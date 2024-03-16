10 Boy Bands You Should Listen To To Fill Your One Direction Void

Everyone can admit a hole was left in their hearts in 2016 when One Direction announced their indefinite hiatus. Boybands are currently thriving in the music industry again, with some just starting and some with decades of experience. Here are some boy bands you should start listening to to fall in love with bands.

1. 5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer at the iHeart Radio Awards 2018 Credit: Shutterstock/DFree

Formed back in 2011, the Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer (5SOS) from Sydney paved the way for pop music in the 2010s.

Their hit song “She Looks So Perfect” reached the top of the charts in four different nations in 2014: Australia, the UK, Ireland, and New Zealand. They quickly followed this up with the release of “5 Seconds of Summer,” their debut album.

One Direction put the boys’ names in the spotlight. Significantly, 5SOS were the support act on 1D’s European and North American dates of their ‘Where We Are’ tour in 2014.

I LOVE AN AUSTRALIAN BAND NAMED 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER — meg’s driver era !! 🇵🇸 SHAKES (@PlaceInMeg) May 28, 2022

Additionally, the group continues to have success, having received 157 nominations and 78 wins at various music awards across the globe. Their most recent tour ‘The 5 Seconds of Summer Show’ wrapped up recently in 2023.

3 songs to listen to are; ‘Ghost of You’, “Teeth’ and ‘Me Myself & I’.

2. Inhaler

Inhaler performing at Neighbourhood Festival 2019 Credit Shutterstock/Hitesh Kupar

Irish rock band Inhaler originated in Dublin and formed in 2012. The band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Elijah Hewson, who is Bono’s son from the band U2. Additionally, their members include bass guitarist Robert Keating, lead guitarist Josh Jenkinson, plus drummer Ryan McMahon.

Upon its release in 2021, their debut album ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ immediately became the number-one album in Ireland. Likewise, the band’s second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’, released in 2023, debuted at number one in the Irish Album charts again.

They were described as “born to perform” as they set off on a year-long world tour, starting in 2023. In addition, they performed as support acts for Harry Styles’ “Love On Tour” show at Slane Castle. Finally, the upcoming artists rounded up their tour in November 2023 in their hometown Dublin. They performed at their largest sold-out date yet with 8 thousand people in attendance.

Thank you for welcoming us home last night in Dublin. Thank you to our amazing crew and fans who’ve been travelling all over the world with us.



This is only the end of the beginning. We need a rest after a long year, but we should do this again sometime 💚 pic.twitter.com/oVo9HQpYYz — Inhaler (@InhalerDublin) November 12, 2023

3 songs to listen to by Inhaler are; ‘Cheer Up Baby’. “It Won’t Always Be Like This’ and “These Are The Days’.

3. The 1975

The 1975 at the GQ Men of The Year Awards 2019 Credit: Shutterstock/FeatureFlash Photo Agency

The indie rock band based in Manchester, formed in 2002, creates songs mainly about the struggles of life and humanity. Particularly, the boys are recognised for their genius lyrics.

Ever since their debut album ‘The 1975’ was released, members Matty Healy, Adam Hann, George Daniel, and Ross McDonald have been hailed the voice of a generation

The band have had 13 years of successful music with 5 albums produced. As a result, they are the winners of 17 awards and most recently won the 2023 Brit Award for British Rock/Alternative Act.

Currently, the boys are on the road in Europe, bringing the new album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ to life with their show ‘Still At Their Very Best’, finishing at the end of March.

3 songs to listen to by The 1975 are: ‘It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)’, ‘The Sound’ and ‘Happiness’.

I'm so glad I discovered the 1975 and all the wonderful people I've met because of it — leire ⎕ (@r0bbers102) February 29, 2024

4. Bleachers

Bleachers performing in Pittsburg, USA in 2018 Credit: Shutterstock/Jack Fordyce

The Bleachers are an American rock band from New Jersey formed in 2013. Jack Antonoff is the lead vocalist and songwriter for the band. He is best known for being Taylor Swift’s friend and the producer of her music. In 2014, the band released their debut album ‘Strange Desire’ with huge success. As a result, in 2015, they followed it up with ‘Terrible Thrills Vol.2’, an album featuring the same songs but with an all-female collaboration.

The band have had huge success with big artist collaborations, including Bruce Springsteen on the song ‘Chinatown’, released on their third album ‘Take The Sadness Out Of A Saturday Night’. Additionally, they collaborated with Taylor Swift on a remix of ‘Anti-Hero’ and Lana Del Rey’s song ‘Margaret’.

Finally, Bleachers new self-titled album ‘Bleachers’ was released on March 8th 2024.

3 songs to listen to by the Bleachers are; ‘Modern Girl’, ‘Don’t Take The Money’ and ‘Rollercoaster’.

5. The Vamps

The Vamps at the Kung Fu Panda premiere in 2016 Credit: Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins

The British pop band The Vamps, formed in 2012, has constantly been compared to One Direction since their fame sparked. Besides the comparison, they eventually released their debut album, “Meet The Vamps,” in 2014. Bradley Simpson, Connor Ball, James Brittain-McVey, and Tristan Evans make the names of The Vamps.

Following their debut album, the boys supported Taylor Swift on her 2014 Red Tour in London. As a result of this, they have continued to grow ever since. The band scored their first ever UK number 1 album in 2017 with their album ‘Night & Day’.

Despite 12 years of music as a group, the band have taken their own routes, with Bradley taking his single tour in March 2024. Additionally, Connor and Tristan are also embarking on their single careers.

I know the vamps are all doing things solo but I can’t lie I just miss vamping — courtney 🌸 (@wtvrcourtney_) February 28, 2024

3 songs to listen to by The Vamps are; ‘Seat At The Table’, ‘Missing You’ and ‘Chemicals’.

6. Blossoms

The Blossoms in their music video ‘How Long Will This Last?’ Credit: BlossomsBand Youtube

Manchester-based British indie rock band established in 2013 is well-known for selling out tours within minutes of ticket sales beginning. The popular indie rock band released their first studio album ‘Blossoms’ in 2016. Consequently, the most popular song ‘Charlemagne’ has approximately 100 million listens on Spotify.

Altogether, the band are 3-time No.1 winners on the UK album charts for their albums. ‘Blossoms’, ‘Foolish Loving Space’, and most recently ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’.

3 songs to listen to by the Blossoms. ‘Your Girlfriend’, ‘Honey Sweet’ and ‘There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls).

7. Catfish And The Bottlemen

Frontman Vann McCann playing at FIB Festival in Benicassim, Spain Credit: Shutterstock/Christian Bertrand

Welsh indie rock band Catfish and The Bottlemen formed back in 2007, are back after their three-year-long hiatus. In 2021, the band split briefly when the drummer announced he was leaving via Instagram, shortly followed by their guitarist in 2022.

Five years after their last release in April 2019, Catfish has finally dropped a new single, “Showtime,” which serves as the lead track for their upcoming fourth album.

new catfish and the bottlemen music for the first time in 5 years……..im getting emotional — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) February 22, 2024

Catfish’s debut album ‘The Balcony’ will be turning 10 years old in 2024, and has official platinum status. Furthermore, the band achieved a Brit Award for the British Breakthrough Act in 2016 and has continued to push this status with fans going crazy for their music.

3 songs to listen to by Catfish and The Bottlemen are; ‘Cocoon’, ‘Pacifier’ and ‘7’.

8. Sea Girls

Sea Girls in their music video ‘ I Want You To Know Me’ Credit/ Sea Girls Youtube

Up-and-coming British indie rock band Sea Girls is known for creating rock anthems and delivering energetic live shows. The band formed in 2015 and released their first studio album in 2020 ‘Open Up Your Head’ and 2 years after their second album ‘Homesick’ in 2022.

Their lively stage presence has scored them chances to support Louis Tomlinson on his ‘Faith In The Future’ tour specifically in Australia and London, growing their fanbase across the globe.

In June they are releasing their third studio album, “Midnight Butterflies” with the lead single “I Want You To Know Me” gaining major popularity on TikTok.

3 songs to listen to by the Sea Girls are; ‘All I Want To Hear You Say’, ‘Do You Really Wanna Know?’ and ‘I Want You To Know Me’.

9. The Academic

The Academic talking about their new album ‘Sitting Pretty’ Credit: The Academic Youtube

Newly formed Irish indie rock band The Academic started making a name for themselves in 2013. The band consists of frontman, Craig Fitzgerald, Dean Gavin and brothers Matthew and Stephen Murtagh.

Their debut album ‘Tales From The Backseat’ released in 2018 soared to number 1 in Ireland, followed by their most recent album ‘Sitting Pretty’ which was released in 2023. To conclude, The Strokes and 2000s retro music heavily influenced the making of their debut album.

3 songs to listen to by The Acadmeic are ‘Bear Claws’, ‘Not Your Summer’ and ‘Girlfriends’.

10. BTS

BTS arriving at iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Credit: Shutterstock/Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro

The global superstars BTS (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) formed in 2013, paved the way for Korean pop music with their immense success. Each member of the band brings their own unique talents giving them collectively a blend of dance and music to the world.

Their music focuses on key powerful messages including subjects on mental health, coming of age, and loss. As a result of that, in 2023, BTS became the best-selling musical act in South Korea after selling 40 million albums globally.

The Korean act has won the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist consecutively since 2017. They are also one of the first Korean pop acts nominated for a Grammy Award.

3 songs by BTS to listen to are: ‘My Universe’, ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Butter.’

watching bts' live band performance for yet to come and. why's jungkook such a good vocalist. it isn't fair 😭😭 — ༺★༻ (@pop97is) March 5, 2024

Young people are always looking to expand their music tastes. This article 10 Underrated Rock Artists and Bands You Should Be Listening To in 2023 will add some more genres to your playlists.