1989: What to expect on Swift’s re-recording of hit album 1989

Taylor Swift is one of the most popular artists in the world at the moment. She recently finished the first leg of her Eras Tour. On the first day of sales, it sold over 2.4 million tickets, the most ever sold by an artist in a single day. On top of that, over the first three nights out of the six that she performed in California, Swift recorded her Eras Tour. That film is set to be released worldwide on the 13th of October. This is a way for people who were unable to get or afford tickets to experience the concert. However, I am not here to talk about the film or the Eras Tour. Today, I am going to be talking about “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”.

Taylor's Version

What is Taylor’s Version?

” Taylor’s Version is Swift’s personal pursuit to once again control the rights to her music and what will eventually be her legacy. She wasn’t given a fair chance to even purchase the master recordings of her first six albums that were under her previous label Big Machine Records.” Florence Howard/Music Grotto

Since 2021, Swift has slowly been re-recording her albums to gain ownership over her music. The first album she re-recorded was “Fearless,” released in April 2021 and “Red (Taylor’s Version)” in November 2021. Both albums contained From the Vault tracks such as “Mr. Perfectly Fine” from the “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” album” and “All Too Well (The 10 Minute Version)” from the “Red (Taylor’s Version)” album. These tracks quickly became fan favorites.



In July 2023, amid her Eras Tour, the artist released her 3rd album, Taylor’s Version, “Speak Now.” The night of its release, “Long Live,” a fan favorite from the album, was added to the setlist for the tour. Also, a new dress for the song “Enchanted” was revealed. As a final surprise for her fans, Swift screened the music video for the From the Vault track “I Can See You,” which starred Taylor Lautner and Joey King.

1989 Taylor’s Version

On the 9th of August, at the last stop of the first leg of her Eras Tour, Swift announced that she was releasing the re-recording of her fourth album. It’s to be released on the 27th of October, the ninth anniversary of the album’s original release. “1989” is one of the most popular albums the pop star has released. It includes hits like “Blank Space,” “Shake it Off,” and “Bad Blood”. All of these tracks went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The album itself, named after the year Swift was born, earned Taylor Swift a number-one spot at the Year End Billboard 200 Albums Chart in 2015. On top of that, she got the Album of the Year Award at the Grammys in 2016.

What should you expect?

Well, the pop star loves to keep secrets and surprises up her sleeve, so who knows what to expect? But we are guaranteed some amazing From the Vault Tracks if anything should be taken from the previous re-recordings. Also, we should expect great collaborations. In the last few re-recordings, she has collaborated with notable artists such as Fallout Boy, Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, and Keith Urban, just to name a few. There has been some fan speculation about whether she will collaborate with her good friend Selena Gomez because most of the songs on this album are all about friendship. Or her previous love interest, Harry Styles, mainly because the song “Style” in the album is based on their relationship. But in a little less than a month, all secrets will be revealed! Be patient, Swifties, “cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play”!