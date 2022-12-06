Connect with us

‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3: Cast and Number of Episodes

Image Credit: New Line Productions

The third and last season of the show is based on the final story, The Amber Spyglass. In the final chapter, we see Lyra, the prophesied child, and Will, the bearer of The Subtle Knife, setting themselves on a journey to a dark place no one has ever returned from. The war between the Authority and Lyra’s father is getting closer. With this, she and Will will realise that saving the world “comes at a terrible price.”

The cast members in the last season include:

● Dafne Keen as Lyra,
● Amir Wilson as Will,
● Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter,
● James McAvoy as Lord Asriel,
● Simone Kirby as Mary Malone,
● Will Keen as Father President McPhail.
● Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi,
● Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala,
● Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe,
● Jamie Ward as Father Gomez,
● Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Balthamos,
● Simon Harrison as Baruch,
● Chipo Chung as Xaphania, and
● Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama, and
● Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby

The premiere of the third season took place on December 5th. But how many episodes can we expect this time?

How many episodes are in His Dark Materials season 3?

His Dark Materials season 3 contains a total of eight episodes. Just the first season, which also had eight episodes, and one up from the show’s sophomore season, which consisted of seven episodes.

The third season made its debut with HBO‘s first two episodes on Monday, December 5th. Two new episodes will be released every week until the series finale on Monday, December 26th. All episodes will be streaming on HBO Max.

Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, Carolyn Blackwood, and Ben Irving are all involved as executive producers.

