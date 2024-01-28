Ariana Grande announces upcoming album as new single “yes, and?” earns No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Ariana Grande released a new single, “yes, and?”, that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 on January 12th, 2024. She announced a new album, eternal sunshine, with a release date of March 8th.

A New Single

The pop superstar is playful with new sounds complimented by her well-known vocals. The lyrics have the common theme of self-confidence with backbone. “Say that shit with your chest / Be your own fucking best friend.” Grande has been asked about her body online for years, with some claiming unhealthy habits, and she seems to have had enough of the questions and inappropriate remarks. “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine.”

The title speaks for itself. Yes, and? She isn’t seeking anyone’s approval, nor is she asking for feedback.

This new single is a page ripped out of a 90s Vogue Magazine, with production inspired by Madonna’s sound. It was written and produced by herself in collaboration with the famous pop producer and songwriter, Max Martin. A tune you can play on your morning commute and find in dance clubs, she did not disappoint with this single.

The singer radiates confidence and assurance through the punchy lyrics and diva-level production.

“yes, and?” earned Ariana Grande her eighth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The singer-songwriter is no stranger to Billboard’s top spot, as in 2018 Grande earned her first #1 hit with the single “Thank U, Next”. Soon after, #1 hits became the norm for her.

A New Album

On December 7th, 2023, she posted to her Instagram a slideshow of pictures and videos, teasing new music to come. The post received just under 5 million likes and comments pouring in from Selena Gomez, SZA, Billie Eilish, and other big-name artists.

Ariana Grande hints at her 7th studio album in “yes, and?” music video. YouTube/ArianaGrande

A month later, Grande posted the exciting news on her Instagram announcing the new single. The singer also posted teasing her 7th studio album in the “yes, and?” music video. Ten days after the single hit the airwaves, on January 17th, she posted the name and release date for her upcoming album, eternal sunshine, with a release date of March 8th.

This single is Grande’s first new music released under her own name since her 2020 album Positions. In the past two years, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande collaborated on remixes of The Weeknd’s popular songs “Save Your Tears”, in 2021, and “Die For You”, in 2022. Both remixes earned top spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 List.

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande performing their remix of “Save Your Tears”, at the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2021 YouTube/TheWeeknd

It seems Grande has the ability to morph herself and her voice into new versions with each new release. She has the ability to make a cohesive record time and time again. The elements of vocals, lyrics, their delivery, and the production of a record are well-balanced, creating a nice track list with songs laced into each other, allowing her audience to enjoy the record from the first note to the last “yuh”.

Her most recent album, Positions, had a collective bedroom talk theme throughout it. With songs “34 + 45”, “My Hair”, and “Nasty”, Grande steps into womanhood with explicit lustful lyrics complemented by soft beats. This album has a well-accompanied list of artists, with features from The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Personal Life in Art

In 2019, the Recording Academy nominated her album, Thank U, Next, for Album of the Year. This record was a pinnacle moment in Grande’s discography, as Rolling Stone Magazine named it the best album of 2019. In September 2018, Grande’s ex-boyfriend and rapper/producer, Mac Miller, died from an accidental drug overdose. The two dated from 2016 to 2018. Ariana Grande dives deep into her healing process through this album, speaking on grappling with depression and grieving.

Thank U, Next is a pure pop product with lyrics displaying heavy, sensitive, and raw topics Grande had been navigating through in her personal life. The production and catchy lyrics are seductive to the ears in a way listeners come back to year after year.

Ariana Grande referencing “Legally Blonde” in her popular “Thank U, Next” music video, 2019 YouTube/ArianaGrande

Ariana Grande’s 2018 album, Sweetener, won Best Pop Vocal Album, making her a Grammy-awarded artist.

What Comes Next

The singer-songwriter took a step back from the music industry to hop back into the limelight of Hollywood. Ariana Grande will appear in theaters worldwide portraying the character, Glinda, in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway hit musical, Wicked, set to release in November of this year.