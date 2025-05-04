10 Latin Rock and Metal Bands You Need In Your Life

If you don’t know anything about Latin rock bands, don’t panic. Bands new and old are making music that gets overlooked too often. If you’re looking to listen to some jams, here are ten songs that are so good, you won’t even notice the language barrier.

The Latin rock genre, or rock en español, has continued to grow since the 1980s. A massive wave of bands emerged from Argentina, Mexico, and Spain, fusing Latin culture with rock music. Here are just a handful to ease you into the exciting scene.

Soda Stereo – “En La Ciudad De La Furia”

Soda Stereo was one of the first bands to popularize the Spanish language and rock music with their hit “De Música Ligera.” Most of their songs could be considered rock-pop with Latin elements and sounds.

The band formed in Argentina, proudly shouting “Buenos Aires!” at one point in the song. They are the best-selling band from Argentina, selling over five million records worldwide.

The band experimented with a range of sounds within the rock genre, from art rock to punk and eventually landing on gothic sounds with “En la Ciudad de la Furia.” The song was released in 1988 and became another hit for the band.

Puya – “Oasis”

Fast-forwarding to the 90s, Puya is a band from Puerto Rico. Their style of music is on the metal side, but combined with typical genres of Puerto Rico, including salsa and bomba.

Sound-wise, many fans consider them to be nu metal, especially given that they came out during nu metal’s popularity. However, the band itself likes to proclaim that they have their own style of Latin metal.

“Oasis” is Puya’s most popular song, with nu metal influences of rap and rock. Another popular song on this album, “Fundamental,” also follows this style.

Ill Niño – “De La Vida”

Ill Niño (Ill Child) is a Latin-American rock band, formed in the late 90s and becoming popular in the early 2000s. Most of their songs combine English lyrics with Spanish, like “De La Vida.”

Similar to Puya, their music is done in the style of nu metal and Latin sounds. The lineup has changed frequently over the last couple of years, but most of the members are of Latin descent, from Brazil, Mexico, and Peru.

“De La Vida” has Spanish lyrics scattered throughout its bridge and chorus, seamlessly switching between two languages. Their hit song, “How Can I Live,” has a version fully sung in Spanish.

Rata Blanca – “La Leyenda del Hada y El Mago”

Rata Blanca (White Rat) is a rock band from Argentina, this time encompassing the ‘80s heavy metal of the decade. Formed in 1986, the band originates from Buenos Aires, similar to Soda Stereo.

The band’s style is the heavy metal sound you can find from 80s bands like Judas Priest and Mötley Crüe, but written only in Spanish. The band became popular with their romantic rock hit, “Mujer Amante.”

“La Leyenda del Hada y El Mago” also became a leading single on the same album “Mujer Amante” that featured. Some of the band’s members have come from other Argentine heavy metal bands such as V8, Barilari, and Alianza.

Attaque 77 – “El Cielo Puede Esperar”

Switching genres for a bit, Attaque 77 (Attack 77) also hails from Argentina, playing Spanish punk. They emerged in the 80s alongside Rata Blanca and Soda Stereo, becoming one of the main faces of Argentine punk rock.

Most of their lyrics consist of different social issues related to animal rights, workers’ rights, politics, and social justice. They also took inspiration and opened for bands such as Linkin Park, Motörhead, and Iggy Pop.

The band started as a group of friends who liked to play covers of songs from English punk bands. That style is obvious when it comes to their second album, El Cielo Puede Esperar, which features their most famous single, “Hacelo Por Mí.”

Molotov – “Gimme Tha Power”

Molotov is a rock band from Mexico, incorporating lyrics mostly in Spanish with English choruses. All members of the band sing and rap in every song while playing their instruments.

Their lyrics consist of political and social issues, from criticizing the Mexican government to exposing problems within society. As a result, they have dealt with censorship issues, but continue to be one of the best-selling Latin bands of all time.

“Gimme Tha Power” speaks about the corruption within the Mexican government from the perspective of the people. The album, ¿Dónde Jugarán las Niñas?, was the band’s debut album, but was censored for its original cover and musical content.

Abismo Ónix – “Seraphim”

Abismo Ónix (Onyx Abyss) is a newer band, formed a little over three years ago in Richmond, Virginia. Most of its members are of Dominican descent and gives an extreme mix: heavy metal mixed with bachata.

This band is one of many Dominican heavy metal bands that are beginning to emerge, especially to Dominican-American audiences. Most of Abismo Ónix’s songs consist of a full bachata song, but start or end with a heavy metal snippet.

“Seraphim” became popular over the last few months on TikTok, leaving many people shocked, but enjoying the unexpected transition that works. The band has continued with more releases, including “Recuerdas” and “Sirena.”

Café Tacvba – “Esta Vez”

Café Tacvba, named after a famous café in Mexico called “Café de Tacuba,” is a rock band that formed in the early 90s and later gained popularity throughout the decade into the 2000s.

Their style has been described as a range of subgenres. They have been considered art rock, alternative rock, ska, and even Latin hip hop. Their unique combination of Latin music and rock can be seen in their NPR Tiny Desk concert from 2018.

Their second album, Re, is what put them on the map. It is often hailed as a major influence and contender for the best of Latin rock music. The album features some of the band’s best work, including “El Baile y El Salón” and “Las Flores.”

Los Amantes de Lola – “Beber De Tu Sangre”

Los Amantes de Lola (Lola’s Lovers) is a Mexican rock band that uses pop elements in their music, which consists of gothic rock and alternative rock with Latin sounds.

The band was featured in the 1988 edition of Rock en tu idioma, a public project that gave more attention to Spanish rock bands. Afterward, Los Amantes de Lola quickly became popular into the 90s.

“Beber de Tu Sangre” (Drink From Your Blood) is a gothic rock anthem from the title alone. One might think this is creepy, others might think it’s a romantic gesture. Either way, the song is hauntingly beautiful.

Charlie Brown Jr. – “O Côro Vai Comê”

Charlie Brown Jr. comes from Brazil, singing and rapping their songs in Portuguese. They were extremely popular among younger people in Brazil, influencing the skate punk genre and rapping about social issues.

The band is compared to English rock bands such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against the Machine, and NOFX. They have won two Latin Grammy Awards, with some calling them the greatest Brazilian rock band of all time.

Their debut album, Transpiração Contínua Prolongada released in 1997 with five hit singles, “O Côro Vai Comê” being one of them. Of the same album, “Confisco” was featured on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

These are just some of the essential tracks that I enjoy and continue to listen to in exploring the Latin rock genre. The music is so great and deserves more love outside of Latin America.