Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Where Was ‘Wednesday’ Filmed?

Avatar photo

Published

Wednesday, Wednesday cast, Wednesday plot
Image Credit: Netflix

Tim Burton’s Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, etc., finally debuted on Netflix on November 23rd. As we all predicted, it’s a beautifully shot, spooky show with incredible acting and storytelling.

The show is about the high school career of the well-known, death-obsessed, notoriously gothic, and quick-witted Wednesday Addams at the Nevermore Academy. The never more Academy is the academic institution that “nurtures outcasts, freaks, and monsters.”

The location plays a crucial role in the series and helps bring the gothic-style universe to life. Some are curious about the place where this series was filmed.
According to House Beautiful, this eight-episode Tim Burton Addams family adaptation was filmed across 70 sets “across six sound stages and various locations around Bucharest, Romania.”

Nevermore Academy

One of the show’s most popular locations is real life in Romania. Cantacuzino Castle, in Prahova Valley near Bucegi Mountains, Romania, provides the background for many of the exterior and aerial shots at Nevermore Academy.

Jericho, Pilgrim World, and more

The nearby town, Jericho, Pilgrim World, the sheriff’s house, and even the Nevermore quad were explicitly built for the show. These locations were created at Buftea Studios in Buftea, Romania.

Poe Cup lakes

The scenes filmed during the heated race for the Poe Cup required two separate locations. According to IMDb, the scenes were filmed across two lakes in România called Brănești and Sterbei.

For more such updates on Wednesday, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Wednesday, Wednesday Joy Sunday, Wednesday plot, Wednesday cast Wednesday, Wednesday Joy Sunday, Wednesday plot, Wednesday cast

Entertainment

Jenna Ortega’s Net Worth And Facts

Jenna Ortega started her career in 2012, and she gained huge recognition after her role as young Jane in one of our favorite telenovela...

4 mins ago
Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot Bob’s Burgers, Bob’s Burgers cast, Bob’s Burgers plot

Entertainment

Bob’s Burgers Season 13 Episode 9: Release Date, Spoilers

The release date for Bob’s Burgers season 13, episode 9, is out, and fans are excited to know everything before the new episode comes...

8 mins ago
I Can See Your Voice Season 2, I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Episode 5, I Can See Your Voice I Can See Your Voice Season 2, I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Episode 5, I Can See Your Voice

Entertainment

‘I Can See Your Voice Season 2’ Episode 5 Release Date, Updates, And More

The musical series from BBC One, I Can See Your Voice (ICSYV), is about to premiere its new episode. The creators made this show...

11 mins ago
The Goldbergs Season 10, The Goldbergs, The Goldbergs new season The Goldbergs Season 10, The Goldbergs, The Goldbergs new season

Entertainment

ABC’s Sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’ Is Set To Premiere Its Latest Episode Soon

The TV show was originally a planned short pilot, but it soon became everyone’s favorite with many characters and chaotic comedy. The recent season,...

15 mins ago
The Real Love Boat Episode 9, The Real Love Boat, The Real Love Boat new episode The Real Love Boat Episode 9, The Real Love Boat, The Real Love Boat new episode

Entertainment

The Real Love Boat Episode 9: Release Date, Updates, And More

Good news for the reality drama, “The Real Love Boat” fans, its 9th episode is set to premiere very soon. The CBS reality TV...

20 mins ago
The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 9, The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3, The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 9, The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3, The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Entertainment

‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3’ Episode 9: Release Date, Updates, And More

Episode 9 of the reality TV show “The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3” is soon to premiere. The Bravo series looks...

24 mins ago
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Titans Episode 6, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Titans, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Titans Episode 6, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Titans,

Entertainment

‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans’ Episode 6: Release Date, Updates, And More

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans is a recently released and ongoing spin-off edition of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. The show features ex-competitors from that...

32 mins ago
Heartland, Heartland cast, Heartland plot Heartland, Heartland cast, Heartland plot

Entertainment

‘Heartland Season 16’ Episode 9: Release Date, Updates, And More

Heartland is a famous and ongoing Canadian family comedy-drama television sequence founded on the Heartland book sequence written by Lauren Brooke. The show pursues...

54 mins ago
The Dumping Ground Season 10 Episode 10, The Dumping Ground Season 10, The Dumping Ground The Dumping Ground Season 10 Episode 10, The Dumping Ground Season 10, The Dumping Ground

Entertainment

‘The Dumping Ground Season 10 Episode 10’: Release Date, Updates, And More

The Dumping Ground, also known as The DG, is an ongoing British children’s television theater sequence that made its debut on CBBC on 4...

59 mins ago
Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Dead To Me’ Episodes Online

Dead to Me is a recently concluded American black comedy television sequence that stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two mournful females who...

1 hour ago
Blood And Water Season 3, Blood And Water Season 3 Netfix, Netflix, Blood And Water Blood And Water Season 3, Blood And Water Season 3 Netfix, Netflix, Blood And Water

Entertainment

Blood And Water Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date, Updates and More

Blood & Water is a continuous South African teen crime drama television sequence recently released its third season on 25 November 2022. The show...

1 hour ago
Aldatmak Episode 11, Aldatmak, Aldatmak Episode 11 release updates Aldatmak Episode 11, Aldatmak, Aldatmak Episode 11 release updates

Entertainment

Aldatmak Episode 11: Release Date, Updates, And More

Aldatmak is one the most discussed Turkish television series on the ATV. It is produced by TIMS&B Productions, Timur Savcı, and Burak Sağyaşar. The...

24 hours ago