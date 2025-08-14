Party Girl Summer: The Perfect Escapist Summer Playlist

It’s safe to say that times are tough for a lot of people right now. This summer playlist is made for you to escape into the music.

From drastic economic changes to rising political tensions, most people are struggling in one way or another. It’s easy to feel helpless when times get tough. Especially when it feels like the world is suffering alongside you.

But an easy way to reconnect with the small joys of life is through music.

Summertime is always a popular time for new releases, with many artists competing for the coveted “Song of the Summer” title. This summer, many artists have picked up on people’s desire to escape their realities through song. This summer playlist explores that feeling, and uncovers how escaping through music might bring us closer to a happier version of ourselves.

A good song can give you the confidence to become the person you want to be. It can inspire you, it can move you to action, or it can just make you dance.

These songs are the epitome of summer fun and escapism. But they also show how joy can be a form of resistance in and of itself. If you can let yourself be free and be one with the music, you might tap into something personal and powerful.

Summer Playlist Inspiration: Don’t Tap The Glass – Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator’s newest full-length album, Don’t Tap The Glass, was unlike his others. The release didn’t follow the traditional album rollout, with months of anticipation, multiple singles, and accompanying tour dates. Instead, Tyler released the album sort of feverishly, dropping it only a week after he started teasing it.

It was clear that Tyler had something to say with this album, and his message is what inspired this summer playlist. Tyler posted a statement the day the album was released, where he discussed how many young people no longer dance or enjoy themselves in public out of fear of being recorded.

This album is meant not just to be listened to, but to be danced to. It’s meant to free people from their fear of being perceived and to give in to the freedom dancing can offer.

Sugar On My Tongue

“Sugar On My Tongue” embodies the freedom Tyler, The Creator wants listeners to take from his album.

The song wastes no time getting the party started. As soon as you press play, the bass bangs in your ears, jumpstarting the funky beat. Tyler sings about the sweetness of his partner, describing them like sugar on his tongue, and the rhythm of the song matches the euphoria he feels. Electric synths are mixed in with the boosted bass to make a beat that sounds both futuristic and retro.

The song is so groovy, it basically forces listeners to get up and dance. Tyler’s desire to make something fun for fun’s sake really shines through on “Sugar On My Tongue.” The lyrics are simple in the best way; they’re easy to scream and sing along to. He doesn’t want you to try to dissect his lyrics and production; he wants you to take it for what it is, to get up and move.

Mr. Media – Tyla

Mr. Media was released alongside Tyla’s most recent EP, “WWP.” The EP came after Tyla’s debut album was released last fall to much critical acclaim and success. The song reflects Tyla’s identity as both an artist and a person. In a recent Vanity Fair article, she said, “I wanted to have music out there that felt like who I am right now. I wanted something very aggressive and loud and summer-banger worthy.”

Now more than ever, Tyla’s voice and unabashed desire to be herself despite criticism is important. Due to recent legislative changes and political rhetoric, women have been suppressed and silenced more than ever.

On top of this, Tyla herself has faced a lot of criticism in her short career. From her music to her artistry, even her identity. But she won’t let it silence her at all; instead, it’s only making her louder.

Tyla in The “Is It” Music Video. Image Credits: Tyla YouTube Channel

In line with her musical style, Mr.Media blends Afro-beats rhythms with Western pop structures to make a catchy song. The beat is slower than some of her others, leaving room for her confident lyricism. Tyla boasts her worth and status as an artist, singing directly to the media that criticizes her, aka Mr. Media. “No matter how hard I try/I can never get it right.”

Her vulnerability is immediately countered by her uncaring nonchalance to the pressure and the hate; she says, “Who I, none of your concern.” In being completely and honestly herself on this song, Tyla encourages the listener to do the same.

The unnecessary hate and criticism have only made her better, more confident, and more of a star. The song is addicting, innovative, and danceable, proving Tyla’s talent as an artist to the critics who question her.



S.M.O. – Amaarae

“S.M.O.” is the first single from Amaarae’s newest album, Black Star. The project is highly anticipated after her 2023 sophomore release, Fountain Baby, was met with high acclaim. Both of the singles previewed what is an incredibly diverse and dynamic album in their own ways, but in my opinion, “S.M.O.” encapsulates both the freedom and fun that music can offer both artists and listeners.

The song blends Afro-beat rhythms with electronic synths to create something that’s both steeped in Amaarae’s Ghanaian ancestry and completely contemporary. Amaarae sings about her pursuit of a woman at the club, and how the influence of the environment around her only fuels the intensity of her feelings.

Amaarae in the S.M.O music video. Image Credits: Amaarae YouTube Channel

There are very few queer artists in the African music space in general, but even fewer female queer artists. Amaarae’s attraction to this woman is as natural to the music as its rhythms; her desire is what makes the song so enticing. She sings, “My dear, won’t you come blow at my fire?” in a low, raspy voice, unlike her usual higher pitch, that creates an intensity the listener can feel through her words.

Amaarae blends her passion with a strong, dynamic beat to make a song that you can’t help but move to. It’s the kind of music that belongs in a club, but not the kind where everyone is standing around. The song is made for movement and connection. You’re either dancing to it or finding someone to leave with.

Midnight Sun – Zara Larsson

“Midnight Sun” is the title track from singer Zara Larsson’s upcoming album. The song was released on June 13th and has been on many summer playlists since.

In Sweden, where Larsson is from, some cities can get up to 17-19 hours of daylight in the summertime. Larsson’s love for the season stems from this unique occurrence; she sings, “It’s golden hour all the time.”

Larsson sings about the childlike joy and freedom of summertime, as she rides around carefree with a lover. Together, they go to the beach, run through the grass barefoot, and stay out all evening in the seemingly never-ending sun.

The beat is soft in the beginning, bouncing along with the same carefreeness as Larsson’s lyrics. As it gets to the chorus, it speeds up to match her excitement. Larsson’s voice is impeccable as she sings. She riffs alongside the beat of the chorus and her notes echo the highs of the day she describes to the listener.

This song is the epitome of summer fun. It’s best played at a sweaty house party or with the windows down on the way to the beach. It’s sure to make the listener grateful for the here and now of the season, even when the sun is scorching and the heat is endless.

Though this song is more pop than some of the others in this summer playlist, its electric energy and carefree vibe make it fit right in.

Oh Lala – Justine Skye and Kaytranada

“Oh Lala” is a song made for the club. Produced by the iconic Kaytranada, the song has a dynamic beat filled with house and electronic music influences. It’s literally engineered for you to move your body to.

If that wasn’t enough, singer Justine Skye reminds us. “I’m not here to read your mind,” she sings, “Lay your body on my body, we could just unwind.”

The song’s upbeat tempo and silky rhythm make you want to replay it over and over again. It’s classic Kaytranada’s production, a drumming rhythm and cool synths, paired with Skye’s silky voice. The song is as smooth and flirtatious as the situations it describes. Skye sings about wanting to dance with someone all night, never wanting to leave the club. She wants to escape into him the same way the listener escapes into the song.

Justine Skye in the “Oh LaLa’ music video. Image Credits: Justine Skye YouTube Channel

Justine Skye and Kaytranada sweep the listener away into their sweat-soaked world. Like the other songs in this summer playlist, the dynamic beat and groovy rhythm pull you in and don’t let you go.

Even if you’re just at home in your room, you feel the intensity of the moment they describe. Being able to escape into the song relieves you from whatever stress you feel, even if it’s just for three minutes.



Conclusion: Summer Jams or Healing Anthems?

There is always joy to be found somewhere, even when life feels impossible. It’s the only way to keep going forward and to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Music is one of many ways to stay in touch with yourself and your happiness. Whether you’re looking to lose yourself in the music or get more in touch with your sensual and joyful side, these songs are sure to put a smile on your face and a groove in your feet.