‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 Cast: Who’s in the New Season on HBO?

Hey folks, HBO is back with a fantasy drama called His Dark Materials! The eight-episode final season made its debut, with the first two episodes on Monday, December 5. Until the season finale on December 26, we expect to see two new instalments weekly.
As many of you know, His Dark Materials is based on a trilogy book series by Philip Pullman. The novelist executive producers the show alongside Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Joel Collins, Jack Thorne, Deborah Forte, Carolyn Blackwood, Tom Hooper, Ben Irving and Toby Emmerich.
The Cast of His Dark Materials season 3
Amir Wilson and Dafne Keen will reprise their roles as Will and Lyra, respectively. Lin-Manuel Miranda will also be back as Lee Scoresby. Check out the complete cast list below:
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Balthamos
Simon Harrison as Baruch
Amir Wilson as Will
Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter
James McAvoy as Lord Asriel
Dafne Keen as Lyra
Chipo Chung as Xaphania
Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama
Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby
Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe
Jamie Ward as Father Gomez
Simone Kirby as Mary Malone
Will Keen as Father President McPhail
Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi
