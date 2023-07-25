Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach Ruin DLC is almost here: What are fans hoping for?

With under 24 hours until the release of the Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Ruin DLC, fans are incredibly excited and expecting a lot from the update.

Security Breach: A new game style

Following its release in 2021, the latest instalment in the FNAF game, Security Breach, changed the face of the franchise as fans knew it. With a huge open-world setting and a partnership with game developers Steel Wool, it was like nothing fans had experienced before. The game was a huge success, spare the glitches, and seems to exemplify the direction FNAF is heading.

The DLC

Announced in the same week as the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie back in May, the DLC had no set release date when the trailer aired. Just one week ago, the all-important date was unexpectedly dropped on Twitter, confirmed by the game’s producer. Now only 24 hours away, what exactly are fans expecting, and what are they excited for?

The original Security Breach lacked much lore and suffered from many glitches. However, the book series, Tales of the Pizzaplex, revealed some of the answers fans hoped for. The internet’s most reliable source, Game Theory on Youtube, certainly had much to say about the game and subsequent books. From accusing Gregory of being a robot to Mrs. Afton as the mastermind, fans have been left to fill in many gaps.

What do we know from the trailer?

Though, the Ruin trailer certainly gives us food for thought. A new protagonist, Cassie, takes center stage. She appears to be in a very run-down version of the Pizzeria fans know and love. Gregory’s calls can be heard, speaking to Cassie directly, asking her for help. It seems that Cassie will be the one to free the animatronics from the virus. Perhaps a huge chunk of the game’s lore will finally be completed. The trailer also shows Cassie attempting to free Roxy and possibly Monty.

The New FNAF Security Breach DLC Trailer. Credit: Steel Wool Studios.

With a name like Cassie, fans have noticed its similarity to one of the original spirits trapped inside Golden Freddy, Cassidy. Fans have wondered whether older plot points and new ones intertwine and whether the lore will come full circle.

Taking a turn for the worst?

However, given the sinister implications of the original game’s protagonist, things may be taking a turn for the worst in the new installment. Detailed in the Tales of the Pizzaplex book series, the story GGY portrays Gregory under the influence of the Glitchtrap virus, hacking the multiplex. Such a reveal has profound implications for what is to come from the DLC.

Fans think perhaps Gregory, under the virus, is purposefully luring Cassie back to the pizzeria. Perhaps for a darker reason than to set them all free. Though, the lore revealed in the books seems to go even deeper.

The ,imic

As seen in the closing scenes of Security Breach, Burntrap was revealed. An old fan favorite, William Afton, will not die! Though, fans’ opinions have shifted since the release of the new books. Burntrap is another entity entirely, or at least controlled by one, The Mimic. The Mimic takes the form of an animatronic endoskeleton and is designed to mimic the actions of its creator. Following an outburst from the creator, the mimic1 core program seems to be intent on luring people to their deaths, assuming the Glitchtrap persona.

As such, The Mimic may be controlling Gregory and seems intent on taking down the Pizzeria from the inside, corrupting everything in its path.

The poster for the new Security Breach DLC. Image Credit: Steel Wool Studios.

The future of FNAF

With more complicated lore, the FNAF series seems to be developing along a different vein from the original games. Perhaps one of the games with the most complex lore, FNAF has stumbled fans for years with the clever creator, Scott Cawthon, keeping players guessing. In collaboration with Steel Wool, the more open world seems here to stay.

Fans hope the Ruin update fixes many of the problems associated with the first game. However, as the first of its kind in the series, the mixed reviews seemed inevitable.

There are undoubtedly many questions to be answered, and we’re hoping Ruin does precisely that.



Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Ruin DLC is out July 25.