Linkin Park Return With New Album ‘From Zero’ After 7 Year Hiatus

Linkin Park returns with a new album after a seven-year hiatus. It also introduced new singer Emily Armstrong and new drummer Colin Brittain to the band. Fans are excited to hear from them after what seemed like forever, having to start almost from scratch after the passing of Chester Bennington. Therefore, as a result, fans were curious if they would ever return.

Linkin Park’s Beginnings

Numb (Live)- Linkin Park, Credit: Youtube/Linkin Park

Linkin Park is an American rock band that was formed in 1996 in Agoura Hills, California. They went through many changes with their names and lineup throughout the years. Today, they are marking the release of their eighth studio album, “From Zero,” inspired by their original name, ‘Xero,’ when they first started as a band.

The band's current lineup consists of vocalist/rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Mike Shinoda, lead guitarist Brad Delson (studio only), Live Guitars Alex Feder, DJ/turntablist Joe Hahn, bassist Dave Farrell, co-lead vocalist Emily Armstrong, drummer Colin Brittain.

Linkin Park “Two Faced” music video, Credit: Youtube/Linkin Park

Linkin Park’s Return With New Members

After what felt like forever, Linkin Park returned with a new album, “From Zero,” released on November 15th. After a few lineup changes, the band finally announced their return in early September.

The band has been excited about its return and new album with new vocals, Emily Armstrong from “Dead Sara,” and new drummer Colin Brittain, who worked closely with the band between 2021 and 2022. They also introduced a new live guitarist, Alex Feder, who has stepped in for Brad Delson, who only wants to work behind the scenes for Linkin Park and is not planning on going on future tours with them. Fans are digging the new singles from the album, and the return has been primarily positive. Of course, some were left perplexed at the sound, unsure where they would go with it and unsure what to expect.

This album brings out the band’s emotions and backs some heavier songs fans have missed. “From Zero” will mark Linkin Park’s eighth studio album, and we are excited to hear it for the first time.

From their iconic screaming to slower songs, fans can expect new sounds from Linkin Park and some old sounds that older fans enjoy. It is a mixture of all eight of their albums combined. Fans can expect the old songs to be mixed in with a newer sound that made the band iconic in the first place.

How It Came To Be

Linkin Park stayed quiet during their hiatus between the years 2019-2023. During that time, they worked closely with Emily Armstrong, their new lead singer, on some unrealized songs that weren’t considered Linkin Park songs. They came back, officially announcing their comeback during a live stream performance on September 5, 2024, performing their first single, “The Emptiness Machine,” for the first time live with Emily on lead vocals and their new drummer Collin Brittain.

On September 11, a week after their livestream, they announced they were heading back on tour before the album. Announcing their new lead guitarist for live performances, Alex Feder, who replaced Brad Delson. The band recently announced they will be heading on tour in 2025 for their “From Zero” album release with special guests like SpiritBox.

What To Expect From The Album

Fans can expect new sounds from the band that make them feel energetic and emotional at the same time. It will feel like a new era for the hard rock band. It is something to look forward to, considering they haven’t released anything for seven years; Fans are eager for the new album.

The album can bring back some nostalgic feelings combined with new feelings. New and old fans can enjoy the album simultaneously; There is a song for everyone. Fans have enjoyed their single. It guest starred in the upcoming video game “League of Legends Worlds.” This isn’t new for Linkin Park since they have featured their music in movies and other games. Fans can expect a world tour from them with special guests such as AFI, Architects, Grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, Pvris, and Spiritbox for selected cities.

People can also look forward to new merch and other things the band will soon announce for their new album. A special vinyl collection is currently selling out fast along with other collections.

Music Video From Zero

Linkin Park “Over Each Other”, Credit: YouTube/Linkin Park

Music videos for their new album “From Zero” featuring “Heavy Is Crown” from the upcoming video game “League of Legends World.” Fans can also get a glimpse of the bands newer songs through their music videos.

From their heavier songs, “The Emptiness Machine,” to their slower, more emotional song, “Over Each Other,” on their YouTube.

From Zero

The album is finally here, and the wait is finally over! Fans can listen to their new album on Spotify or buy their music on their website. In addition to that, there is more! On their website, you can find exclusive stuff and a limited edition of the album. Since the Holidays are coming up, this could be a good gift to give.

This album will mark the band’s eighth studio album and a new era. We can only hope more will come since we are approaching the end of the year.

World Tour 2025

Linkin Park live in New York, Credit: Youtube/Linkin Park

Linkin Park teased a new tour after testing the waters this year. During this time they went to selected areas to see how fans would like it. Fans who have missed it can now catch them on their 2025 “From Zero World Tour.”

In addition, fans can purchase tickets on the band’s website for pre-sales dates, tickets, and VIPs. Pre-sales start Monday, November 20-21, at noon (EST)—plenty of time to check to see where they will be heading. However, if you have signed up on the Linkin Park website, pre-sales started on November 18 at noon.

Fans look forward to this new and unexpected chapter in the band’s life!