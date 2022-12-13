Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega and Wednesday Grab Surprise Nominations for Netflix, But None for Stranger Things

It’s nearly the end of 2022, and we’ve just received an early Christmas present as the nominations for the Critics Choice Awards has landed on our lap. This year’s nominees comprises many nods to Netflix for shows like The Ozark, The Crown, 1899, and more.

Here’s the official list of coveted Golden Globe nominations for the early 2023 show:

Bad day for Stranger Things, but great for other Netflix shows

First, Stranger Things was snubbed and has zero nominations at the next Golden Globes show, which is pretty surprising.

On the other hand, some of the Netflix awards darlings like Julia Garner and the stars of The Crown made it to the list. However, one of the most surprising Netflix nods is Wednesday, which has earned two Golden Globe nominations!

Wednesday on Netflix, Golden Globe nominations

According to the reports of TV Line, the creepy and kooky teen series has been nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and star Jenna Ortega is in the category of Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

The first season is so much fun, and Ortega looks like she was born to play the role of a modern Wednesday Addams. But it was unexpected for it to get so much awards buzz. The Golden Globes are a prestigious event and only honours the most critically-acclaimed titles.

Wednesday is now up against

Abbott Elementary,

The Bear,

Only Murders in the Building, and

Hacks,

These are the shows that had a huge year in 2022. And Ortega is in competing with Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), and Jean Smart (Hacks).

So it seems like a pretty stacked category. However, just the fact that Ortega was even nominated is a huge deal. She’s incredibly talented and has such a bright future ahead of her.

