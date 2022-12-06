‘His Dark Materials’ Season 3 Release Schedule

In season 3, Lyra and Will set themselves on a journey to a dark place, and no one has ever returned after travelling into this location. In the final chapter, we will also see the war between Lyra’s father and the Authority get closer, which teaches the journey duo that saving the world “comes at a terrible price,” WarnerMedia shares.

Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, Carolyn Blackwood, Ben Irving, and Philip Pullman are involved as executive producers in this project.

The author of this trilogy book series, which the show is based on, is Pullman. The final season of this fantasy drama is an adaptation of The Amber Spyglass.

So when do new episodes of His Dark Materials season 3 come out?

His Dark Materials season 3 debuted on Monday, December 5th. Two episodes were released on HBO and HBO Max on premiere day. This will continue as two new instalments are supposed to come out each week. The series finale is scheduled for Monday, December 26th, 2022. Here is a full breakdown of the episode release schedule below:

● Episode 1, “The Enchanted Sleeper” – December 5th (Released)

● Episode 2, “The Break” – December 5th (Released)

● Episode 3, “The Intention Craft” – December 12th

● Episode 4, “Lyra and Her Death” – December 12th

● Episode 5, “No Way Out” – December 19th

● Episode 6, “The Abyss” – December 19th

● Episode 7 – December 26th

● Episode 8 ( finale) – December 26th

In the final season, we see Dafne Keen as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, among others. Lin-Manuel Miranda will also come back as Lee Scoresby.

