‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 Cast: Who’s in the New Season on HBO?

Hey folks, HBO is back with a fantasy drama called His Dark Materials! The eight-episode final season made its debut, with the first two episodes on Monday, December 5. Until the season finale on December 26, we expect to see two new instalments weekly.

As many of you know, His Dark Materials is based on a trilogy book series by Philip Pullman. The novelist executive producers the show alongside Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Joel Collins, Jack Thorne, Deborah Forte, Carolyn Blackwood, Tom Hooper, Ben Irving and Toby Emmerich.

The Cast of His Dark Materials season 3

Amir Wilson and Dafne Keen will reprise their roles as Will and Lyra, respectively. Lin-Manuel Miranda will also be back as Lee Scoresby. Check out the complete cast list below:

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Balthamos

Simon Harrison as Baruch

Amir Wilson as Will

Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter

James McAvoy as Lord Asriel

Dafne Keen as Lyra

Chipo Chung as Xaphania

Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby

Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe

Jamie Ward as Father Gomez

Simone Kirby as Mary Malone

Will Keen as Father President McPhail

Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi

