “I, Tina,” published in 1986, provided a candid and honest account of her life, serving as a source of empowerment for others who faced similar challenges.

In 2008, the stage musical “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” premiered, chronicling the highs and lows of her life and career. The production brought her story to a new generation, further solidifying her status as an enduring cultural icon.

Tina Turner at the Aldwych Theatre.
‘Tina’ has been on the West End for four years, premiering in 2019
Credit: Shutterstock/William Barton

Tina Turner’s impact and legacy is unrivalled. Her contributions to music, her powerful voice, and her unmatched stage presence have left an indelible mark on the industry. Her ability to overcome adversity and emerge triumphant made her a beacon of hope and an inspiration for generations to come. Her death has undeniably left a hole in the music industry, and she is remembered as a legend by everybody who witnessed her greatness – The Unstoppable Force.

Do you love Rock music? Read this article on Trill Mag: New Crowdsourced Rock & Roll Book Features Unseen Live Photos Of Legendary Music Icons

In this article:,
Written By

My name is Donal Hay, I'm a student studying in Manchester with a passion for writing and finding interesting news stories.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

TV & Film

What Are Gen Z’s Favourite Films of All Time?

From Les Misérables to Babylon, what are Gen Z's favourite films?

2 days ago

Gaming

The PlayStation Showcase 2023 Review: Two Dozen New Games and a Lot of Excitement

PlayStations latest showcase unveils new content, consoles and partnerships. Will the fans be excited or will the content leave them wanting more?

2 days ago

Music

(G)I-DLE’s ‘I feel’ Mini Album Review

(G)I-DLE's I feel is the perfect album to listen to all summer. I know I'll be listening to it on repeat and rewatching all...

4 days ago
Succession season 4 finale Succession season 4 finale

TV & Film

‘Succession’ Season 4 Finale Predictions: How is It All Going to End?

Succession Finale: How Will It All End? Know the updates & precap of Succession Season 4 final episode.

4 days ago

TV & Film

Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol: 3’s Success a Good Sign for Marvel?

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume: 3 has recently dropped, and fans are loving it. Can it change Marvel? Read to find out!

4 days ago

TV & Film

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Plot, Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Discussing what all is known about the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy's film along with an overview of the films' development and trailer.

4 days ago

TV & Film

9 Shows That Deserve 2023 Emmy Awards Nominations

The 2023 Emmy nominations are coming up soon! The pool of potential nominees is vast. What TV has earned the honor of a nomination?

4 days ago

TV & Film

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Trailer Drops Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

The film, which will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend, is based on a true story packed with drama.

4 days ago

TV & Film

4 Best TV Moments of the 2022-23 Season

Trill Mag takes a look back some of the best moments in television from this past season.

7 days ago

TV & Film

‘YellowJackets’ Season 2, Episode 8, Recap: Cannibalism, Cults, And Clairvoyance

Who will be the queen of hearts? (spoilers ahead!)

7 days ago

Music

How Taylor Swift Fans Predicted the Release of ‘Speak Now,’ Taylor’s Version

'Long Live' the iconic album Speak now! She's coming back around...

7 days ago

TV & Film

Fast X: What to Expect from Our Newest Villian, Dante Reyes, and His Plot For Revenge

Here is what to expect from the beginning of the end of "The Fast and The Furious" franchise in "Fast X."

May 18, 2023