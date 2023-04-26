Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

A Deep Dive Into Lana Del Rey’s Unreleased Music

“I’m the sweetest girl in town, so why are you so mean? When you gonna ditch that stupid- you got? It’s me you should be seeing!.”

Published

A photograph of Lana Del Rey besides her debut studio album Lana Del Ray AKA Lizzy Grant.
Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock and Collins Music/YouTube

If you’re like me, sometimes it’s not enough to just listen to the discography of your favorite artists. When you’ve listened to every song on repeat, you wish they’d release new music so you could hear even more from them. Then, on accident, you stumble upon a ten-second clip of an unreleased song on TikTok. 

Many artists have an extensive list of songs that their label hasn’t released. Fans upload clips and full demos to YouTube, and if you’re on TikTok, you know that the app has the power to make unreleased songs incredibly popular. Enter Lana Del Rey and her catalog of unreleased songs. TikTok loves using snippets of Lana del Rey’s unreleased songs.

Some of her unreleased songs that have resurfaced and become popular on the app are “Queen of Disaster,” “Every Man Gets His Wish,” “Meet Me in the Pale Moonlight,” “Yes to Heaven,” “Jealous Girl,” and most recently, “Trash Money.” While it may seem like Lana’s unreleased music is sporadic and random, Lana Del Rey released and then-unreleased an entire album prior to her rebranding.

@sophie.ngtt

the way she says “left you”🤭 #foryou #fyp #lanadelrey #lana #lanatok #lanaunreleased #trashmagic #trashmagiclanadrey #willyouservemelemonade #lanareywilluservemelemonade #didyouknowthatheresatunnelunderoceanblvd #peppers #tacotruckxvb #candynecklace #ddykttatuob

♬ original sound – 🎵🪐✨

Lana Del Ray A.K.A. Lizzy Grant

Prior to Lana’s success under the artist name Lana Del Rey, Lana performed under different aliases like Sparkle Jump Rope Queen, May Jailer, and Lizzy Grant. However, it was under the pseudonym Lizzy Grant that a 5 Point Records talent scout found Lana del Rey.

The artist was found performing at a songwriters’ conference in Brooklyn and was later signed to 5 Point Records. Through 5 Points Records, Lana released her debut EP Kill Kill in 2008 and her debut studio album Lana Del Ray A.K.A. Lizzy Grant in 2010.

Cover of Lana Del Rey's unreleased album Lana Del Ray A.K.A. Lizzy Grant.
Credit: Collins Music/YouTube

The track list of Kill Kill (2008) and Lana Del Ray A.K.A. Lizzy Grant (2010) includes many “unreleased” songs that Lana Del Rey fans have become quite familiar with.

Lana Del Ray A.K.A. Lizzy Grant (2010)

  1. Kill Kill
  2. Queen of the Gas Station
  3. Oh Say Can You See
  4. Gramma (Blue Ribbon Sparkler Trailer Heaven)
  5. For K, Pt. 2
  6. Jump
  7. Mermaid Motel
  8. Raise Me Up (Mississippi South)
  9. Pawn Shop Blues
  10. Brite Lites
  11. Put Me In a Movie
  12. Smarty
  13. Yayo

Though the album was successful and loved by fans, Lana and her new manager pulled the album from online stores to prepare for Lana’s rebranding to Lana Del Rey. However, themes from Lana Del Ray A.K.A. Lizzy Grant (2010) can also be seen in Lana’s debut studio album under the name Lana Del Rey, Born to Die (2012). Both albums feature themes of Americana, falling in love with older men, and living a free-spirited lifestyle. In fact, the song “Yayo” is featured on both albums.

The “unreleased” songs on Blue Banister (2021)

@dearestcasandra

yall get what u want and still complain‼️‼️ vine boom sound effect. #CapCut #lana #lanadelrey #lanadelreyedit #ldr #lanaunreleased #bluebanisters #lizzygrant

♬ original sound – bradflms

While fans may lament their favorite unreleased songs being unavailable on music streaming services, there’s always hope that an artist and their label will officially release a song. Similar to how “Yayo” was released, unreleased, then re-recorded for Born to Die (2012), Lana Del Rey took unreleased songs that fans loved and featured them on her album Blue Banister (2021). Songs like “Nectar of the Gods” and “Cherry Blossom” were both unreleased songs that were very popular on YouTube. “Nectar of the Gods” was renamed “Wild” or “Wild on You” prior to its re-recording, while “Cherry Blossom” retained its name. 

How do all the unreleased songs fit into Lana’s discography?

While fans were lucky enough to have certain unreleased songs added to albums, others were scraped. Each album has a list of possible songs that could have been added to the released album. Since this is the case, here’s a list of popular unreleased Lana Del Rey songs and the album they were meant to be added to so you can still listen to them.

Credit: Lana Del Rey/YouTube

Born to Die (2012)

  1. “Because of You”
  2. “Break My Fall”
  3. “Damn You”
  4. “Driving in Cars with Boys”
  5. “Hundred Dollar Bill”
  6. “Kinda Outta Luck”
  7. “Last Girl on Earth”
  8. “Live or Die”
  9. “Making Out”
  10. “Meet me in the Pale Moonlight”
  11. “On Our Way”
  12. “Paradise”
  13. “Prom Song (Gone Wrong)
  14. “Serial Killer”
  15. “She’s Not Me”
  16. “Take Me to Paris”
  17. “Velvet Crowbar”
  18. “You Can Be the Boss”
Credit: Lana Del Rey/YouTube

Ultraviolence (2014)

  1. “Angels Forever, Forever Angels”
  2. “Cult Leader”
  3. “Dragon Slayer”
  4. “Fine China”
  5. “Flipside”
  6. “Hollywood”
  7. “I Talk to Jesus”
  8. “JFK”
  9. “Your Girl”
Credit: Lana Del Rey/YouTube

Honeymoon (2015)

  1. “California”
  2. “Crazy for You”
  3. “If I Die Young”
  4. “Wild One”
  5. “Yes to Heaven”

Other Popular Unreleased Songs

  1. “1949”
  2. “Afraid”
  3. “Back to the Basics”
  4. “Backfire”
  5. “BBM Baby”
  6. “Be My Daddy”
  7. “Breaking My Heart”
  8. “Caught You Boy”
  9. “Dream Girl”
  10. “Every Man Gets His Wish”
  11. “Heavy Hitter”
  12. “Hey You”
  13. “Hit it and Run”
  14. “Is it Wrong”
  15. “Jealous Girl”
  16. “Last Girl on Earth”
  17. “Motel 6”
  18. “My Best Day”
@artangelanna

Sleepin well🤫 #fyp #lanadelrey #lanatok #lanaunreleased

♬ once upon a dream – TEENLUSTS®

While many of these songs can be found on YouTube, the videos are often taken down because they’re not officially released by Lana Del Rey or her record label. Sped-up and slowed-down versions of the songs are usually readily available to any curious fan who wants to listen to more of Lana Del Rey’s music. 

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Isó is a first year student studying creative writing and screenwriting at The University of Iowa. They love dressing up to go nowhere, listening to ghost stories, and taking pictures of their cats.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Music

Healing: Paris Paloma’s ‘Labour’ and Female Rage

Paris Paloma's ‘labour’ is a song that highlights female rage. And that's healing in a beautiful - and empowering - manner.

5 hours ago
taking a closer look at disney taking a closer look at disney

TV & Film

Whitewashing in Disney: What is it and Why is it Harmful?

Lilo & Stitch casting is only the latest in Disney's trend of whitewashing.

8 hours ago

TV & Film

Why the Harry Potter Reboot Leaves a Bad Taste in the Mouth of Fans

Is it for the nostalgia or money?

8 hours ago
Lady Danger Lady Danger

TV & Film

Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent Are Set to EP Animated Series “Lady Danger”

Nicki Minaj scores lead role in animated series "Lady Danger."

1 day ago

Music

5 Rap Albums with the Most Spotify Streams of All Time

In this article, we'll examine the top rap albums of all time in terms of streaming, emphasising their influence on the genre and ongoing...

2 days ago

Music

5 Best Eminem Songs in 2023

With numerous chart-topping hits and multi-platinum albums under his belt, Eminem has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the rap genre. In this article,...

April 19, 2023

TV & Film

Every Live-Action 80s/90s Batman Movie Ranked

From Burton and Keaton to Schumacher and Kilmer, who did it best?

April 19, 2023

TV & Film

What’s Going on With Star Wars for the Next Few Years?

Star Wars is gearing up for a lot of shows and movies in the next coming years, what are all of them about? Read...

April 18, 2023

TV & Film

Why is Society Obsessed with TV Dads Right Now?

Why is pop culture obsessed with the father figure character archetype?

April 17, 2023
South Park Title Poster South Park Title Poster

TV & Film

Are the Creators of South Park Unhappy With the Direction of the Show?

The creators of South Park may have left messages in the most recent season that reveal their disapproval of the Show's current direction.

April 17, 2023

TV & Film

How Boys Love (BL) is Changing the Opinions on Same Sex Romance in Asia

BL is a big contributor in the understanding of LGBT people in TV and film. This genre has had a big impact around the...

April 17, 2023

TV & Film

2023’s Hottest Movie Releases: Uncovering the Nepotism and Favoritism in Hollywood’s Workplace

"Nepo babies" are being called out in Hollywood, so it's time to raise more awareness about how favoritism factors into film culture.

April 17, 2023