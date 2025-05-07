Getting Weird With Djo’s “The Crux”

Veering slightly off course from his heavy bass, Tame Impala-esque masterpiece, Decide, from 2022, his most recent release brought with it a light, airy, feeling that was perfect for the approaching summer season. While the competition is rather stiff, this album is perhaps my favorite release of the year so far. And, in my opinion has a pretty big stake in the game of being the album of the summer.

It’s catchy, easy on the ears, and brought with it a vibe I can’t quite seem to shake. So, without further adieu, let’s get into the album and the man behind the music!

Who Is Djo?

In an effort to preserve the focal point of his career, I want to be careful not to eclipse his musical talent with his acting career. I guess that’s part of the plight of being a multifaceted artist, but it’s important to note, while he may be previously known mostly for his role in Stranger Things, he’s not just “that guy from that one show”. He’s also “that guy that wrote that TikTok song”! Kidding, of course.

The first time I heard Djo, was his 2019 release “Chateau (Feel Alright)”. It was a psychedelic pop tune, with a wavy bass line and a heavily synthesized vocal. Upon further exploration and finding his first ever single, “Roddy,” I knew immediately he’d be an artist I’d continually keep an eye out for.

In some way, one can feel even from his very early stuff where his work would eventually go. Following his discography, there’s a growing maturity, however even in the early days it’s clear he carved out a niche sound for himself.

Musically, I think you can really hear where Joe Keery became Djo, in his 2022 album, “Decide”. His work has always received positive notoriety, however his recent work seems especially deserving of such.

As we’ll discuss later with The Crux, Decide, contained a beautiful juxtaposition between heavily produced, funk, psychedelic pop, matched with lyrical introspection regarding the coming of age experience and the essence of life itself.

The Crux in Feeling

The words I would use to describe his previous work would be glossy, smooth, and existential. Especially so with Decide, so much of the album was riddled with this anxious tension and the realization of necessary personal change. It captured the essence of the restlessness and discomfort that comes just before a chapter of personal upheaval and reinvention. The boldness of youth matched with the humbling reality of adulthood and all the mess in between.

The Crux on the other hand couldn’t be more different. I’d use words like raw, toned down, and even weird, to describe it. It captures a similar discombobulation, but in a completely different stage of life. The title itself implies a level of momentary stuck-ness. That feeling when metaphorically speaking you’re standing at a fork in the road with seemingly limitless options before you, and a step must be taken in some direction.

Album Concept

In an interview with Pitchfork, Keery confirmed the concept behind the album. He states it was made with the idea of “hotel housing guests who are all, in one way or another, at crossroads in their life,” and walking through the album that idea is certainly built upon.

He discusses break ups, transitional life phases, family ties, friendship, loss, love, and some of the most profound experiences one has in their life. It paints a picture of the many unending cruxes one will find in their time being alive. And also, the juxtaposition between the immense joy, whimsy, and grief that is the human experience.

Themes

Throughout the album Djo adds sparks of wonderfully quirky production and uniquely layered vocals. A perfect example of this is found on the first single he released as an album teaser, “Basic Being Basic”.

The song walks the listener through a conversation regarding the insincerity of desperately trying to achieve perceived coolness. It captures a feeling i’m sure we’re all familiar with, the realization that the conversations you’re involved in are often baseless, unoriginal, and boring despite their desperation to be the opposite. It’s an open call out to the current youth culture and the tireless pursuit of social status. He delves deeply into the desire to find realness, and the emotional experience of not being able to find it.

Lyrical Contrast

A similar lightness can be found on “Potion” and “Delete Ya,” however with an interesting twist. Both songs are underscored with either a swinging base line or light airy vocals, leaving the listener in a sonic space of pure bliss and positivity.

However, once delving into the lyrics more, it becomes clear Djo is communicating emotions of loss and loneliness. Particularly with “Delete Ya,” we’re taken through a story in which he walks by his old apartment. He recalls memories of the time and people who are no longer around, he expresses a longing that seems incurable. Both songs communicate a very common story of loss, masked with a happy-go-lucky sound.

The juxtaposition between sound and theme, and thus darkness and light persists throughout the album. I think maybe this could be a vehicle he’s using to encapsulate the persistent contrast of youth. The excitement of new journeys, and experiences matched with the unending grief and the unshakable impermanence of your early life. Thus returning back to that idea of the many cross roads cruxes you’ll stumble upon.

Notable Moments

While I consider The Crux to be a no-skips album, there are certainly some stand out moments that shine through the general air of goodness. These are songs that not only sonically encapsulate the previous topics we’ve discussed, but lyrically as the real meat and flesh of the album.

Egg

The first song that comes to mind is “Egg”. A song that starts very simply, with a muted almost spoken word vocal, a twangy consistent baseline and an occasional drum that suddenly builds and builds. The first chorus signifies a first step forward in this build, crocendo-ing with a repetitive “Don’t you wish you could be somebody else, somebody else, somebody else”, and continuing to tip toe to a greater height only to then slowly crash in an extremely intriguing way. Part of why I love Djo’s music is because it’s so dynamic and ranges so vastly in such short blips of time, and Egg is a great example of that. This song continues to follow a similar pattern of builds and crashes, keeping the listener’s attention effortlessly.

Also to note, as I will later, his use of gang vocals throughout the album is so moving and extremely evocative. At the most dramatic times he chooses consistently to layer different vocals atop one another.

Back On You

This song, despite my ever changing tastes, has so far been my favorite off the album. Mostly due to the fact that I feel that it grounds it in an absolutely perfect way. This song is an open love letter to the women and people that have shaped his life thus far. Sort of pinning the whole idea of youth and growth into one product.

The song opens expressing exactly what I just mentioned: “I’ve known my sisters for a lifetime, I thank my lucky stars that I have them”, and continues… “cause every day they are a lifeline, an inspiration just to be a better man”. It’s sweet and simple, and it follows that stream of thought farther and farther as the song goes on.

Speaking of gang vocals, this song actually features his sisters. Paying an homage to them personally, and also putting them on a song that presumably wouldn’t exist without their input. Additionally, their vocals are also trickled throughout the whole album along with Djo’s former bandmates. And in that way this song truly encapsulates the idea of thanking and loving people from your past.

A Wonderful Ending to a Wonderful Album

The album closes with an absolutely perfect ending. A piano ballad further underlining the motive behind the album. Littered with all the love and care afforded thus far in its production, and lyrics which continue to traverse topics of unending grief and lust for life. It’s sweet, and feel good, wrapping the story in a neat bow.

In summary, The Crux is an album you can do just about anything to. It’s mellow, easy on the ears, and comforting, in all the best and warmest ways.