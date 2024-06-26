Raye’s Rise to Success

Many pop artists have recently had a rise in status in 2024. One of these singers is Raye. She has been on fire ever since her single Escapism, which brought her the fame and success she has had since her departure, wanting to leave her old label.

Beginning of Career

Rachel Agatha Keen, or most notable as Raye, is a British singer. She started her career in 2014 when she signed to the record label Polydor Records. Before signing to Polydor Records, Raye was writing her own songs and in the studio on weekends producing music at the age of fourteen.

When she signed to Polydor Records she produced an EP called Welcome to the Winter. Then in 2016 she released another EP called Second. From then on, she wrote other artists’ songs like Little Mix, Rihanna, Elle Golding, and Beyonce.

She was also featured on many other songs, such as the 2016 singles “You Don’t Know Me” by Jax Jones and “By Your Side” by Jonas Blue. These singles helped her bring a name to her and some popularity to start off with. She also released two of her own singles in 2020 “Secrets” with Regard and “Bed” with David Guetta.

Record Label Issues

Raye only, at the time, had released so very little of her own music, including her two EPs; however, not an album due to her record label, Polydor Records, refusing to let her. The label would not let Raye release her first album even though Raye already had it ready.

This was frustrating for Raye because she already had the album; she just wanted to release it for everyone to hear. After a while, she and her record label decided to part ways. Raye was lucky that her label let her go because most record labels typically do not let artists go without some kind of deal.

After this decision, Raye went on to work as an independent artist. Being an independent artist meant that she would release her whatever she wanted whenever she wanted. She had the freedom of creativity to do whatever she liked with her own music.

Raye preforming in the Netherlands in 2023 Credit: Shutterstock/ Ben Houdijk

Many artists do not get this type of freedom as the pressure from their labels does not allow them to release certain songs or do features. An example is Taylor Swift, who, before she signed up for Big Machine Records, almost signed up for RCA. This decision would have left Swift being shelved and pushed off to the side, not allowing her to release any music.

It is important that music artists have the freedom of creativity. This allows them to unleash their artistry the way they want to. If there is pressure or someone holding them back, the natural flow will not come to any artist.

Other artists like Sza have spoken about how her record would not let her release her album after not releasing music for so long. Raye got so lucky that both sides wanted to let each other go, and there was no fight to get Raye out of her label; however, this would soon prove to the label that letting her go and not letting her release her debut album was a mistake.

Escapism

Raye’s first-ever single as an independent artist was “Hard Out Here,” released in June 2022. Next was “Black Mascara” in August 2022, and lastly, a double single with “Escapism” and “The Thrill is Gone.” Both were released in October of 2022.

Raye had her first hit with the song Escapism with 070 Shake. It went viral on TikTok and the platforms, and from there on, she had her first success with her own songs. It went number one on the UK charts in 2023. She eventually was able to release her own songs and her first album on her own. Her first album was released in February 2022 called “My 21st Century Blues.”

Raye has also gone viral for her live performances. Her stage performance is ecstatic as she sounds exactly like she does in the studio version and puts on a show through her vocals.

Raye had some trouble with her previous label not letting her release an album; however, being an independent artist now allowed her to do what she could not before. This finally allowed her to achieve this accomplishment after so many years of not being able to. Now, would the success of her single “Escapism” give her the credit she wants as an independent artist?

Success!

Throughout all of her hardships with her last label, it paid off in the end. In the ceremony, Raye won the most awards, with six awards given to her that night. She also broke the record for getting the most Brit awards ever in a night, and lastly, she won the best album for the Brits.

In January of 2023, she went on tour with Sza, Kali Uchis, and Lewis Capaldi as an opener. She still continues to write songs for other artists. For example, she wrote for Beyonce in her newest album, Cowboy Carter.

What is Next?

Raye did not become an overnight success. It took her a long time to get where she is today, from dealing with their label to releasing her first album on her own. She has succeeded in her own way with the help of many other artists and her friends and family.

Becoming an independent artist helped Raye become the success she has always wanted in her life, and now she has the proof. She continues to release her own music and has also released new music. A new song of hers, “Genesis,” is already on streaming platforms, and she is set on doing many festivals this year, including Lollapalooza in Chicago. Raye is onto bigger and better things since leaving Polydor Records and is set to do more over this year.