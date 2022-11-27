Where Was ‘Wednesday’ Filmed?

Tim Burton’s Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, etc., finally debuted on Netflix on November 23rd. As we all predicted, it’s a beautifully shot, spooky show with incredible acting and storytelling.

The show is about the high school career of the well-known, death-obsessed, notoriously gothic, and quick-witted Wednesday Addams at the Nevermore Academy. The never more Academy is the academic institution that “nurtures outcasts, freaks, and monsters.”

The location plays a crucial role in the series and helps bring the gothic-style universe to life. Some are curious about the place where this series was filmed.

According to House Beautiful, this eight-episode Tim Burton Addams family adaptation was filmed across 70 sets “across six sound stages and various locations around Bucharest, Romania.”

Nevermore Academy

One of the show’s most popular locations is real life in Romania. Cantacuzino Castle, in Prahova Valley near Bucegi Mountains, Romania, provides the background for many of the exterior and aerial shots at Nevermore Academy.

Jericho, Pilgrim World, and more

The nearby town, Jericho, Pilgrim World, the sheriff’s house, and even the Nevermore quad were explicitly built for the show. These locations were created at Buftea Studios in Buftea, Romania.

Poe Cup lakes

The scenes filmed during the heated race for the Poe Cup required two separate locations. According to IMDb, the scenes were filmed across two lakes in România called Brănești and Sterbei.

For more such updates on Wednesday, please refer to our website.